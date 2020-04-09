Moody's affirms the deposits ratings of ICICI Bank UK PLC, outlook changed to negative

Rating action follows the outlook change to negative on parent ICICI Bank Limited
London, 09 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
affirmed the Baa1 long-term deposit, senior unsecured debt
ratings and Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) of ICICI Bank UK PLC ("ICICI
UK"), as well as its Baa1(cr) Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment).
Furthermore, Moody's affirmed ICICI UK's ba2 standalone
Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) , ba1 Adjusted BCA, Ba1 subordinated
debt and (P)Ba3 junior subordinated programme ratings. ICICI UK
is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Indian bank ICICI Bank Limited (ICICI).
At the same time, the agency revised the outlook for ICICI UK's
long-term deposits and senior unsecured debt ratings to negative
from stable in line with the outlook change on its parent ICICI.
Please click on the link "Moody's takes rating actions on four Indian
financial institutions" (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_421438).
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
AFFIRMATION OF DEPOSIT AND DEBT RATINGS, CRRs AND CR ASSESSMENT
The affirmations of the Baa1 long-term deposit and senior unsecured
debt ratings and CRRs and the Baa1(cr) CR Assessment reflect the affirmation
of ICICI UK's ba1 Adjusted BCA, incorporating a one-notch
uplift for affiliate support from the bank's parent ICICI, together
with three notches of uplift from the result of our Advanced Loss Given
Failure (LGF) analysis. Our assumption of a low probability of
support from the Government of United Kingdom (Aa2 negative) results in
no further rating uplift.
The affirmations of the Ba1 subordinated debt and (P)Ba3 junior subordinated
programme ratings follow the affirmation of ICICI UK's ba1 Adjusted
BCA and reflects Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis
and includes an additional negative notch for the junior subordinated
debt reflecting the coupon suspension risk ahead of a potential failure.
AFFIRMATION OF THE BCA
The affirmation of ICICI UK's ba2 standalone BCA reflects its (1) niche
strategic position as a provider of financial services in Europe to the
group's corporate clients, and (2) strong capitalization,
improving modest profitability and good liquidity profile. However,
at the same time it is constrained by the limited scope of its franchise,
earnings volatility and concentration risk in its corporate lending book,
though the bank is actively addressing this in order to reduce asset risk.
CHANGE IN OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE
The change in outlook to negative from stable on ICICI UK's long-term
deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings reflects the outlook on those
of its parent ICICI. ICICI UK's Adjusted BCA benefits from
a one-notch uplift reflecting Moody's assumption of a very
high probability of affiliate support from ICICI.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook on the long-term deposit and senior
unsecured debt ratings of ICICI UK, the ratings of the bank are
unlikely to be upgraded over the next 12-18 months. The
outlook could return to stable if the ratings on ICICI were to be affirmed
with a stable outlook.
The deposit and debt ratings could be downgraded following a downgrade
of the parent's BCA or a reduction in the probability of ICICI providing
support. ICICI UK's deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings could
also be downgraded because of the redemption of maturing senior unsecured
or subordinated debt without their replacement.
The BCA could be downgraded if there is a weakening in the bank's
solvency due to a significant deterioration in asset risk and profitably
or due to pressure on the bank's liquidity or stability on its deposit
base. However, a notch downgrade of ICICI UK's BCA
would likely be offset by the widening in the notches of uplift currently
incorporated in the adjusted BCA to two from one.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: ICICI Bank UK PLC
..Affirmations:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed Baa1
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed P-2
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed Baa1, outlook changed to Negative from Stable
....Short-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed P-2
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed Baa1(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-2(cr)
....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed
ba2
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
affirmed ba1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed Baa1, outlook changed to Negative from Stable
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, affirmed (P)Baa1
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed Ba1
....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program,
affirmed (P)Ba1
....Junior Subordinate Medium-Term
Note Program, affirmed (P)Ba3
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Arif Bekiroglu
VP-Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Nicholas Hill
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454