Moody's affirms the ratings of Bioceanico and Rutas 2 & 7, outlook changed to positive

New York, July 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Ba1 ratings assigned to the senior secured notes issued by Rutas 2 and 7 Finance Limited and Bioceanico Sovereign Certificate Limited. The outlook for both changed to positive from stable.

These actions follow the affirmation of the Government of Paraguay's sovereign debt rating of Ba1, outlook changed to positive from stable, on 22 July 2022. For additional information, please refer to the related press release: "Moody's affirms Paraguay's Ba1 ratings; changes outlook to positive from stable" (https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-affirms-Paraguays-Ba1-ratings-changes-outlook-to-positive-from--PR_467030).

ISSUERS AND RATINGS AFFECTED

Affirmations:

.. Issuer: Bioceanico Sovereign Certificate Limited

.... Senior Secured notes, Affirmed at Ba1

.. Issuer: Rutas 2 and 7 Finance Limited

.... Senior Secured notes, Affirmed at Ba1

Outlook Actions:

.. Issuer: Bioceanico Sovereign Certificate Limited

.... Outlook, changed to Positive from Stable

.. Issuer: Rutas 2 and 7 Finance Limited

.... Outlook, changed to Positive from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba1 senior secured ratings of Bioceanico Sovereign Certificated Limited and Rutas 2 and 7 Finance Limited primarily reflects the Government of Paraguay's Ba1 rating because of close linkages between the projects and the sovereign government in terms of credit quality.

As the construction works of the road segments relevant to each of the notes have been completed and that the related construction completion payment obligation certificates have been purchased by the special purpose entities issuing the notes; the risks associated with a commitment termination event (CTE) and to the contractors have been dissolved. The remaining risks embedded in the notes arise from the credit quality of the government of Paraguay, that is ultimately responsible for making the payments on the respective payment obligation certificates.

The payment obligation certificates securing the notes issued by Bioceanico Sovereign Certificate Limited are called Certificados de Reconomiciento de Obligación de Pago (CROPs). The certificates were issued under the Paraguayan Law 5102/13 and are explicitly identified as public debt. A default on these certificates in excess of $25 million would trigger a cross-default event for the government of Paraguay.

The payment obligation certificates securing the notes issued by Rutas 2 and 7 Finance Limited are called Pago Diferido por Inversión (PDIs), and those are regulated by the Paraguayan decrees 515/16 and 7374/17. Differently from the CROPs, the PDIs are recognized under the national investment spending plan, and a default on these certificates would not trigger a cross-default event for on the other sovereign public debt. But, in Moody's opinion, a default on the PDIs would equally damage the Government of Paraguay's credit reputation increasing the likelihood for timely payment. Enhancing the liquidity profile of these securities, the Government of Paraguay funds a PPP trust (responsible to make the PDI payments) with sufficient funds to cover 100% of payables PDIs payments one year in advance.

Moody's considers that both Corredor Bioceánico and Rutas 2 and 7 are strategically important for the government of Paraguay. The Corredor Bioceánico is a new 277 kilometers road that is part of a larger project integrating Chile, Argentina, Paraguay and Brazil, ultimately connecting deep water seaports in Chile with the main ports in Brazil. The Rutas 2 and 7 project duplicated a 172 kilometers major agricultural route that connects Assunción and Ciudad del Este, the two main cities in Paraguay.

Over the past decade, successive Paraguayan governments have maintained strong commitment to fiscal discipline, despite several economic shocks, leading to a solid fiscal position and strong average GDP growth. Moody's expects Paraguay to maintain its prudent fiscal policy stance, ensuring the debt burden remains moderate, with structural reforms supporting medium-term fiscal prospects and reinforcing Paraguay's institutional frameworks. Approval and implementation of fiscal and structural reforms will improve the sovereign's credit profile, including reforms related to the public procurement system, civil service reform and strengthening Paraguay's anti-money laundering framework, as well as reforms to the public pension fund. These reforms would enhance the efficiency of public spending and create fiscal space for expenditures related to infrastructure and building human capital. For additional information, please refer to Moody's page of the Paraguayan government: https://www.moodys.com/credit-ratings/Paraguay-Government-of-credit-rating-600044126/summary.

RATING OUTLOOK

The rating outlooks on both Bioceanico Sovereign Certificated Limited and Rutas 2 and 7 Finance Limited are positive, in line with the positive outlook on the Paraguayan government. We view the creditworthiness of the issuers is linked to the credit quality of the government because the repayment of the notes relies on government payments on the construction certificates that the issuers have purchased during the construction phase of their respective works.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Both ratings of Bioceanico Sovereign Certificated Limited and Rutas 2 and 7 Finance Limited are closely tied to and constrained by Paraguay's foreign-currency issuer rating. Therefore, the ratings could be upgraded if Paraguay's foreign-currency issuer rating is upgraded.

The ratings are closely tied to and constrained by Paraguay's foreign-currency issuer rating. Therefore, the ratings could be downgraded if Paraguay's foreign-currency issuer rating is downgraded.

PROFILE

BIOCEANICO SOVEREIGN CERTIFICATE LIMITED

Bioceanico Sovereign Certificate Limited is an Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) domiciled in the Cayman Islands. Bioceanico Sovereign Certificate Limited will issue Senior Secured Notes to finance its CROP purchase commitment to a construction consortium formed by Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A. (50%) Ocho A S.A. (50%), in connection with the financing for the design and construction of a new road between Loma Plata and Carmelo Peralta located in the Republic of Paraguay. The Project was awarded by the Ministry of Public Works and Communications and countersigned by the Ministry of Finance of Paraguay.

RUTAS 2 AND 7 FINANCE LIMITED

Rutas 2 and 7 Finance Limited is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) domiciled in the Cayman Islands. Rutas 2 and 7 Finance Limited will issue Senior Secured Notes to finance its PDI purchase commitment to a PPP Contractor formed by the sponsors, Sacyr Concesiones S.L. (60%) and Ocho A S.A. (40%), in connection with the financing for the duplication of routes 2 and 7 in Paraguay, for an extension of approximately 171.8 kilometers. The road is one of the most strategic transportation assets in Paraguay connecting the country's two largest cities, and the project has been framed within the Public-Private Partnership Law of Paraguay and will be developed by Rutas del Este S.A. a joint venture formed by the sponsors. The project will be financed through a combination of equity contributions from the sponsors, working capital facilities and by the senior secured notes (144A / Reg S) to be issued by the issuer, an SPV domiciled in the Cayman Islands.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361401. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

