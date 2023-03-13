Moody's affirms the rating of the notes issued by Titan Financing S.A R.L.

Milan, March 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the rating of one class of notes issued by Titan Financing S.Á R.L. following an amendment to the documents executed on February, 21st 2023 ("the Amendment"):

....EUR265M Class A Secured Fixed Rate Notes due March 2067, Affirmed Baa3 (sf); previously on Nov 18, 2022 Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the subordinated EUR 752M Class X Secured Fixed Rate Notes due March 2067.

The transaction is a static securitization sponsored by B4 Galium Holding S.Á R.L ("B4 Gallium", unrated) ultimately backed by non performing loans ("NPL") in Cyprus. The assets supporting the notes are NPLs originally granted by Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited ("BOCY", Ba1). The portfolio comprises NPL loans with a GBV amount equal to EUR 1,017.5 million and Real Estate Owned Properties ("REOs") with a real estate valuation of 146.5 million as of August 31st, 2022. The transaction closed on November 18th 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Collections in the transaction are allocated pro-rata - respectively 80% and 20% of the available funds - to the repayment of Class A Notes and to more junior items, including interest and principal to Class X notes. The pro-rata allocation of funds is conditional to a cash sweep trigger which is linked to a pre-set amortization schedule of Class A Notes.

The Amendment changes the way funds are allocated following a cash sweep event. According to the documents executed at closing, all net available funds were diverted to the payments of Class A Notes in case of cash sweep event. After the Amendment upon a cash sweep event the available funds allocated to Class A notes will be limited to the amount needed to amortize Class A Notes according to the pre-set schedule.

Moody's has analyzed the Amendment and concluded that it has no impact on the current rating of Class A Notes. Moody's notes, that the trigger mechanism is now less beneficial to Class A Notes as in some scenarios of higher than expected recoveries more funds will be allocated to more junior items in the waterfall.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Non-Performing and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390474. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the rating include: (i) higher than expected cash-flows in a shorter time frame and (ii) a decrease in sovereign risk.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the rating include: (i) significantly lower or slower cash-flows generated from the recovery process on the non-performing loans; (ii) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (iii) increase in sovereign risk.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

