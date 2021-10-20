Moody's affirms the long-term deposit and debt ratings of ICICI Bank UK PLC, outlook changed to stable

Rating action follows the outlook change to stable from negative on its parent ICICI Bank Limited

London, 20 October 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed ICICI Bank UK PLC's ("ICICI UK") Baa2 long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings, Ba2 subordinated debt rating, and the bank's short-term deposit ratings at Prime-2. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the long-term Baa1 Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs), and the long-term Baa1(cr) Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment). At the same time Moody's upgraded to ba1 from ba2 the standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ICICI UK and affirmed its ba1 Adjusted BCA.

The outlook on the long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings changed to stable from negative in line with the outlook change on its parent ICICI Bank Limited (ICICI, Baa3 stable, ba1) as well as from the much improved operating environment and reduced risk appetite of the bank.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

AFFIRMATION OF DEPOSIT, DEBT RATINGS, CRRs AND CR ASSESSMENT

The affirmations reflect affirmation of ICICI UK's ba1 Adjusted BCA, and the result of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis that incorporates the liability structure of the bank.

The Baa2 long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings reflect Moody's assumption that expected loss-given-failure (LGF) on deposits and senior unsecured debts will be very low, resulting in two notches of uplift from the Adjusted BCA. The affirmation of the Baa1 CRRs, the Baa1(cr) CR Assessment, and the Ba2 subordinated ratings reflect Moody's Advanced LGF analysis that incorporates three notches of uplift for CRRs and CR Assessment, and one negative notch adjustment for the subordinated debt reflecting an assumption of a high loss-given-failure.

Moody's assumption of a low probability of support from the Government of United Kingdom (Aa3 stable) results in no further rating uplift.

UPGRADE OF BCA AND AFFIRMATION OF ADJUSTED BCA

The upgrade of ICICI UK's BCA to ba1 from ba2, reflects significant balance sheet de-risking, strengthened capitalization levels as well as the much-improved global economic outlook. ICICI UK has disposed of sizable legacy impairments and adapted a lower risk appetite. It is repositioning its business model to leverage off the India Europe, primarily United Kingdom, trade corridor, that will result in a balance sheet with a more granular ticket size. Furthermore, the bank has a strong capital base, which provides a good loss absorbing cushion against a loan book with a diversified geographic exposure including to economies with weaker operating environments where the local credit conditions could amplify asset quality risk. Furthermore, ICICI UK's strong capital levels and liquidity profile comfortably support its more moderated growth targets.

Affirmation of the ba1 Adjusted BCA reflects that the UK subsidiary's and its parent's BCA are at the same level, and Moody's very high likelihood of support assumption from ICICI toward ICICI UK results in no additional uplift. Furthermore, Moody's see ICICI UK's creditworthiness as inherently close to that of the parent, given its common branding, relatively small franchise and high operational links. Therefore, ICICI UK's BCA is unlikely to exceed that of ICICI's.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The deposit, senior unsecured and subordinated debt ratings could be upgraded because of an increase in available subordination, increase in the volume of the subordinated debt class itself or upgrade of ICICI's or ICICI UK's BCA . Upon full orderly timely implementation of its revised business strategy, ICICI UK's BCA could also be upgraded if (1) the bank maintains its materially improved asset risk and profitability and strong capital base; (2) it reduces its reliance on online deposit funding base which we view as more price sensitive; and (3) its parent's BCA is upgraded.

The deposit and debt ratings could be downgraded following a downgrade of the parent's BCA or a reduction in the probability of ICICI providing support. ICICI UK's deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings could also be downgraded because of further reduction in subordination levels or a higher level of tangible banking assets than is currently projected.

The BCA could be downgraded if there is a weakening in the bank's solvency or due to pressure on the bank's liquidity or the stability of its deposit base. However, a notch downgrade of ICICI UK's BCA would likely be offset by the benefit of affiliate support and not result in a lower Adjusted BCA.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: ICICI Bank UK PLC

..Upgrade:

....Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to ba1 from ba2

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed Baa1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-2

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed Baa2, outlook changed to Stable from Negative

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Baa1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-2(cr)

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed ba1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Baa2, outlook changed to Stable from Negative

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Baa2

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Ba2

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Ba2

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Stable from Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Arif Bekiroglu

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Laurie Mayers

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

