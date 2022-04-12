Moody's affirms the ratings of Baiterek National Management Holding, JSC

London, April 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the ratings of Baiterek National Management Holding, JSC (Baiterek). The issuer outlook on Baiterek remains stable. At the same time, Moody's withdrew the debt-class specific outlooks on Baiterek's long-term issuer ratings.

A full list of affected ratings is provided toward the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- AFFIRMATION OF RATINGS

The affirmation of Baiterek's ratings reflects the company's important role in promoting Kazakhstan's economic development and the fact that it serves as a channel for government funding under key government programmes. Baiterek is highly integrated with the government, through the government's 100% ownership of the holding company and its involvement in Baiterek's business activities, including control over its financial performance and approval of key metrics.

-- STABLE ISSUER OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on Baiterek mirrors the stable outlook on Kazakhstan's issuer rating, reflecting the company's strong institutional and financial links with the Kazakh government.

-- WITHDRAWAL OF DEBT-CLASS SPECIFIC OUTLOOKS FOR BAITEREK

Moody's decision to withdraw the debt-class specific outlooks on Baiterek's long-term issuer ratings reflects Moody's current practice not to assign instrument level outlooks for financial entities other than those rated under the Banks rating methodology.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upwards pressure on the ratings of Baiterek could develop from an upgrade of Kazakhstan's sovereign rating, provided there is no weakening of the institutional and financial links between the two.

Downward pressure on the ratings of Baiterek could result from (a) a downgrade of the sovereign rating, given the positioning of the ratings at the same level as the sovereign, and/or (b) a reduction in the systemic importance of Baiterek, and/or (c) a weakening in the linkage between Baiterek and the government.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Baiterek National Management Holding, JSC

Affirmations:

....Short-term Issuer Ratings, Affirmed P-2

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, Affirmed Baa2, previously Stable debt level outlook withdrawn

....NSR Long-term Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aaa.kz

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mik Kabeya

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Yaroslav Sovgyra, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

