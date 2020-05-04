Moody's affirms the long-term deposit ratings of InFinBank at B2 with negative outlook

London, 04 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
affirmed the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings
of Uzbekistan's InFinBank at B2. The rating agency has also affirmed
its baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA at b2.The
outlook on InFinBank's long-term deposit ratings was changed
to negative from stable.
Moody's also affirmed the bank's long-term and short-term
local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) at B1/Not-Prime,
the long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments
(CR Assessments) of B1(cr)/Not-Prime(cr) as well as short-term
local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Not-Prime.
Please see the full list of affected credit ratings at the end of this
press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action reflects the increasingly challenging operating
environment in Uzbekistan, stemming from the coronavirus outbreak,
which Moody's regards as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The lockdown measures will result in additional hardship for a large array
of the bank's borrowers. This, in turn, will
lead to a weakening of InFinBank's solvency metrics, in particular
asset quality and profitability.
The affirmation of InFinBank's b2 BCA and B2 long-term local and
foreign currency deposit ratings and the change of the rating outlook
to negative from stable reflect increased downside risks for the bank's
standalone creditworthiness, as well as its modest loss-absorption
capacity. At the same time, the rating agency expects that
the bank's funding and liquidity profile will remain broadly stable.
InFinBank's exposure to small and medium enterprises (SME) and consumer
lending accounted for 69% and 6%, respectively,
of its total gross loans at the end of 2019. The rating agency
expects that share of problem lending will increase to 8-9%
of gross loans at the end of 2021 up from 0.2% at the end
of 2019. In Moody's view, the bank has a moderate revenue
generation capacity to absorb additional credit losses through 2020-2021.
The bank's capital cushion is moderate in the context of material expected
provisioning charges given its Tangible Common Equity to risk-weighted
assets ratio estimated at 13.9% as of year-end 2019.
The rating agency considers that downside risks for InFinBank's credit
profile will increase in the next 12-18 months, owing to
declining profitability and, ultimately, lower capital adequacy
as a result of the elevated credit losses.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of InFinBank's deposit ratings is unlikely given the current
negative outlook and the deteriorated operating environment. However,
the resilience in the bank's loss-absorption capacity could help
stabilize the rating outlook in the next 12-18 months. At
the same time InFinBank's ratings could be downgraded if its asset quality,
capitalisation and profitability were to deteriorate materially.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: InFinBank
Affirmations:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed b2
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
b2
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed B1(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Affirmed B1
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Affirmed NP
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
Affirmed NP
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
Affirmed B2, Outlook Changed To Negative From Stable
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
