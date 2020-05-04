Moody's affirms the long-term deposit ratings of InFinBank at B2 with negative outlook

London, 04 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Uzbekistan's InFinBank at B2. The rating agency has also affirmed its baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA at b2.The outlook on InFinBank's long-term deposit ratings was changed to negative from stable.

Moody's also affirmed the bank's long-term and short-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) at B1/Not-Prime, the long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments (CR Assessments) of B1(cr)/Not-Prime(cr) as well as short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Not-Prime.

Please see the full list of affected credit ratings at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the increasingly challenging operating environment in Uzbekistan, stemming from the coronavirus outbreak, which Moody's regards as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The lockdown measures will result in additional hardship for a large array of the bank's borrowers. This, in turn, will lead to a weakening of InFinBank's solvency metrics, in particular asset quality and profitability.

The affirmation of InFinBank's b2 BCA and B2 long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings and the change of the rating outlook to negative from stable reflect increased downside risks for the bank's standalone creditworthiness, as well as its modest loss-absorption capacity. At the same time, the rating agency expects that the bank's funding and liquidity profile will remain broadly stable.

InFinBank's exposure to small and medium enterprises (SME) and consumer lending accounted for 69% and 6%, respectively, of its total gross loans at the end of 2019. The rating agency expects that share of problem lending will increase to 8-9% of gross loans at the end of 2021 up from 0.2% at the end of 2019. In Moody's view, the bank has a moderate revenue generation capacity to absorb additional credit losses through 2020-2021.

The bank's capital cushion is moderate in the context of material expected provisioning charges given its Tangible Common Equity to risk-weighted assets ratio estimated at 13.9% as of year-end 2019. The rating agency considers that downside risks for InFinBank's credit profile will increase in the next 12-18 months, owing to declining profitability and, ultimately, lower capital adequacy as a result of the elevated credit losses.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of InFinBank's deposit ratings is unlikely given the current negative outlook and the deteriorated operating environment. However, the resilience in the bank's loss-absorption capacity could help stabilize the rating outlook in the next 12-18 months. At the same time InFinBank's ratings could be downgraded if its asset quality, capitalisation and profitability were to deteriorate materially.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: InFinBank

Affirmations:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b2

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed B1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed NP

.... Short-term Bank Deposits, Affirmed NP

....Long-term Bank Deposits, Affirmed B2, Outlook Changed To Negative From Stable

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

