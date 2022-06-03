Moody's affirms the ratings of City of Berne; stable outlook maintained

Frankfurt am Main, June 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the City of Berne's domestic and foreign long-term issuer rating of Aa1 and short-term issuer rating of Prime-1. The stable outlook was maintained. The Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of aa1 was also affirmed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE RATINGS AFFIRMATIONS

The affirmation reflects the city's robust financial performance with stable operating surpluses over a long time horizon. Also taken into account are moderately high debt levels and overall limited financial flexibility.

The city's operating surpluses typically cover most of its capital spending needs. The city has a conservative budgetary management and strong governance practices, which will allow for preserving the city's robust operating margins and financial results. In 2022, Moody's expects an operating surplus of 5% of operating revenue while the financial deficit should not exceed -10% of total revenues. The city's financial results are typically better than its planned budgets.

The city reported slightly increasing debt levels in 2021, with net direct and indirect debt reaching 111% of operating revenues reflecting significant infrastructure spending for its growing population. The city's debt is expected to increase only modestly over the coming three years and expected to remain below 130% of operating revenues. Apart from direct and indirect debt, we consider the city to have some limited contingent liabilities related to its city-owned companies, including a real estate property fund, a public transport company and a utility company. Public service standards are very high, which represent a limitation to its financial flexibility.

Despite a relatively low level of liquidity maintained, Moody's considers the city's liquidity profile as strong, thanks to sophisticated debt management, predictable cash flows and unquestioned access to external funding in case of need.

Berne with its 143,000 inhabitants is the capital of Switzerland and its administrative center. As such, the city is significantly wealthier than national average and its economic profile is well diversified.

The city's rating incorporates a BCA of aa1 and a moderate level of extraordinary support from the Canton of Berne.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects the city's stable operating performance underpinned by its wealthy economy and a very limited debt increase in the coming years which will remain compatible with its Aa1 rating.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

The City of Berne's ESG Credit Impact Score is positive (CIS-1), reflecting neutral-to-low exposure to environmental and social risk, along with very strong governance and policy effectiveness that mitigates the city's susceptibility to these risks.

The E issuer profile score is neutral-to-low (E-2), reflecting neutral-to-low risks for all environmental factors. Berne's economy is strongly exposed to services industries, including public sector and administration. We view the city's economic structure to be well positioned to weather a transition towards emission free economy, a reflection of its high wealth level and its strongly service-oriented structure.

The neutral-to-low S issuer profile score (S-2) reflects moderately negative impact of demographics and housing and the positive impact of education, health and safety as well as access to basic services, thanks to Berne's efforts to keep high level of public service and infrastructure standards. At the same time, Berne faces growing population, implying lower housing affordability. Berne, as Switzerland, faces an ageing population, resulting in declining labour supply and higher pension and social cost.

The positive G issuer profile score (G-1) reflects national very strong institutional and governance framework at both federal and cantonal level. The city uses prudent financial planning, and its budget practices are transparent and predictable.

The specific economic indicators, as required by EU regulation, are not available for City of Berne. The following national economic indicators are relevant to the sovereign rating, which was used as an input to this credit rating action.

Sovereign Issuer: Switzerland, Government of

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 73,246 (2020 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): -2.5% (2020 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): -0.8% (2020 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -2.8% (2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 2.8% (2020 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: [not available]

Economic resiliency: aa1

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

SUMMARY OF MINUTES FROM RATING COMMITTEE

On 31 May 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of Berne, City of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's governance and/or management, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the rating could be considered in case of a significant reduction in the city's debt burden, in combination with an improvement of the credit strength of the Canton of Berne.

Berne's rating could be downgraded if the city's debt rises significantly or it were to experience a prolonged fiscal slippage. Although not likely, a sovereign downgrade or a weakening credit strength of the canton, could also result in a downgrade of Berne's rating.

