Related Issuers GCB Bank Limited Related Research Credit Opinion: GCB Bank Limited: Update following ratings affirmation and change of outlook to positive Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of GCB Bank Limited Announcement: Moody's turns outlook for African banks stable, but risks are still tilted to the downside Issuer Comment: GCB Bank Limited: GCB Bank's declining nonperforming loan ratio is credit positive Issuer In-Depth: GCB Bank, Rawbank : Prospects brightening for GCB but Rawbank must contend with a more challenging environment Rating Action: Moody's affirms the ratings of Ghana's GCB Bank; changes outlook to positive 28 Jan 2020 Rating action follows a similar action on Ghana's sovereign rating NOTE: On January 29, 2020, the press release was corrected as follows: The third sentence of the seventh paragraph in the RATINGS RATIONALE section was changed to "More systemically, Ghana remains on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)'s grey list, being identified as a jurisdiction with strategic anti-money laundering and combating terrorist financing (AML/CFT) deficiencies, even though the FATF recognised that Ghana had taken steps towards improving its AML/CFT regime." Revised release follows. Limassol, January 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed all ratings and assessments of GCB Bank Limited (GCB Bank), including its B3 local currency deposit rating, and has changed the outlook on the bank's long-term deposit ratings to positive from stable. A full list of the bank's ratings affected by today's rating action is at the end of this press release. The rating action follows Moody's decision to affirm the Ghanaian government's long-term issuer rating of B3 and change its outlook to positive from stable on 24 January 2020. For further information on the sovereign rating action, please refer to Moody's press release: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_417068. RATINGS RATIONALE The affirmation of GCB Bank's ratings captures its solid funding and liquidity profile, and strong profitability, while its capital buffers remain satisfactory despite a downward trend over the last two years. The change in the outlook to positive follows the outlook change to positive on the sovereign rating on 24 January 2020, reflecting the links between GCB Bank's own creditworthiness and that of the sovereign. It also acknowledges the bank's recent asset quality improvements, including a stronger loan loss provisioning coverage. AFFIRMATION OF RATINGS REFLECTS THE BANK'S SOLID FUNDING AND LIQUIDITY PROFILES, STRONG PROFITABILITY AND SATISFACTORY CAPITAL GCB Bank has a solid deposit-based funding profile and high liquidity, supported by a strong, established retail deposit franchise. The bank has a market share of around 11% in customer deposits in Ghana as of September 2019. The bank has experienced a strong growth in deposits (20% growth in 2018 followed by a 22% year-on-year growth as of September 2019) thanks to its widespread branch network. Positively GCB Bank's net loans to customer deposits remain low (33% as of September 2019) providing the bank with the capacity to fund its planned asset growth. The bank also has high liquid banking assets at 50% of tangible banking assets as of December 2018. GCB Bank also maintains satisfactory capital buffers, supported by its internal capital generation amid strong profitability. It reported a strong total capital adequacy ratio of 18.3% as of September 2019, which remains significantly higher than the 13% minimum regulatory capital requirement. The bank's shareholders' equity to total assets is also strong at 14% in September 2019, despite a fall from 17.5% in December 2016 following the acquisitions of UT Bank and Capital Bank in 2017 and high loan growth in 2018. The recent balance-sheet growth is straining the bank's capital metrics, so Moody's will continue to closely monitor capital trends. GCB Bank's recurring earnings capacity remains solid, even after the two acquisitions that have negatively affected profitability. The bank's pre-provision income over average assets remained strong at 5.2% during 2018 and its net income over tangible assets was also strong at 3.1%. We expect the bank's pre-provision income to remain high, despite the gradually falling yields on assets. Bottom line income will also remain strong but will remain under pressure from higher loan-loss provisions. Moody's also does not currently have material concerns around GCB Bank's governance. However, corporate governance remains a key credit consideration and requires ongoing monitoring, particularly in the case of banks that are majority government owned, like GCB Bank. More systemically, Ghana remains on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)'s grey list, being identified as a jurisdiction with strategic anti-money laundering and combating terrorist financing (AML/CFT) deficiencies, even though the FATF recognised that Ghana had taken steps towards improving its AML/CFT regime. POSITIVE OUTLOOK REFLECTS THE SOVEREIGN POSITIVE OUTLOOK AND ASSET QUALITY IMPROVEMENTS The primary driver for the bank's positive outlook is the change to positive in the outlook of the Ghana sovereign. GCB Bank's direct exposures to the sovereign through government securities are high at 43% of the bank's total assets, or about 3.2x its total shareholders' equity as of December 2018. As a result, the positive pressure on the sovereign rating translate into improvements in the bank's asset risk and overall creditworthiness. Another driver for the positive outlook is the bank's asset quality improvements. Nonperforming loans have come down to 7.1% of gross loans as of September 2019 from over 10% between the period 2009-2017. The bank also maintained a high loan loss provisioning coverage at 139% as of December 2018. Positive rating pressure will continue to build if the bank sustains recent asset quality improvements and maintains adequate capital and profitability metrics in spite of an operating environment that can be difficult and volatile. WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN The ratings are likely to be upgraded if the sovereign rating is upgraded in conjunction with a sustained improvements in its asset quality, and if the bank maintains adequate capital and profitability metrics. Any downward rating pressure on GCB bank's ratings is limited given the positive outlook. The bank's outlooks could however change back to stable if the sovereign rating outlook is also changed back to stable or if the bank's asset quality, capital and profitability metrics unexpectedly deteriorate significantly, thereby straining the bank's solvency profile. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS ..Issuer: GCB Bank Limited Affirmations: .... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b3 .... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b3 .... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed B2(cr) .... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr) .... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed B2 .... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP .... Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings (Domestic/Foreign), Affirmed B3/Caa1, Outlook Changed to Positive from Stable .... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP Outlook Action: ....Outlook Changed to Positive from Stable PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. Christos Theofilou, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Sean Marion

MD - Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

