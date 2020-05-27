Moody's affirms the ratings of First National Bank of Namibia; changes outlook to negative

London, 27 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed all
ratings and assessments of First National Bank of Namibia Limited (FNB
Namibia), including its Ba2/Not Prime long-term and short-term
local currency deposit ratings, and changed the outlook on the bank's
long-term ratings to negative from stable.
A full list of the bank's ratings affected by today's rating action is
at the end of this press release.
The rating action follows Moody's decision to affirm the Namibian government's
long-term issuer rating of Ba2 and change its outlook to negative
from stable on 22 May 2020. The negative outlook on the sovereign
reflects the economic and financial pressures the coronavirus shock is
exerting on Namibia's credit metrics, exacerbating existing vulnerabilities.
For further information on the sovereign rating action, please refer
to Moody's press release: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_424759.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of FNB Namibia's ratings captures its good capital
buffers and solid profitability.
The change of outlook to negative reflects (1) FNB Namibia's sizable
holding of sovereign debt securities, at around 144% of its
capital base as of December 2019, which links the bank's creditworthiness
to that of the government of Namibia, and (2) the deteriorating
economic conditions in Namibia due to the coronavirus pandemic,
that will expose the bank to increasing asset quality deterioration and
profitability headwinds. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under its ESG framework.
AFFIRMATION OF RATINGS
FNB Namibia's ratings reflect the bank's (1) solid capital metrics
with a tangible common equity ratio of 13.7% as of December
2019, which provides a good buffer to absorb expected increasing
loan losses in coming quarters, and (2) strong profitability metrics,
with a net income-to-tangible assets ratio 2.8%
as of December 2019. Moody's expects a deterioration in profitability,
but it will remain ahead the ba3 BCA median.
As concerns FNB Namibia's capitalisation, Moody's adjusted TCE to
RWA ratio is higher than the global ba3 BCA peer median of 11.9%,
as of May 2020, and the rating agency expects the bank's long-term
dividend strategy of paying out only a portion of earnings, generally
between 30% and 55%, to support capital buffers amid
coronavirus-induced uncertainty.
Regarding FNB Namibia's profitability, good profitability is underpinned
by its strong franchise in Namibia, being the country's largest
bank, with about 28% market share in total assets and a diversified
client base, and good efficiency, with the bank's cost-to-income
ratio relatively low at 50% as of December 2019.
NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
FNB Namibia's negative outlook reflects the change to negative in
the outlook of the Namibian sovereign rating. Like its domestic
peers, FNB Namibia's direct exposure to the sovereign through
government securities holdings for capital and liquidity requirements
is high at 16% of the bank's total assets, corresponding
to 147% of total shareholders' equity as of December 2019,
and linking its creditworthiness to that of the sovereign. As a
result, the negative pressure on the sovereign rating translates
into weakness in the bank's own creditworthiness.
The negative outlook also reflects the negative outlook on South Africa,
where FNB Namibia's parent, FirstRand Limited, is based.
FNB Namibia's ratings incorporate our very high expectation of support
by its parent, based on FirstRand Limited's 58% indirect
ownership of the bank and FNB Namibia's association with FirstRand Limited's
brand (including the use of its logos).
The negative outlook also captures the higher risks to the bank's asset
quality and profitability due to a more fragile economic environment which
will translate in reduced lending activity while increasing risks in the
bank's loan portfolio. Moody's expects the Namibian economy
to contract by 6.9% in 2020, largely due to the coronavirus-induced
disruptions. The slower economic activity will increase the bank's
non-performing loans which were 3.3% of gross loans
as of December 2019, increasing provisions and reducing profitability.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF RATINGS
Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of the bank's ratings is
unlikely at this stage. However, a stabilisation of Government
of Namibia's rating outlook and/or of the outlook on the parent
could result in the stabilisation of FNB Namibia's ratings.
FNB Namibia's ratings could be downgraded if Namibia's issuer rating and
ceilings are downgraded. The ratings could also be downgraded if
the credit profile of FirstRand Limited deteriorates or if we assess that
FirstRand Limited's willingness to provide support in future will decline
below our current assumptions. In addition, any significant
deterioration in the financial profile of FNB Namibia could negatively
impact the bank's standalone credit profile and deposit ratings.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: First National Bank of Namibia Limited
Affirmations:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed ba2
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
ba3
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Ba1(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Affirmed NP
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Affirmed Ba1
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
Affirmed NP
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed Ba3, Outlook Changed To Negative From
Stable
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Local
Currency), Affirmed Ba2, Outlook Changed To Negative From
Stable
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
