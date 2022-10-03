Moody's affirms the ratings of ConEd, CECONY and O&R; outlooks stable

Approximately $22 billion of reported debt affected

New York, October 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the long-term ratings of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ConEd, Baa2 senior unsecured) following the announcement [1] that the company had entered into a purchase and sale agreement to sell its renewable energy subsidiaries to a subsidiary of RWE AG (Baa2 stable) for approximately $6.8 billion. Moody's also affirmed ConEd's short-term commercial paper rating at P-2.

At the same time, Moody's affirmed the long-term ratings of operating utility subsidiaries Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.(CECONY, Baa1 senior unsecured) and Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R, Baa2 senior unsecured), which are not affected by the sale of the parent holding company's Clean Energy Businesses (CEB). Moody's also affirmed CECONY and O&R's short-term commercial paper ratings at P-2.

The outlooks for ConEd, CECONY and O&R are stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The sale of ConEd's renewable business will provide $6.8 billion of proceeds that can be used to reduce debt and improve consolidated financial metrics" said Ryan Wobbrock, Vice President – Senior Credit Officer. "However, Con Ed's debt is structurally subordinated to debt at its sizeable utility subsidiary, CECONY, which is in the midst of a material rate case proceeding and remains the key driver ofthe parent company's credit profile" added Wobbrock.

ConEd's Clean Energy Businesses (CEB) is a relatively small contributor to consolidated operations (e.g., about 7% of consolidated operating revenue in 2021); especially when compared to the 86% of operating revenue provided CECONY, by far ConEd's largest subsidiary. Similarly, CEB's roughly 3.0 gigawatts of generation assets ($6.6 billion, or 10%, of total assets at 31 December 2021) provide some geographic and revenue diversity, but do not translate into a material qualitative benefit for ConEd's already low-risk transmission and distribution (T&D) credit profile.

Furthermore, ConEd has a relatively low level of holding company debt (about $1.1 billion at 30 June 2022, or 5% of total reported debt), so the $6.8 billion of CEB sales proceeds can only go so far to improve consolidated credit metrics through holding company debt reduction. ConEd's utility assets are capitalized to meet a regulatory allowed mix of debt and equity. ConEd has not provided any information regarding the full use of the sales proceeds, other than foregoing its previously announced plan to issue up to $850 million of common equity in 2022. The company also withdrew its equity financing guidance for 2023 and 2024.

Pro-forma for the CEB sale (i.e., ConEd will lose roughly $470 million of cash flow and $2.7 billion of debt), Moody's estimates that ConEd's ratio of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (CFO pre-WC) to debt will only decline slightly, to 14.6% from the 14.9% produced through LTM Q2 2022. Moreover, when excluding $1.1 billion of parent debt from pro-forma metrics, ConEd's CFO pre-WC to debt ratio would improve by about 80 basis points, to 15.4%. As a result, ConEd will remain strongly positioned within the Baa2 rating category following the renewable business exit.

ConEd expects the sale to close in the first half of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including, among other things, expiration or early termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended and approvals by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The transaction is not subject to any financing conditions.

CECONY

Through LTM 30 June 2022, CECONY produced a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt of nearly 16% which is appropriate for its Baa1 rating as a T&D utility in New York. The company is also in the midst of a sizeable rate filing, the outcome of which is likely to determine the credit trajectory for its business, as well as that of ConEd.

In its 2022 rate filing, CECONY is seeking approval and recovery of over $14 billion in capital spending via $3.5 billion in rate increases over a three-year period. Given current cost inflation pressures, relatively high commodity costs and rising interest rates that are affecting CECONY's customers, Moody's sees a high degree of uncertainty as to what amount of bill increases the New York Public Service Commission (NYPSC) will allow. There is potential upside for CECONY as outstanding regulatory asset recovery is made (including COVID-19 costs, which are being addressed in a separate statewide proceeding), but also potential headwinds if the NYPSC chooses to utilize a significant amount of rate mitigants or deferrals to keep customer bills low. The latter occurred throughout the state in 2020 and 2021, at the height of customer COVID-19 economic pressures.

As such, Moody's is monitoring the testimony and staff recommendations around the filing and awaiting the results of any settlement negotiations – and ultimately an NYPSC order - to determine the impact on both CECONY and ConEd's financial profiles. A NYPSC order is expected in January 2023.

O&R

The ratings affirmation and stable outlook for O&R consider the company's relatively strong financial metrics through LTM Q2 2022 (e.g., cash flow to debt ratios of around 16-17%), but incorporate our expectation that these levels will moderate to some degree (e.g., cash flow to debt ratios between 14-16% through 2024) amid cost inflation and rising interest rates that are not reflected in current rates.

O&R completed two rate cases within the past 10 months, resulting in a new three-year rate plan in New York (authorizing roughly 2% electric and gas rate increases each year) and nearly $10 million more (4.6% rate increase) in annual revenue authorized for its New Jersey operations. These rate increases will help to support roughly $750 million of capital spending through 2025, but also contain certain rate mitigation credits and productivity adjustments that will temper O&R's cash flow growth.

Importantly, the New York rate plan offers no true-up for operating (O&M) or financing costs that could increase beyond what has been included in rates. Given this, O&R could be at risk for under-recoveries until new rate cases are filed in both jurisdictions, but the utility is expected to continue to generate financial metrics appropriate for its Baa2 rating.

Outlooks

ConEd's stable outlook reflects its low-risk business profile as a holding company of rate regulated electric and gas utilities, as well as a sound financial profile that should maintain a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt of at least 15% over the next 12 months.

CECONY's stable outlook is based on improving financial metrics but counterbalanced by the uncertainty surrounding its current rate case outcome.

O&R's stable outlook reflects recent rate case outcomes that should help the company to maintain a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt between 14-16% over the next two years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

ConEd could be upgraded if CECONY is upgraded and its ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt is expected to remain consistently above 15%.

CECONY could be upgraded if regulatory support for timely and adequate cost recovery improves, as well as if it sustains a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt of at least 17%.

O&R could be upgraded if its financial performance outpaces our expectations, with a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt consistently above 16% and CFO pre-WC less dividends to debt over 14%, while maintaining solid regulatory relationships and support.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

ConEd could be downgraded if CECONY is downgraded or its ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt drops below 13% for a sustained period.

CECONY could be downgraded if rate mitigation incorporated in its current rate case outcome results in weakened cost recovery and a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt below 14%.

O&R could be downgraded if regulatory support declines or cost recovery becomes less certain. The company could also be downgraded if its ratios of CFO pre-WC to debt and CFO pre-WC less dividends to debt fall below 15% and 13%, respectively, for a sustained period.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is a holding company whose principal subsidiaries are Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. (CECONY) and Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R). CECONY is one of the largest electric and gas transmission and distribution (T&D) utilities in the US, serving around 3.5 million electric, 1.1 million gas, and 1,558 steam customers in New York City and Westchester County. A much smaller T&D utility, O&R serves about 300,000 electric and over 100,000 gas customers, mostly in New York State but also in the outlying areas in New Jersey. CEI also owns Con Edison Transmission, Inc. (CET, unrated) a transmission segment comprised of FERC regulated electric transmission and gas storage and transportation assets.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Consolidated Edison, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

....Underlying Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: New York State Research & Development Auth.

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa1

....Underlying Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Consolidated Edison, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. For disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that issued the rating, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

