Moody's affirms the ratings of CRRH-UEMOA, changes the outlook to negative from stable

London, 08 March 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the following
ratings of Caisse Regionale de Refinancement Hypothecaire de l'UEMOA (CRRH-UEMOA):
the Ba2 long-term corporate family rating (CFR), the Ba2/Not
Prime long and short-term local currency issuer rating, as
well as the Ba3/Not Prime long and short-term foreign currency
issuer rating. At the same time, Moody's has changed
the issuer outlook to negative from stable.
CRRH-UEMOA is a regional financial institution established in 2010
and based in Togo, with operations across the West African Economic
and Monetary Union (WAEMU). CRRH-UEMOA operates as a residential
mortgage refinancing vehicle.
A list of affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
-- AFFIRMATION OF RATINGS REFLECTS SOUND STANDALONE PROFILE
AND PARENTAL SUPPORT
Moody's affirmation of CRRH-UEMOA's long-term
ratings reflects the company's strong asset quality underpinned
by conservative structuring of its lending, matched asset-liability
maturity combined with solid liquidity, and adequate capitalisation.
As of December 2020, CRRH-UEMOA reported a TCE to tangible
managed assets ratio of 9.2%, with an additional quasi-equity
subordinated debt of around 17.8%. The firm's liquid
assets to total assets stood at 32.4%.
CRRH-UEMOA's standalone assessment also captures the challenges
from CRRH-UEMOA's monoline activity that significantly constrains
its franchise value and profitability; as well as from the operating
environment of the WAEMU and the relatively high counterparty risk of
the banks whose mortgage loans it refinances.
CRRH-UEMOA's Ba2 long-term CFR incorporates two notches
of affiliate support uplift from the firm's b1 standalone assessment,
reflecting Moody's assessment of a high probability of affiliate support
in case of need from its sponsor and largest shareholder, The West
African Development Bank (BOAD, Baa1 negative). Despite BOAD's
declining ownership stake in CRRH-UEMOA (15% at present),
the entity remains of strategic importance for BOAD and the WAEMU member
states given its role in the promotion and development of residential
mortgage lending in the WAEMU region. The high probability of support
also reflects the strong operational and financial interlinkages between
the two institutions.
CRRH-UEMOA's Ba2 long-term local currency issuer rating
is aligned with its Ba2 long-term CFR. CRRH-UEMOA's
long-term foreign currency issuer rating is capped by the foreign
currency country ceiling at Ba3. For assessing the foreign currency
country ceiling applicable to CRRH-UEMOA, Moody's uses the
weighted average ceiling of the countries in which CRRH-UEMOA operates.
The foreign currency country ceiling applied to CRRH-UEMOA reflects
the currency convertibility and transferability risk in the region.
-- NEGATIVE OUTLOOK REFLECTS THE FIRM'S MATERIAL EXPOSURE
TO THE MALIAN BANKING SYSTEM AND OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
Moody's decision to change the entity's outlook to negative from
stable reflects the company's material exposure to the Malian banking
system and operating environment, via the funding provided to the
Malian banks to facilitate the origination of mortgages in this country.
Following the economic and financial sanctions imposed by the Economic
Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the WAEMU in early January
2022, the Government of Mali has missed bond payments since January
2022. While CRRH-UEMOA does not have any direct exposure
to the Malian sovereign, the company is exposed to the Malian operating
environment (which risks deteriorating further) and banking system (which
is affected by these sanctions, even if it has so far remained broadly
stable). The sanction on cross-border payments in fact poses
significant risk to the liquidity of Mali's banking system, to which
CRRH-UEMOA has direct exposure.
The financial sanctions imposed by ECOWAS and the WAEMU followed Mali's
military-led government's intention to extend its military
rule to five years, rather than sticking to its previous commitments
to hold elections by February this year. Moody's downgraded
the Government of Mali's issuer rating to Caa2 from Caa1,
and placed its ratings on review for further downgrade (Please see https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_462338)
on 4 February 2022.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upwards pressure on the ratings is limited given the negative outlook.
A stabilisation of the outlook could result from Moody's expectation
that economic and financial sanctions will be lifted following an agreement
between the Malian military-led government and the ECOWAS/international
community; and/or an assessment that CRRH-UEMOA will remain
able to collect its dues from the Malian banking system no matter how
sanctions evolve; and/or an assessment that the strength of CRRH-UEMOA's
operating environment remains broadly unchanged.
Downwards pressure on the ratings could result from protracted economic
and financial sanctions on the Government of Mali, along with an
assessment that CRRH-UEMOA will find it more difficult to collect
its dues from the Malian banking system, or an assessment that the
strength of CRRH-UEMOA's operating environment has weakened.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: CRRH-UEMOA
Affirmations:
....Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed Ba3
....Long-term Issuer Rating (Local
Currency), Affirmed Ba2
....Short-term Issuer Ratings,
Affirmed NP
....Long-term Corporate Family Rating,
Affirmed Ba2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Mik Kabeya
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Constantinos Kypreos
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454