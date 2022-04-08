Moody's affirms the long-term issuer rating of Bidvest Bank Limited, changes the outlook to stable from negative

Rating action follows outlook change to stable from negative on the ratings of the South African government and of the parent company The Bidvest Group Limited

London, April 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Ba3 long-term local currency issuer rating of Bidvest Bank Limited (Bidvest Bank). Moody's has also affirmed the bank's ba3 Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and downgraded the bank's BCA to b2 from b1. At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to stable from negative.

A full list of affected ratings is provided toward the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- AFFIRMATION OF ISSUER RATING

The affirmation of Bidvest Bank's Ba3 long-term issuer rating reflects the combination of (i) the downgrade of the group's BCA to b2 from b1, together with (ii) an increase in the affiliate support to two notches from one notch previously.

BCA DOWNGRADE REFLECTS WEAKENING ASSET QUALITY

The downgrade of Bidvest Bank's BCA to b2 from b1 reflects the material deterioration in the bank's asset quality during the twelve months ending June 2021. The material deterioration is primarily driven by the impact that pandemic restrictions had on the firm's concentrated loan book in various sectors (including the logistics and transportation sectors), along with further deterioration in the performance of exposures that were already problematic.

The bank's reported a significant increase in nonperforming loans and leases ratio to a high 11.2% as of June 2021 (from 0.6% as of June 2020). In addition, the bank's problem loans coverage declined significantly, reflecting the combination of both (a) the aforementioned increase in problem loans, and (b) the decrease in the provisioning charge for the year ending June 2021 (the annual credit loss ratio was 0.6% during the twelve months ending June 2021, compared to 1.5% during the previous year). Consequently, the bank's total loan loss reserves to problem loans fell materially to a low 17% as of June 2021 from 243% as of June 2020. The bank's physical collateral and restructuring efforts partly mitigates the low problem loans coverage.

Bidvest Bank's b2 BCA also reflects the bank's strong capitalization (20.2% tangible common equity to risk weighted assets ratio), high liquidity (54.9% liquid banking assets to tangible banking assets) and robust profitability underpinned by a niche franchise in the foreign-exchange and vehicle-leasing segments. These strengths are moderated by the bank's high credit concentrations, low earnings diversification (owing to its narrow lending franchise) and high competition from larger and more established banks in its niche businesses.

AFFILIATE SUPPORT UPLIFT REFLECTS HIGH PROBABILITY OF SUPPORT FROM THE PARENT IN CASE OF NEED

The Ba3 long-term issuer rating incorporates two notches of uplift for affiliate support (compared to one notch previously) from the group's b2 BCA. Moody's expectation of a high probability of parental support for Bidvest Bank if needed reflects The Bidvest Group Limited's control of Bidvest Bank (100% ownership stake), and the brand name association between Bidvest Bank and The Bidvest Group Limited. In addition, the affiliate support also captures the strategic fit of Bidvest Bank within The Bidvest Group Limited, given the synergies derived from having a financial services division within the wider group.

-- STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS THE STABLE OUTLOOK ON THE PARENT RATING AND THE SOVEREIGN RATING

The stable outlook on Bidvest Bank's long-term issuer rating reflects the stable outlook on the parent rating.

The stable outlook on Bidvest Bank's long-term ratings also mirrors the stable outlook on the South African sovereign rating, which signals the improved fiscal outlook that raises the likelihood of the government's debt burden stabilising over the medium term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upwards pressure on the bank's long-term issuer rating is limited given the positioning one notch below The Bidvest Group Limited's Ba2 long-term corporate family rating. Upwards pressure on the bank's BCA could develop from a significant strengthening in the bank's asset quality and/or capitalisation.

Downwards pressure on the bank's long-term issuer rating could result from a weakening in the ability of The Bidvest Group Limited to support Bidvest Bank, or material deterioration in the Bidvest Bank's asset quality and/or capitalisation.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Bidvest Bank Limited

Affirmations:

....Short-term Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed NP

....Long-term Issuer Rating, Affirmed Ba3 (Local Currency), Outlook Changed To Stable From Negative

....NSR Short-term Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1.za

....NSR Long-term Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa3.za

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

