Moody's affirms the ratings of AITSA; changes outlook to negative

New York, October 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the senior secured rating of Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen, S.A. ("AITSA") at Baa2 and changed the outlook to negative from stable.

This rating action follows the outlook change to negative from stable of the Government of Panama ("GOP"). For more information on the Government of Panama, please visit https://www.moodys.com/credit-ratings/Panama-Government-of-credit-rating-591640/summary.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen, S.A.

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen, S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's rating action on AITSA's ratings reflects the outlook change of the Government of Panama, the support provider under our analytical framework for Government Related Issuers ("GRIs").

AITSA's Baa2 senior secured rating results from the application of Moody's Joint Default Analysis ("JDA") framework for GRIs, which takes into account: (i) the baseline credit assessment of baa3 as a measure of AITSA's standalone creditworthiness, (ii) the Baa2 rating of the GOP, as AITSA's support provider, (iii) our estimates of a strong implied government support in case of extraordinary financial distress and (iv) a high default dependence between AITSA and the GOP.

The company's strong credit linkages with the GOP derives from the strategic and essential nature of the services that the company provides as the main operator of international traffic with significant implications to connectivity and trade. The rating also factors the government control, through its 100% ownership, and direction of the company. At the same time, it incorporates the exposure to common risks with the GOP, including exposure to interest rates and regional economic performance.

AITSA's baa3 standalone credit quality reflects the strategic location of the asset and its leading market position as a highly competitive transit hub in the region. Furthermore, the rating incorporates the supportive regulatory framework that allows tariff adjustments on request and the ownership of all assets in perpetuity. The airport has displayed a gradual recovery, reaching 89% of passenger traffic during the first half of 2022 when compared to the same period in 2019, supported by AITSA's market position as a main international gateway hub for Latin America with an extensive network of domestic and international connections. Additionally, AITSA's traffic for August has reached 100% of the same month traffic in 2019.

Constraining the airport's standalone credit profile are the highly concentrated carrier base with large exposure to Copa Airlines, which captures roughly 85% of total air traffic, and a passenger profile mix that is predominantly composed by transfer passengers - that tend to be more vulnerable to competition than origin and destination traffic. The rating is further tempered by the relatively higher leverage metrics, although under a comfortable amortization schedule and with adequate liquidity following the issuance of $1,855 million during 2021.

The Baa2 senior secured rating also considers the structural protections and collateral package embedded in the financing structure that contributes important credit enhancements to bondholders. The collateral package includes 95% of present and future aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenues. As part of the structural features, the existence of a cash flow waterfall, a six-month debt service reserve account and other structural protections partly mitigates the increase in leverage.

RATING OUTLOOK

AITSA's rating outlook is negative, in line with the rating outlook of the Government of Panama, the company's sole owner and extraordinary support provider in the event of financial distress.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, the ongoing recovery in traffic levels and the initial high leverage, which is likely to result in narrow credit metrics until 2024, there is limited potential for the rating to be upgraded over the next 12-18 months. Nevertheless, better-than-expected traffic growth could lead to a rating upgrade. Specifically, funds from operations (FFO)/Debt (as measured by Moody's), above 6% could lead to positive rating pressure. We would also consider an upgrade if the Government of Panama's rating is upgraded given its role as the support provider.

Downgrade rating pressure will build upon a lower than anticipated cash flow generation, which causes the FFO/Debt ratio (as measured by Moody's) to remain consistently below 3% for a prolonged period. A downgrade if the Government of Panama's rating could also trigger a downgraded of AITSA's rating.

PROFILE

The Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen S.A. (AITSA), located in the Panama City, is the main international gateway in the country that serves one of the main transit hubs in the region. AITSA is wholly owned by the Government of Panama and regulated by the Civil Aviation Authority, holding the asset ownership outright in perpetuity. The airport serves as the network hub for Compañía Panameña de Aviación, S.A. (Copa Airlines).

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

AITSA's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2), indicating that its ESG attributes are overall considered as having a limited impact on its current rating. The CIS-2 reflects a moderately negative exposure to environmental risk, and a neutral to low exposure to social and governance risks.

AITSA's exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3 issuer profile score), reflecting its moderately negative exposure to carbon transition risks that currently have limited impact over enplanement trends, but with greater potential for future negative impact over time if more stringent air emission and carbon regulations are implemented. The E-3 score additionally recognizes a moderately negative exposure to physical climate risks due to the airport's location and the potential operational disruption that could derive from hurricanes and floods. The score is balanced by neutral to low exposure to water management, natural capital and waste and pollution risks.

We assess AITSA's exposure to social risks as neutral to low (S-2 issuer profile score), displaying its leading market position as a main international gateway hub in the region with an extensive network of domestic and international connections, capturing diversified demographics in the airport's passenger distribution profile. The score recognizes a neutral to low exposure to demographical and social trends risks, in addition to a neutral to low exposure to human capital, health and safety, customer relations and responsible production risks.

Governance risk is neutral-to-low (G-2 issuer profile score) reflecting AITSA's moderately negative exposure to risks deriving from management credibility and track record as a result of past delays and cost overruns in the development of expansion projects such as the new Terminal 2. AITSA is additionally exposed to moderately negative risks derived from its concentrated board structure that is majority appointed by the government. The score is balanced by the positive exposure to financial strategy and risk management factors due to the solid commitment to targeted metrics and a supportive financial policy that incorporates covenanted project finance features that protect noteholders' interests.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63380 , and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Diego Gonzalez

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Project & Infra Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Cristiane Spercel

Senior Vice President/Manager

Project & Infra Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

<