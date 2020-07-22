Moody's affirms the long-term deposit ratings of Alokabank at B1 with stable outlook

London, 22 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed the long-term local deposit ratings of Uzbekistan's Alokabank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank (Alokabank) at B1 and foreign-currency deposit ratings at B2. The rating agency has also affirmed its baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA at b2.The outlook on Alokabank 's long-term deposit ratings remains stable.

Moody's also affirmed the bank's long-term and short-term local and foreign currency counterparty risk ratings (CRRs) at B1 and Not-Prime (NP), the long-term and short-term counterparty risk assessments (CR Assessments) of B1(cr) and NP(cr) as well as short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of NP.

Please see the full list of affected credit ratings at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Alokabank's B1 long-term local currency deposit rating with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that increasing pressure on the bank's standalone financial profile amid worsening operating conditions will be offset by good loss-absorption capacity, as evidenced by its robust capital buffers and good pre-provision profitability.

Moody's estimates that Alokabank's problem loans (defined as Stage 3 loans) accounted for around 2.3% of gross loans at the end of 2019 . As a corporate bank, Alokabank is exposed to credit concentration risk stemming from lending to large corporate borrowers while its loan book reflects a healthy level of diversification by industry with limited exposure to high risk sectors such as small and medium enterprises and unsecured retail (most vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak). Moody's, however, expects Alokabank's asset quality to deteriorate over the next 12-18 months as worsening economic conditions undermine borrowers' debt-servicing capacity.

Alokabank benefits from its good loss absorption capacity supported by robust capital buffers and profitability. Moody's expects that Alokabank will remain profitable in 2020-2021 but it's profitability will be strained by increasing loan-loss provisions and slowing business activity and weakening asset quality. In Moody's view, the bank has a good revenue generation capacity to absorb additional credit losses through 2020-2021. Moody's estimates that Alokabank's tangible common equity (TCE) ratio was around 19% at the end of 2019. Moody's also expects Alokabank's liquidity and funding profiles to remain stable over the next 12-18 months, supported by stable funding base with limited reliance on market funding and moderate lending growth.

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

Alokabank's B1 local-currency deposit rating is underpinned by the bank's BCA of b2 and incorporate a one-notch uplift from its BCA. This uplift reflects Moody's assessment of a moderate probability of government support, in case of distress, in light of the bank's market shares and government's direct and indirect control of the bank which will likely decrease over the next five years. Moody's current assessment of potential government support for the bank could be revised if the bank were to be privatized.

STABLE OUTLOOK

The outlook on Alokabank's deposit ratings is stable, in line with the stable outlook on the B1 Uzbekistan government debt rating. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's view that the elevated risks stemming from the deteriorated operating conditions will be counter-balanced by the bank's robust loss absorption.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Alokabank's deposit ratings are in line with the Uzbekistan sovereign rating or constrained by the country ceilings. Therefore positive rating actions on Alokabank is not likely over the next 12-18 months. At the same time Alokabank's ratings could be downgraded if its asset quality, capitalisation and profitability were to deteriorate materially.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Alokabank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank

Affirmations:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b2

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed B1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed NP

.... Short-term Bank Deposits, Affirmed NP

....Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency), Affirmed B2, Outlook Remains Stable

....Long-term Bank Deposits (Local Currency), Affirmed B1, Outlook Remains Stable

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lev Dorf

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Nicholas Hill

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

