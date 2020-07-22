Moody's affirms the long-term deposit ratings of Alokabank at B1 with stable outlook

London, 22 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
affirmed the long-term local deposit ratings of Uzbekistan's Alokabank
Joint-Stock Commercial Bank (Alokabank) at B1 and foreign-currency
deposit ratings at B2. The rating agency has also affirmed its
baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA at b2.The outlook
on Alokabank 's long-term deposit ratings remains stable.
Moody's also affirmed the bank's long-term and short-term
local and foreign currency counterparty risk ratings (CRRs) at B1 and
Not-Prime (NP), the long-term and short-term
counterparty risk assessments (CR Assessments) of B1(cr) and NP(cr) as
well as short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of
NP.
Please see the full list of affected credit ratings at the end of this
press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of Alokabank's B1 long-term local currency
deposit rating with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that
increasing pressure on the bank's standalone financial profile amid worsening
operating conditions will be offset by good loss-absorption capacity,
as evidenced by its robust capital buffers and good pre-provision
profitability.
Moody's estimates that Alokabank's problem loans (defined
as Stage 3 loans) accounted for around 2.3% of gross loans
at the end of 2019 . As a corporate bank, Alokabank is exposed
to credit concentration risk stemming from lending to large corporate
borrowers while its loan book reflects a healthy level of diversification
by industry with limited exposure to high risk sectors such as small and
medium enterprises and unsecured retail (most vulnerable to the coronavirus
outbreak). Moody's, however, expects Alokabank's
asset quality to deteriorate over the next 12-18 months as worsening
economic conditions undermine borrowers' debt-servicing capacity.
Alokabank benefits from its good loss absorption capacity supported by
robust capital buffers and profitability. Moody's expects
that Alokabank will remain profitable in 2020-2021 but it's
profitability will be strained by increasing loan-loss provisions
and slowing business activity and weakening asset quality. In Moody's
view, the bank has a good revenue generation capacity to absorb
additional credit losses through 2020-2021. Moody's
estimates that Alokabank's tangible common equity (TCE) ratio was
around 19% at the end of 2019. Moody's also expects
Alokabank's liquidity and funding profiles to remain stable over
the next 12-18 months, supported by stable funding base with
limited reliance on market funding and moderate lending growth.
GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
Alokabank's B1 local-currency deposit rating is underpinned by
the bank's BCA of b2 and incorporate a one-notch uplift from its
BCA. This uplift reflects Moody's assessment of a moderate
probability of government support, in case of distress, in
light of the bank's market shares and government's direct and indirect
control of the bank which will likely decrease over the next five years.
Moody's current assessment of potential government support for the
bank could be revised if the bank were to be privatized.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The outlook on Alokabank's deposit ratings is stable, in line
with the stable outlook on the B1 Uzbekistan government debt rating.
The stable outlook also reflects Moody's view that the elevated
risks stemming from the deteriorated operating conditions will be counter-balanced
by the bank's robust loss absorption.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Alokabank's deposit ratings are in line with the Uzbekistan sovereign
rating or constrained by the country ceilings. Therefore positive
rating actions on Alokabank is not likely over the next 12-18 months.
At the same time Alokabank's ratings could be downgraded if its
asset quality, capitalisation and profitability were to deteriorate
materially.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Alokabank Joint-Stock Commercial
Bank
Affirmations:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed b2
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
b2
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed B1(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Affirmed B1
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Affirmed NP
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
Affirmed NP
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed B2, Outlook Remains Stable
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Local
Currency), Affirmed B1, Outlook Remains Stable
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Lev Dorf
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch
7th floor, Four Winds Plaza
21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.
Moscow 125047
Russia
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Nicholas Hill
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454