Moody's affirms the ratings of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and Invitalia; issuers' outlooks maintained at stable

Instruments level outlooks withdrawn

Paris, April 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A.'s (CDP's) Baa3 long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings, its (P)Baa3 senior unsecured EMTN programme rating as well as its Prime-3 short-term issuer and commercial paper ratings.

Moody's also affirmed Invitalia S.p.A.'s (Invitalia's) Baa3 long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings.

At the same time, Moody's maintained the issuer outlooks of CDP and Invitalia at stable.

Lastly Moody's withdrew the outlooks on all rated senior unsecured instruments and long-term issuer ratings because it is Moody's current practice to not assign instrument level outlooks for financial entities other than those rated under the Banks Methodology.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL464885 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- AFFIRMATION OF RATINGS

CDP's and Invitalia's ratings and outlooks are aligned with those of the Government of Italy (Baa3 Stable), in accordance with our Government-Related Issuers Methodology.

The affirmation of all CDP's ratings is based on the intrinsic ties between the institution and the Government of Italy. While CDP's debt securities do not benefit from an explicit government guarantee, Moody's considers CDP to be closely linked to the government owing to its public mandate of support to the Italian government's policies and the country's public sector, as well as its high reliance on government-guaranteed deposits. As the major Italian promotional institution, CDP's mission is to support economic development through long-term investments at local, regional and national level. CDP is also the most important lender to Italian local governments. As a result, a default of CDP's obligations would impair the Italian government's own credit standing and thus its ability to achieve the policy objectives assigned to CDP.

The affirmation of Invitalia's ratings reflects its very high dependence on, and high degree of support from the Italian government. While Invitalia's debt securities do not benefit from an explicit government guarantee, public money covers all its running and financial costs, including debt repayment.

Invitalia is an Italian national agency for investment and economic development. It is fully owned by the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance, which appoints Invitalia's Board of Directors, and fulfills a public mandate enshrined in the Italian Law. Invitalia plays an important strategic role in the Italian government's economic policies for the development of southern Italy and, to that purpose, manages development funds provided by the European Union and the Italian government. The agency has no investment autonomy. Its role is limited to disbursing grants, loans and subsidies following the government's instructions, which are often embedded in law decrees. In 2020, Invitalia's subsidiary, Banca del Mezzogiorno - MCC S.p.A. (Banca del Mezzogiorno; Baa3/Ba3 stable, b1), acquired the failing retail bank Banca Popolare di Bari (BPB). Banca del Mezzogiorno thus became the first shareholder of BPB after a €430 million transfer from the Italian Ministry of Finance through Invitalia.

-- OUTLOOK

The stable issuer outlooks on CDP and Invitalia reflect the stable outlook on the Italy's government debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

CDP and Invitalia's ratings are aligned with those of the Italian sovereign. An upgrade of the sovereign debt rating would lead to an upgrade of the entities' ratings.

Conversely, CDP and Invitalia's ratings would be downgraded if Italy's sovereign debt rating were to be downgraded.

CDP and Invitalia's ratings could also be downgraded if their ties to the government were loosened.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited and unsolicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL464885 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• EU Endorsement Status

• UK Endorsement Status

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

