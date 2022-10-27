Moody's affirms the ratings of ETESA; changes outlook to negative

New York, October 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Issuer Rating and Senior Unsecured debt rating of Empresa de Transmision Electrica, S.A. ("ETESA" or "the Company") at Baa2 and changed the outlook to negative from stable.

This rating action follows the outlook change to negative from stable of the Government of Panama ("GOP"). For more information on the Government of Panama, please visit https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings/591640.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Empresa de Transmision Electrica, S.A.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Empresa de Transmision Electrica, S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's rating action on ETESA's ratings reflects the outlook change of the Government of Panama, the support provider under our analytical framework for Government Related Issuers ("GRIs").

ETESA's Baa2 ratings reflect the application of Moody's Joint Default Analysis ("JDA") framework for GRIs, which takes into account the (i) baseline credit assessment of baa2 as a measure of ETESA's standalone creditworthiness, (ii) the Baa2 rating of the GOP as ETESA's support provider, (iii) our estimates of high implied government support in case of extraordinary financial distress and (iv) a very high default dependence between ETESA and the GOP.

The company's very strong credit linkages with the GOP derives from the strategic and essential nature of the services that the company provides as the sole operator and owner of the country's electricity transmission system. The rating also factors the government control through its 100% ownership, and direction of the company, along with past evidence of financial support via tariff adjustments and capital contributions. At the same time, it incorporates the exposure to common risks with the GOP including interest rates and economic performance.

ETESA's baa2 standalone credit profile mainly reflects its solid market position with exclusive legal rights to operate the Panamanian transmission network, under a supportive regulatory framework that incorporates a tariff mechanism that allows the company to achieve a fixed return on its investment and operating costs without being exposed to volume or commodity risks.

Moody's projects a prospective increase in company's leverage, as a consequence of the significant capital investment program that is planned for the upcoming years to improve network connectivity and reliability. As a consequence, under Moody's base case ETESA will average a cash interest coverage ratio of 2.8x and a FFO/Net Debt ratio of 10.5%, over the 2022-24 period. An important rating assumption is that the company will continue reinforcing the grid in order to limit transmission shortfalls that could give rise to extraordinary costs. These underlying assumptions do not incorporate the development of the country's fourth transmission line, as it is planned to be developed through a build, operate and transfer ("BOT") scheme without recourse to ETESA.

RATING OUTLOOK

ETESA's rating outlook is negative, in line with the rating outlook of the Government of Panama, the company's sole owner and extraordinary support provider in the event of financial distress. Additionally, it reflects the ambitious capital investment program for the 2022-25 period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on ETESA's rating would require the company to record a cash interest coverage and FFO/Net Debt above 3.5x and 13.0%, respectively, on a sustained basis and, importantly, an upgrade of Panama's sovereign rating.

The rating would come under downward pressure if we see deterioration in the credit quality of the sovereign rating or change in our assessment of the implied government support. We could also downgrade ETESA's rating if its key financial metrics deteriorate, as a result of higher leverage or lower cash flow generation, such that its cash interest coverage and FFO/Net Debt were to remain below 2.8x and 9.0%, respectively, on a sustained basis.

PROFILE

Founded in 1998, Empresa de Transmision Electrica (ETESA) operates the country's transmission network as a monopoly and is wholly owned by the Government of Panama. ETESA, granted by law, owns and oversees the operation and maintenance of the transmission system, which consists of three transmission lines that span roughly 3,000 kilometers and 18 substations, providing interconnection between the power generation plants and regulated customers, which are primarily the three distribution companies in Panama. Additionally, the company dispatches energy according to market rules, performs energy demand planning activities and coordinates public auctions to secure supply to regulated customers.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386754 , and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

ETESA's ESG Credit Impact score is moderately negative (CIS-3), indicating that we consider its ESG attributes as overall having a limited impact on the current rating, with greater potential for negative impact over time. The score reflects neutral to low exposure to environmental risks and moderately negative exposure to social and governance risks.

ETESA's exposure to environmental risks is neutral-to-low (E-2 issuer profile score), reflecting its neutral to low exposure to risks related to carbon transition, physical climate, water management, waste and pollution, and natural capital.

Exposure to social risks is moderately negative (S-3 issuer profile score), reflecting the moderate risk from demographics and societal trends that increase public concerns over affordability issues, which could lead to adverse regulatory and political intervention. These risks are mitigated by neutral to low exposure to risks related to customer relationships, human capital, health and safety, and responsible production.

Governance risk is moderately negative (G-3 issuer profile score) because of moderate exposures to management credibility and track record; and board structure, policies and procedures. Our governance score also considers a neutral to low exposure to the risks related to financial strategy and risk management, organizational structure, and internal controls.

