Moody's affirms the ratings of Egyptian banks; changes outlook to negative

Limassol, May 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed all ratings and assessments of the five rated Egyptian banks, namely: National Bank of Egypt SAE (NBE), Banque Misr SAE (BM), Banque du Caire SAE (BdC), Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE (CIB) and Bank of Alexandria SAE (BoA). As part of the same rating action Moody's has changed the outlook on the banks' long-term deposit ratings to negative from stable.

The rating action follows Moody's decision to affirm Egypt's B2 rating and change its outlook to negative from stable on 26 May 2022. The negative outlook on the sovereign rating captures the narrowing foreign liquidity buffers amid tightening external funding conditions that increase balance of payment risks, and the rise in borrowing costs driven by soaring inflation that exacerbate debt affordability challenges. For further information on the sovereign rating action, please refer to Moody's press release: Moody's affirms Egypt's B2 rating, changes outlook to negative from stable; https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_465851.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL466546 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the five Egyptian banks' ratings reflects their resilient financial profiles, and specifically their deposit-based funding profiles; strong local currency liquidity; rising capital buffers, with a systemwide Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.9% as of December 2021 (up from 9.2% in 2017); contained asset quality pressures with reported non-performing loans (NPLs) at 3.5% of gross loans; and resilient profitability, with a 2021 return on assets of 1.2%.

According to the rating agency, the negative outlook reflects primarily the rated banks' sizable holding of sovereign debt securities at between 3-8 times their shareholders' equity, which links their creditworthiness to that of the government. All five banks' Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) of b2 are at the same rating level of the government, and a potential weakening in the government's credit profile will lead to a weaker credit profile for the banks.

To a lesser degree, the negative outlook also captures elevated foreign currency liquidity pressures that could impact banks' operations and exert renewed pressure on their earnings generating capacity.

BANK-SPECIFIC RATING DRIVERS

--- NATIONAL BANK OF EGYPT SAE

The affirmation of NBE's B2 deposit ratings captures its established domestic franchise as the country's largest bank, strong funding and liquidity in local currency, with cash and interbank balances accounting for 21% of total assets as of 30 September 2021, and the low level of reported NPLs, at 0.9% of gross loans as of 30 June 2021. These strengths are balanced against NBE's modest profitability and capital - with the bank reporting a return on assets (RoA) of 0.6% as of June 2021, and a Moody's-adjusted tangible common equity (TCE)/adjusted risk weighted assets ratio of 6.7%.

The primary driver for NBE's negative outlook is the bank's sizable holding of sovereign debt securities which links its creditworthiness to that of the government. As of 30 September 2021, government securities accounted for around 37% of NBE's total assets. To a lesser degree, the negative outlook also captures elevated foreign currency liquidity pressures and Moody's expectations that profitability metrics will come under pressure following a material increase in funding costs.

--- BANQUE MISR SAE

The affirmation of BM's B2 deposit ratings captures its established domestic franchise as the country's second largest bank, strong funding and liquidity in local currency, with cash and interbank balances accounting for 22% of total assets as of 30 September 2021, and the low level of reported NPLs, of around 2%. These strengths are balanced against BM's modest profitability and capital - with the bank reporting an RoA of 0.7% as of June 2021, and a Moody's-adjusted TCE/adjusted risk weighted assets ratio of 7%.

The primary driver for BM's negative outlook is the bank's sizable holding of sovereign debt securities which links its creditworthiness to that of the government. As of 30 September 2021, government securities accounted for around 34% of BM's total assets. To a lesser degree, the negative outlook also captures elevated foreign currency liquidity pressures and Moody's expectations that profitability metrics will come under pressure following a material increase in funding costs.

--- BANQUE DU CAIRE SAE

The affirmation of BdC's B2 deposit ratings captures its deposit-based funding structure and strong liquidity, with cash and interbank balances accounting for 23% of total assets as of 31 December 2021, and resilient profitability, with a return on tangible assets of 1.4% as of 31 December 2021. A recent capital injection has also strengthened the bank's capital, with the equity-to-assets ratio at 7.6%. These strengths are balanced against BdC's high asset risks, with Stage 3 loans at 4.4% of gross loans as of 31 December 2021, while an additional (performing) 4.1% of gross loans are past due more than 90 days.

The primary driver for BdC's negative outlook is the bank's sizable holding of sovereign debt securities which links its creditworthiness to that of the government. As of end December 2021, government securities accounted for around 35% of BdC's total assets.

--- COMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK (EGYPT) SAE

The affirmation of CIB's B2 deposit ratings captures its deposit-based funding structure and strong liquidity, with cash and interbank balances accounting for 29% of total assets as of 31 March 2022, and resilient profitability, with a return on tangible assets of 3.2%. The bank also maintains good capital buffers, with an equity-to-assets ratio of 12.4% as of 31 March 2022. Asset risks remain, however, high with NPLs at 4.9% of gross loans as of March 2022, while an additional 32.8% were classified as Stage 2 (underperforming). CIB's ratings are effectively constrained by the sovereign.

The primary driver for CIB's negative outlook is the bank's sizable holding of sovereign debt securities which links its creditworthiness to that of the government. As of 31 March 2022, government securities accounted for around 36% of CIB's total assets.

--- BANK OF ALEXANDRIA SAE

BoA's B1 deposit ratings are driven by the bank's b2 BCA and one notch of uplift from our assessment of a moderate probability of parental support from Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (Baa1 stable, baa3). The decision to affirm the ratings captures the bank's deposit-based funding structure and strong liquidity, with cash and interbank balances accounting for 26% of total assets as of 31 March 2022, and resilient profitability, with a return on tangible assets of 1.8%. The bank also maintains good capital buffers, with an equity-to-assets ratio of 10.8%. Asset risks remain, however, high given legacy structural issues, such as the limited availability of financial information on smaller companies, which compromises banks' ability to accurately assess their creditworthiness; increased exposure to the riskier SME sector; and the fact that recovery against problematic exposures is compromised by weaknesses in the legal framework concerning the realization of collateral.

The primary driver for BoA's negative outlook is the bank's sizable holding of sovereign debt securities which links its creditworthiness to that of the government. As of 31 March 2022, government securities accounted for around 27% of BoA's total assets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Any upward rating pressure on the Egyptian banks' ratings is limited given the negative outlook. The banks' outlook could change back to stable if the sovereign rating outlook is stabilized and if Egyptian banks maintain their resilient financial performance.

Egyptian banks' ratings could be downgraded if the sovereign rating is downgraded, given the banks' sizeable holdings of sovereign debt securities. The banks' BCAs could also be downgraded if banks are faced with more acute foreign currency liquidity pressures, or a rise in NPLs and/or rising funding costs that reduce their profitability and capital buffers.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

