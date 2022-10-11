Moody's affirms the long-term deposit ratings of two Tanzanian banks, changes outlook to positive

London, October 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B2 long-term deposit ratings of two Tanzanian banks: CRDB Bank Plc (CRDB) and NMB Bank PLC (NMB). Moody's has changed the outlook to positive from stable on the long-term deposit ratings of both banks.

Today's rating actions reflect the potential improvement in the country's operating environment and in the standalone credit profiles of the banks. The positive outlooks on the banks' long-term ratings also capture the potential strengthening in the government's capacity to extend financial support to the Tanzanian banks, as indicated by the change to positive in the outlook of the B2 issuer rating of the Government of Tanzania on 7 October 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- POSITIVE OUTLOOKS REFLECT BOTH THE POTENTIAL IMPROVEMENT IN THE OPERATING ENVIRONMENT AND THE POTENTIAL STRENGTHENING IN THE GOVERNMENT'S SUPPORT CAPACITY

The positive outlooks on the banks' long-term ratings indicate the potential improvement in the operating environment in the country, along with the potential further strengthening in the local banks' credit profiles. The banks' asset quality has improved over recent years despite the pandemic, as the modest pandemic-related restrictions limited the disruption to domestic economic activity. CRDB's problem loans to gross loans ratio declined to 3.1% as of June 2022 (from 5.7% as of December 2019) and NMB's problem loans to gross loans ratio declined to 3.8% as of June 2022 (from 6.8% as of December 2019). Capitalisation buffers have also improved, with CRDB's tangible common equity to risk weighted assets ratio (TCE ratio) increasing to 16.2% as of end-2021 (from 14.5% as of end-2020) and NMB's TCE ratio increasing to 19.2% as of end-2021 (from 16.8% as of end-2020).

The positive outlooks on the banks' long-term ratings also capture the potential strengthening in the government's capacity to extend financial support to the banks, in case of need, as indicated by the change to positive in the outlook on the sovereign rating last week. Moody's assumption of a 'high' willingness of government support for both Tanzanian banks currently does not translate in any notch of government support uplift, given that the banks' Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) are positioned at the same level as the sovereign rating.

The positive outlook on the sovereign rating reflects Moody's view that political risks have lessened under the government's new approach to promoting economic development and engagement with the international community. The government's efforts to improve the business and investment climate and attract foreign direct investment, most notably in the mining and hydrocarbon industries, offers the prospect for higher potential growth and improving international competitiveness. Tanzania's re-engagement with the International Monetary Fund also has the potential to support higher government revenue generation capacity and unlock greater concessional financing from development partners, supporting debt affordability and increased social spending. Please see "Moody's changes Tanzania's outlook to positive from stable, affirms B2 ratings"; (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_469700).

-- AFFIRMATION OF DEPOSIT RATINGS OF THE TWO BANKS REFLECTS BANKS' RELATIVELY RESILIENT CREDIT PROFILES

Moody's affirmation of the two Tanzanian banks' long-term ratings reflects the banks' resilient credit profiles, supported by high capitalisation, strong profitability and healthy liquidity that together balance the banks' asset risks.

Rated Tanzanian banks exhibit strong profitability and high capitalisation, which are underpinned by the banks' strong domestic franchises in the household and small business segments. CRDB's net income to tangible assets was strong at 3.4% during the first half of 2022, and NMB's net income to tangible assets was also strong at 4.5% during the first half of 2022. In addition, the banks also benefit from a healthy stock of liquid resources, with CRDB's liquid banking assets representing 34.1% of its tangible banking assets as of June 2022 and NMB's liquid banking assets representing 40.2% of its tangible banking assets as of June 2022.

However, these strengths are moderated by the rapid loan growth of both banks, which reduces the seasoning of the loan book and hence poses risks to asset quality. CRDB's loan book grew by 40% during the six months ending June 2022, while NMB's loan book grew by 18% during the six months ending June 2022. In addition, the banks' significant exposure to government debt securities tightens the link between the sovereign's creditworthiness and that of the banks. CRDB's holdings of sovereign debt securities represented 129% of its tangible common equity as of June 2022, while NMB's holdings of sovereign debt securities represented 131% of its tangible common equity as of June 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upwards pressure on Tanzanian banks' ratings could develop through (a) strengthening in the government's capacity to extend financial support to the Tanzanian banks, as could be indicated by an upgrade in the sovereign rating, and/or (b) continued strengthening in the country's operating environment, as could be indicated by an improvement in the Macro Profile, and/or (c) a continued improvement in the banks' financial performance.

Downward pressure on Tanzanian banks' ratings is limited given the positive outlook. A stabilisation of the outlook on the banks' long-term ratings could result from a stabilisation in the outlook on the sovereign rating.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: CRDB Bank Plc

..Affirmations:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b2

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed B1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed B1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed B2, Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

Issuer: NMB Bank PLC

..Affirmations:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b2

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed B1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed B1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed B2, Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entities or their designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

