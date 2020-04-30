Moody's affirms the rating of Class A notes in Rosenkavalier 2008 GmbH following structural amendments

Paris, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the rating of the Class A notes in Rosenkavalier 2008 GmbH:

....EUR 9,652.7M (current outstanding amount EUR 2,624.0M) Class A Notes, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on 28 Apr 2017 Downgraded to A2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's affirmation reflects Moody's view regarding the structural amendments executed on 21 April 2020. Rosenkavalier 2008 GmbH is a residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction backed by mortgage loans extended by UniCredit Bank AG (A2 Deposit Rating / P-1 / A1 (cr)) to obligors located in Germany.

The size of the Class A Notes has increased from EUR 2,575.1M to EUR 2,624.0M remaining at 82.00% of the outstanding pool balance that has been increased from EUR 3,140.3M to EUR 3,200.0M. At the same time the size of the Class B Notes as a percentage of the asset pool will remain at 18.00%, thereby maintaining the subordination level for Class A Notes to 18.00%.

The revolving period was extended by 3 years until April 2023 and the replenishment criteria were amended by reducing the maximum percentage of buy-to-let loans that can be part of the portfolio from 60% to 50% of the asset pool. In addition, a principal to pay interest mechanism for the Class A Notes was introduced.

The expected portfolio loss has been lowered at 6.0% from 7.0%, and the MILAN Credit Enhancement ("MILAN CE") has been reduced to 22.0% (from 25.0%) due to the amendments highlighted above, the additional historical data provided and the good transaction performance.

Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the German economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of consumer assets. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1179948. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of a rating for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the rating include a significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of the notes.

Factors that may cause a downgrade of the rating include a decline in the overall performance of the pool and a significant deterioration of the credit profile of the originator UniCredit Bank AG.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

