Moody's affirms the rating of Class A Notes in FCT Bpifrance SME 2020-1

Frankfurt am Main, November 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the rating of Class A Notes in FCT Bpifrance SME 2020-1. The rating action reflects the notes' sufficient credit enhancement to maintain its current rating following the restructuring of the transaction in November 2022.

....EUR 1551.7M (current outstanding balance EUR 2383.4M) Class A SME Loans Backed Fixed Rate Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 25, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The transaction is a revolving cash securitisation of medium to long term loans granted by Bpifrance (formerly Bpifrance Financement) (Aa2/P-1) to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-cap corporate obligors located in France. Bpifrance (the "originator") has restructured the transaction which originally closed in November 2020.

Today's restructuring includes the following amendments: (i) an increase of the total portfolio amount to EUR 3,075,665,658 from the original EUR 2,002,294,796 ; (ii) an effective increase of the Class A and Class B Notes outstanding amounts to respectively EUR 2,383,395,683 from EUR 1,551,700,000 and EUR 691,873,395 from EUR 450,500,000; (iii) an effective increase of the Reserve Account to EUR 5,300,000; (iv) an extension of the revolving period of the transaction to May 2024 and increase of cumulative default ratios in Normal Redemption Event; (v) the extension of the Final Legal Maturity Date of Class A and Class B Notes to May 2042 and (vi) the modification of some limits in the SME Loan Eligibility Criteria and Portfolio Eligibility Criteria.

The rating action takes into account, among other factors: (i) a loan-by-loan evaluation of the underlying portfolio, also complemented by the historical performance information as provided by the originator and the performance since closing of this transaction; (ii) the structural features of the transaction including the reserve fund designed to provide both liquidity and credit coverage over the life of the transaction; and (iii) the sound legal structure of the transaction.

Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions:

The restructured underlying portfolio of FCT Bpifrance SME 2020-1 as of 25 November 2022 (the 2022 Exceptional Purchase Date) is composed of 6281 contracts granted to 4799 borrowers. The total principal balance of EUR 3.076 billion includes: (i) EUR 1.929 billion loans in the current portfolio; and (ii) EUR 1.147 billion new loans purchased and satisfied to eligibility criteria. The top industry sector in the total portfolio, in terms of Moody's industry classification, is Construction and Building (12.7%) and Beverage, Food & Tobacco (12.4%). The top borrower represents 0.38% of the portfolio and the effective number of obligors is 1309. The loans were originated between 2014 and 2022, with a weighted average seasoning of 31.8 months and a weighted average remaining life of approximately 56.4 months. The interest rate is fixed for 100% of the pool and the weighted average fixed interest rate is 1.92%. The loans benefit from the Cash Collateral Mechanism, Bpifrance SME Loan Guarantee and Bpifrance Régions SME Loan Guarantee, which becomes available upon the default of the underlying borrower. The weighted average total guarantee Rate accounts for 59.7% of the total portfolio and the weighted average cash collateral is 8.1%. While the total current restructured portfolio characteristics are largely in line with the original portfolio transferred in 2020, the new purchased portfolio includes some loans with maximum maturity of 10 years (compare with 7 years in the original portfolio) , loans in the building and construction sector, but also loans with lower cash collateral (floor 5% of the SME loan Initial balance).

Mean default rate: For the initial portfolio, Moody's assumed a mean default rate of 12.5% over a weighted average life of 2.6 years which is equivalent to a B1/B2 proxy rating as per Moody's Idealized Default Rates. Moody's assumed a deterioration of the credit quality of the portfolio during the revolving period resulting in a mean default rate of 15.0% over a weighted average life of 2.8 years for the total portfolio after replenishment, which is equivalent to a B2 proxy rating as per Moody's Idealized Default Rates. This assumption is based on: (1) the available historical vintage data; (2) the characteristics of the loan-by-loan portfolio information and (3) the updated portfolio replenishing criteria during the revolving period. Moody's also took into account the current economic environment and its potential impact on the portfolio's future performance, as well as industry outlooks or past observed cyclicality of sector-specific delinquency and default rates.

Default rate volatility: Moody's assumed a coefficient of variation (i.e. the ratio of standard deviation over the mean default rate explained above) of 48% for both the initial and the replenished portfolios as a result of the analysis of the portfolio concentrations in terms of single obligors and industry sectors.

Recovery rate: Moody's assumed a 64% fixed mean recovery rate, primarily based on the characteristics of the collateral-specific loan-by-loan portfolio information including the loan guarantees in place, complemented by the available historical vintage data and the cure rate data. Because the guarantees provided by Bpifrance are one of the main drivers for the recovery, Moody's assessed the impact of the lower recovery that would result from downgrade or default of the guarantor.

Portfolio credit enhancement: the aforementioned assumptions correspond to a portfolio credit enhancement of approximately 17.1% for the initial portfolio and 19.8% for the total pool after replenishment.

Key transaction structure features:

Credit enhancement: Class A benefits from the subordination of Class B Notes representing 22.5% of the total assets.

Reserve fund: during the restructuring, the cash reserve amount was adjusted to EUR 5,300,000, equivalent to 0.17% of the total assets and will be reduced to zero only after Class A Notes are fully redeemed. The reserve fund provides mainly liquidity protection to the Class A Notes.

Counterparty risk analysis:

Today's rating action took into consideration the Notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as account bank, using the methodology "Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty Risks in Structured Finance" published in June 2022. Moody's concluded the rating of the Notes is not constrained by these risks.

Principal Methodology:

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390479. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the rating include: (1) an increase in sovereign risk; (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected; (3) deterioration in the Notes' available credit enhancement; and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

