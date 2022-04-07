Moody's affirms the long-term deposit ratings of First National Bank of Namibia Limited, changes the outlook to stable from negative

London, April 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Ba3 long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of First National Bank of Namibia Limited (FNB Namibia). Moody's has also affirmed the bank's ba3 Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and downgraded the bank's BCA to b1 from ba3. At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook on FNB Namibia's long-term ratings to stable from negative.

A full list of affected ratings is provided toward the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- AFFIRMATION OF DEPOSIT RATINGS

The affirmation of FNB Namibia's Ba3 long-term deposit ratings is driven by the combination of (1) the deterioration in the operating environment of Namibia which resulted in the downgrade of the group's BCA to b1 from ba3, and (2) the incorporation of one notch of uplift for affiliate support from the parent.

BCA DOWNGRADE REFLECTS WEAKENING OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

The downgrade of FNB Namibia's BCA to b1 from ba3 reflects the deterioration in the operating environment in Namibia, as indicated by the downgrade of the Government of Namibia's issuer rating to B1 from Ba3. The weakening in the sovereign's credit profile has direct implications for the bank given the interlinkages between the sovereign's creditworthiness and the bank's balance sheet (sovereign debt exposure accounts for 16% of the bank's assets). As a result the bank's BCA is constrained by bank's high exposure to the Namibian operating environment (where most of its assets are located) and the sovereign.

The operating environment is deteriorating as reflected by the economy's reduced shock absorption capacity, with stagnating trend growth and income levels that point to persistent social spending pressures. Meanwhile, the Namibian sovereign's large gross borrowing requirements at 20-30% of GDP and weakening debt affordability expose the credit profile to tightening domestic and external liquidity conditions to stem rising global inflation. Moody's expects the continued increase in the Namibian sovereign's debt ratio over the next three years, to 75% of GDP in fiscal 2024. Please see "Moody's downgrades Namibia's ratings to B1, changes outlook to stable from negative"; https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_463923.

AFFILIATE SUPPORT UPLIFT TO DEPOSIT RATINGS REFLECTS VERY HIGH PROBABILITY OF SUPPORT IN CASE OF NEED

The deterioration in the operating environment is counterbalanced by the support stemming from the parent company which results in a one-notch uplift for affiliate support. Moody's expectation of a very high probability of parental support for FNB Namibia if needed reflects FirstRand Limited's 58.4% indirect ownership stake in FNB Namibia, combined with the strategic fit and brand name association of FNB Namibia with FirstRand Limited's brand (including the use of its logos).

The absence of government support uplift for the bank's deposit ratings, despite Moody's assessment of a 'high' likelihood of government support in case of need, reflects the positioning of the bank's Adjusted BCA above the sovereign rating.

-- STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS THE STABLE OUTLOOK ON THE SOVEREIGN RATING

The stable outlook on FNB Namibia's long-term deposit ratings is aligned with the stable outlook on the Namibian sovereign's issuer rating as well as the support provider FirstRand Limited.

The stable outlook on the Namibian sovereign rating incorporates Moody's view that the government's efforts will eventually prove effective in consolidating fiscal accounts over the next three years notwithstanding the rigid spending structure. On the external side, the foreign exchange reserve buffer bolstered by external support during the pandemic provides a backstop against the sharp widening in the current account deficit projected over the next two years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upwards pressure on FNB Namibia's long-term ratings is limited given their positioning above the Namibian sovereign rating.

Downward pressure on FNB Namibia's ratings could result from a deterioration in the Namibian sovereign's credit profile, a deterioration in FirstRand Limited's credit profile, or a material deterioration in the FNB Namibia's asset quality and capitalisation.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: First National Bank of Namibia Limited

Affirmations:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Ba2(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed Ba2

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed Ba3, Outlook Changed To Stable From Negative

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP

Downgrade:

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to b1 from ba3

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mik Kabeya

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Antonello Aquino

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

