Moody's affirms the ratings of 13 Japanese RLGs; outlooks stable

Tokyo, March 16, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed the A1 ratings of 13 regional
and local governments (RLGs) in Japan. The stable outlooks for
all entities are maintained. The baseline credit assessments (BCA)
are affirmed for 12 RLGs and upgraded to a2 from a3 for Osaka City Government.
The 13 RLGs are :
Fukuoka City
Fukuoka Prefecture
Hamamatsu City
Hiroshima Prefecture
Kyoto, City of
Nagoya, City of
Niigata Prefecture
Osaka City Government
Sakai City
Sapporo, City of
Shizuoka City
Shizuoka Prefecture
Yokohama, City of
A detailed list of the affected issuers and ratings is provided at the
end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of the ratings and maintaining stable ratings outlook
reflect Moody's view that Japanese RLGs are closely linked to the
Government of Japan (A1 stable), and their ratings and outlooks
should continue to be equalized with those of the Government of Japan.
The close linkage also supports the affirmation of the BCAs in a tight
range of a3 and a2. Osaka City Government's BCA was upgraded
to a2 from a3 reflecting improvements in governance that are generating
more effective fiscal and debt management outcomes.
Through the strong institutional framework, the Government of Japan
exercises a considerable level of oversight and supervision of the RLGs
and ensures that any credit issues at the RLG level are identified and
addressed early.
The RLGs benefit from a well-established fiscal equalization system
through the local allocation tax, where the central government transfers
a part of its revenues to RLGs. The system assures that the revenue
of an individual entity does not fall to a level that would require emergency
assistance.
Moody's also believes that there is a very high likelihood that the central
government would step in to provide immediate assistance in advance of
an acute liquidity crisis. Japan's unique history of risk socialization
and the country's highly centralized institutional framework governing
RLGs provide clear evidence that this support would be forthcoming when
needed.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental risks are not material to RLGs' ratings, given
their strong links with the central government. Although the country's
exposure to natural disasters have required large reconstruction and disaster
prevention expenditures, the financial burden is mitigated by the
central government's strong support. Social risks are also
not material to RLGs' ratings, given their strong links with
the central government. Although they are exposed to demographic
risks because of a nationwide ageing and shrinking population, which
is straining social welfare expenditure, the risks are mitigated
by the equalization system. Governance risks are material to RLGs'
ratings, but are mitigated by their strong links with the central
government. A sound governance framework and practices are also
key considerations in RLGs' credit profiles.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
An upgrade of Japan's sovereign rating would lead to an upgrade of the
Japanese RLGs' ratings.
Similarly, a downgrade of Japan's sovereign rating would lead to
a downgrade of the RLGs' ratings. In addition, any
policy changes that would materially weaken the highly centralized system
or the level of oversight provided by the central government could trigger
downward pressure on the ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local
Governments (Japanese) published in January 2018. Please see the
Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of
this methodology.
RATINGS AFFECTED
Fukuoka City:
- long-term issuer ratings (domestic and foreign currency):
affirmed at A1
- senior unsecured debt ratings (domestic currency): affirmed
at A1
- baseline credit assessment (BCA): affirmed at a2
- outlook remains stable
Fukuoka Prefecture:
- long-term issuer ratings (domestic and foreign currency):
affirmed at A1
- senior unsecured debt ratings (domestic currency): affirmed
at A1
- BCA: affirmed at a2
- outlook remains stable
Hamamatsu City:
- long-term issuer rating (domestic currency): affirmed
at A1
- senior unsecured debt ratings (domestic currency): affirmed
at A1
- BCA: affirmed at a2
- outlook remains stable
Hiroshima Prefecture:
- long-term issuer ratings (domestic and foreign currency):
affirmed at A1
- senior unsecured debt ratings (domestic currency): affirmed
at A1
- BCA: affirmed at a2
- outlook remains stable
Kyoto, City of:
- long-term issuer rating (domestic currency): affirmed
at A1
- senior unsecured debt ratings (domestic currency): affirmed
at A1
- BCA: affirmed at a3
- outlook remains stable
Nagoya, City of:
- long-term issuer ratings (domestic and foreign currency):
affirmed at A1
- senior unsecured debt ratings (domestic currency): affirmed
at A1
- BCA: affirmed at a3
- outlook remains stable
Niigata Prefecture:
- long-term issuer ratings (domestic and foreign currency):
affirmed at A1
- senior unsecured debt ratings (domestic currency): affirmed
at A1
- BCA: affirmed at a3
- outlook remains stable
Osaka City Government:
- long-term issuer ratings (domestic and foreign currency):
affirmed at A1
- senior unsecured debt ratings (domestic currency): affirmed
at A1
- BCA: upgraded to a2 from a3
- outlook remains stable
Sakai City:
- long-term issuer rating (domestic currency): affirmed
at A1
- senior unsecured debt ratings (domestic currency): affirmed
at A1
- BCA: affirmed at a2
- outlook remains stable
Sapporo, City of:
- long-term issuer ratings (domestic and foreign currency):
affirmed at A1
- senior unsecured debt ratings (domestic currency): affirmed
at A1
- BCA: affirmed at a2
- outlook remains stable
Shizuoka City:
- long-term issuer ratings (domestic and foreign currency):
affirmed at A1
- senior unsecured debt ratings (domestic currency) affirmed at
A1
- BCA: affirmed at a2
- outlook remains stable
Shizuoka Prefecture:
- long-term issuer ratings (domestic and foreign currency):
affirmed at A1
- senior unsecured debt ratings (domestic and foreign currency):
affirmed at A1
- BCA: affirmed at a2
- outlook remains stable
Yokohama, City of:
- long-term issuer ratings (domestic and foreign currency):
affirmed A1
- senior unsecured debt ratings (domestic currency): affirmed
A1
- BCA: affirmed at a3
- outlook remains stable
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
