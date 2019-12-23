Moody's affirms the ratings of ConEd, CECONY and O&R; outlooks changed to negative

New York, December 23, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed
the long-term and short-term ratings of Consolidated Edison,
Inc. (ConEd) and its subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company
of New York, Inc. (CECONY) and Orange and Rockland Utilities,
Inc. (O&R). See a list of all debt affected toward the
end of this press release.
The rating outlooks for each company have been changed to negative from
stable due to an expectation for weaker financial metrics in the presence
of higher political and regulatory risks.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"ConEd's financial metrics are weakening over the next several
years, driven by recent rate case developments at its largest subsidiary,
CECONY" said Ryan Wobbrock, Vice President -- Senior
Credit Officer. "The combination of customer credits related
to tax reform, reduced earnings power and rising debt to fund sizeable
infrastructure investments is further pressured by the appearance of higher
political intervention, relative to comparable utilities in other
states" added Wobbrock.
CECONY's October 2019 rate case settlement, if approved by
the New York Public Service Commission (NYPSC), could keep the utility's
cash flow at or below $3.0 billion over the next three years.
At the same time, debt is expected to increase to over $18.0
billion, in part to help fund infrastructure investment.
As such, CECONY's ratio of cash flow to debt is expected to
be in the range of 14-17% over the next three years,
which is weak for an A-rated, low-risk transmission
and distribution (T&D) utility.
CECONY is the crown jewel for ConEd, and the utility accounts for
roughly 85% of the consolidated company's reported revenue,
Property, Plant & Equipment and cash flow from operations.
As a result, the weaker financial profile at CECONY will directly
impact the financial profile at ConEd.
Moody's sees greater uncertainty in New York's political environment,
following the Governor's verbal and - in the case of two
National Grid plc (Baa1 stable) utilities - written threats to
revoke utility operating licenses. Although the political intervention
appears to have been triggered by natural gas moratoriums levied by the
utilities for some service areas, Moody's had not previously
incorporated the level of rhetoric included in the Governor's letter
in the credit analysis of those utilities. Moody's notes
that CECONY has also been publicly reprimanded by the Governor due to
2019 summer blackouts in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
CECONY's joint proposal shows a collaborative relationship with
several stakeholders; however, it remains to be seen if any
punitive measures may be taken by the NYPSC regarding the open rate case
or if incremental political influence could result in the imposition of
material fines or other penalties (e.g., based on
reliability metrics) on any of CECONY's open service investigations
or show cause orders. Moody's will continue to monitor these
developments over the next 12-18 months as it assesses CECONY's
financial profile and political and regulatory relationships.
The negative outlook for ConEd also considers the headwinds from its non-utility
businesses, including trapped cash for roughly 25% of its
renewable project portfolio due to the Pacific Gas & Electric Company
(unrated) bankruptcy, the delayed construction of Mountain Valley
Pipeline and stagnant cash flow production from its other midstream transmission
related investments. The combination of CECONY's weaker financial
profile and the unregulated investment challenges could result in ConEd's
cash flow to debt remaining below 14% for an extended period of
time.
The negative outlook for O&R reflects weaker financials resulting
from its last rate case, approved in New York in March 2019,
and including a three year rate plan through 2021. The outlook
also reflects the possible outcome of its New Jersey rate case (i.e.,
a $20 million revenue increase was requested in May of 2019;
roughly 25% of O&R's rate base is in New Jersey).
Through LTM 3Q19, O&R's ratio of cash flow from operations
before changes in working capital (CFO pre-WC) to debt was 19%,
which has steadily declined from around 25% in 2017. Going
forward, the ongoing impacts of tax reform, movements in regulatory
assets and liabilities, as well as capital spending could leave
O&R's CFO pre-WC to debt ratio below 15%,
which corresponds to a mid-Baa level metric for a low-risk
utility.
New York continues to pursue aggressive carbon transition policies,
including the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act and
New York City Climate Mobilization Act, which, respectively,
seek to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, among other
goals. These policies aim to help the New York economy and its
businesses transition to a less carbon intensive footprint. However,
these policies could also create customer relations challenges for ConEd's
utilities, since the investment needed to make this transition is
sizeable and is likely to flow-through to customers on ConEd bills.
Even more, the transition could have an adverse impact on ConEd's
gas transmission and delivery assets if electrification of the economy
becomes the preferred path of transition, exposing the gas operations
to stranded costs or other forms of business obsolescence.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
All three companies could be downgraded if the stability or predictability
of New York's political or regulatory environment declines further.
From a financial perspective, the companies could be downgraded
if respective key financial ratios were to persist at lower levels,
such as CFO pre-WC to debt below 15% for ConEd and O&R
or below 17% for CECONY.
ConEd could also be downgraded if CECONY is downgraded.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
New York's political and regulatory environment would have to evidence
greater predictability and support for utility credit, in order
for any of the companies to be upgraded.
Furthermore, a sustainable improvement to financial performance
would be required for any upgrade, including CFO pre-WC to
debt of about 20% for ConEd and O&R and approaching 25%
for CECONY.
ConEd could also be upgraded if CECONY is upgraded.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Consolidated Edison Company of New York,
Inc.
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)A3
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
....Underlying Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
..Issuer: Consolidated Edison, Inc.
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
..Issuer: New York State Research & Development
Auth.
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed A3
....Underlying Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed A3
..Issuer: Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc.
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Consolidated Edison Company of New York,
Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Consolidated Edison, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric
and Gas Utilities published in June 2017. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
