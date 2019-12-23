Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. Consolidated Edison, Inc. New York State Research & Development Auth. Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. Related Research Credit Opinion: Consolidated Edison, Inc.: Update following downgrade to Baa1 Credit Opinion: Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc.: Update following downgrade to Baa1 Credit Opinion: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.: Update following downgrade to A3 Credit Opinion: Consolidated Edison, Inc.: Update following negative outlook Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Consolidated Edison, Inc. Rating Action: Moody's affirms the ratings of ConEd, CECONY and O&R; outlooks changed to negative 23 Dec 2019 New York, December 23, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the long-term and short-term ratings of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ConEd) and its subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. (CECONY) and Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R). See a list of all debt affected toward the end of this press release. The rating outlooks for each company have been changed to negative from stable due to an expectation for weaker financial metrics in the presence of higher political and regulatory risks. RATINGS RATIONALE "ConEd's financial metrics are weakening over the next several years, driven by recent rate case developments at its largest subsidiary, CECONY" said Ryan Wobbrock, Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer. "The combination of customer credits related to tax reform, reduced earnings power and rising debt to fund sizeable infrastructure investments is further pressured by the appearance of higher political intervention, relative to comparable utilities in other states" added Wobbrock. CECONY's October 2019 rate case settlement, if approved by the New York Public Service Commission (NYPSC), could keep the utility's cash flow at or below $3.0 billion over the next three years. At the same time, debt is expected to increase to over $18.0 billion, in part to help fund infrastructure investment. As such, CECONY's ratio of cash flow to debt is expected to be in the range of 14-17% over the next three years, which is weak for an A-rated, low-risk transmission and distribution (T&D) utility. CECONY is the crown jewel for ConEd, and the utility accounts for roughly 85% of the consolidated company's reported revenue, Property, Plant & Equipment and cash flow from operations. As a result, the weaker financial profile at CECONY will directly impact the financial profile at ConEd. Moody's sees greater uncertainty in New York's political environment, following the Governor's verbal and - in the case of two National Grid plc (Baa1 stable) utilities - written threats to revoke utility operating licenses. Although the political intervention appears to have been triggered by natural gas moratoriums levied by the utilities for some service areas, Moody's had not previously incorporated the level of rhetoric included in the Governor's letter in the credit analysis of those utilities. Moody's notes that CECONY has also been publicly reprimanded by the Governor due to 2019 summer blackouts in Manhattan and Brooklyn. CECONY's joint proposal shows a collaborative relationship with several stakeholders; however, it remains to be seen if any punitive measures may be taken by the NYPSC regarding the open rate case or if incremental political influence could result in the imposition of material fines or other penalties (e.g., based on reliability metrics) on any of CECONY's open service investigations or show cause orders. Moody's will continue to monitor these developments over the next 12-18 months as it assesses CECONY's financial profile and political and regulatory relationships. The negative outlook for ConEd also considers the headwinds from its non-utility businesses, including trapped cash for roughly 25% of its renewable project portfolio due to the Pacific Gas & Electric Company (unrated) bankruptcy, the delayed construction of Mountain Valley Pipeline and stagnant cash flow production from its other midstream transmission related investments. The combination of CECONY's weaker financial profile and the unregulated investment challenges could result in ConEd's cash flow to debt remaining below 14% for an extended period of time. The negative outlook for O&R reflects weaker financials resulting from its last rate case, approved in New York in March 2019, and including a three year rate plan through 2021. The outlook also reflects the possible outcome of its New Jersey rate case (i.e., a $20 million revenue increase was requested in May of 2019; roughly 25% of O&R's rate base is in New Jersey). Through LTM 3Q19, O&R's ratio of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (CFO pre-WC) to debt was 19%, which has steadily declined from around 25% in 2017. Going forward, the ongoing impacts of tax reform, movements in regulatory assets and liabilities, as well as capital spending could leave O&R's CFO pre-WC to debt ratio below 15%, which corresponds to a mid-Baa level metric for a low-risk utility. New York continues to pursue aggressive carbon transition policies, including the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act and New York City Climate Mobilization Act, which, respectively, seek to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, among other goals. These policies aim to help the New York economy and its businesses transition to a less carbon intensive footprint. However, these policies could also create customer relations challenges for ConEd's utilities, since the investment needed to make this transition is sizeable and is likely to flow-through to customers on ConEd bills. Even more, the transition could have an adverse impact on ConEd's gas transmission and delivery assets if electrification of the economy becomes the preferred path of transition, exposing the gas operations to stranded costs or other forms of business obsolescence. Factors that could lead to a downgrade All three companies could be downgraded if the stability or predictability of New York's political or regulatory environment declines further. From a financial perspective, the companies could be downgraded if respective key financial ratios were to persist at lower levels, such as CFO pre-WC to debt below 15% for ConEd and O&R or below 17% for CECONY. ConEd could also be downgraded if CECONY is downgraded. Factors that could lead to an upgrade New York's political and regulatory environment would have to evidence greater predictability and support for utility credit, in order for any of the companies to be upgraded. Furthermore, a sustainable improvement to financial performance would be required for any upgrade, including CFO pre-WC to debt of about 20% for ConEd and O&R and approaching 25% for CECONY. ConEd could also be upgraded if CECONY is upgraded. Affirmations: ..Issuer: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. .... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3 ....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A3 ....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3 ....Underlying Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3 ..Issuer: Consolidated Edison, Inc. .... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1 ....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1 ....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1 ..Issuer: New York State Research & Development Auth. ....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A3 ....Underlying Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A3 ..Issuer: Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. .... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1 ....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable ..Issuer: Consolidated Edison, Inc. ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable ..Issuer: Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND ITS RATINGS AFFILIATES ("MIS") ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. MOODY'S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY'S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



