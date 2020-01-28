Moody's affirms the ratings of Ghana's GCB Bank; changes outlook to positive

Rating action follows a similar action on Ghana's sovereign rating
NOTE: On January 29, 2020, the press release was corrected as follows: The third sentence of the seventh paragraph in the RATINGS RATIONALE section was changed to “More systemically, Ghana remains on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)'s grey list, being identified as a jurisdiction with strategic anti-money laundering and combating terrorist financing (AML/CFT) deficiencies, even though the FATF recognised that Ghana had taken steps towards improving its AML/CFT regime.” Revised release follows.
Limassol, January 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed all ratings and
assessments of GCB Bank Limited (GCB Bank), including its B3 local
currency deposit rating, and has changed the outlook on the bank's
long-term deposit ratings to positive from stable.
A full list of the bank's ratings affected by today's rating action is
at the end of this press release.
The rating action follows Moody's decision to affirm the Ghanaian government's
long-term issuer rating of B3 and change its outlook to positive
from stable on 24 January 2020. For further information on the
sovereign rating action, please refer to Moody's press release:
https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_417068.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of GCB Bank's ratings captures its solid funding
and liquidity profile, and strong profitability, while its
capital buffers remain satisfactory despite a downward trend over the
last two years.
The change in the outlook to positive follows the outlook change to positive
on the sovereign rating on 24 January 2020, reflecting the links
between GCB Bank's own creditworthiness and that of the sovereign.
It also acknowledges the bank's recent asset quality improvements,
including a stronger loan loss provisioning coverage.
AFFIRMATION OF RATINGS REFLECTS THE BANK'S SOLID FUNDING AND LIQUIDITY
PROFILES, STRONG PROFITABILITY AND SATISFACTORY CAPITAL
GCB Bank has a solid deposit-based funding profile and high liquidity,
supported by a strong, established retail deposit franchise.
The bank has a market share of around 11% in customer deposits
in Ghana as of September 2019. The bank has experienced a strong
growth in deposits (20% growth in 2018 followed by a 22%
year-on-year growth as of September 2019) thanks to its
widespread branch network. Positively GCB Bank's net loans to customer
deposits remain low (33% as of September 2019) providing the bank
with the capacity to fund its planned asset growth. The bank also
has high liquid banking assets at 50% of tangible banking assets
as of December 2018.
GCB Bank also maintains satisfactory capital buffers, supported
by its internal capital generation amid strong profitability. It
reported a strong total capital adequacy ratio of 18.3%
as of September 2019, which remains significantly higher than the
13% minimum regulatory capital requirement. The bank's shareholders'
equity to total assets is also strong at 14% in September 2019,
despite a fall from 17.5% in December 2016 following the
acquisitions of UT Bank and Capital Bank in 2017 and high loan growth
in 2018. The recent balance-sheet growth is straining the
bank's capital metrics, so Moody's will continue to closely
monitor capital trends.
GCB Bank's recurring earnings capacity remains solid, even
after the two acquisitions that have negatively affected profitability.
The bank's pre-provision income over average assets remained
strong at 5.2% during 2018 and its net income over tangible
assets was also strong at 3.1%. We expect the bank's
pre-provision income to remain high, despite the gradually
falling yields on assets. Bottom line income will also remain strong
but will remain under pressure from higher loan-loss provisions.
Moody's also does not currently have material concerns around GCB
Bank's governance. However, corporate governance remains
a key credit consideration and requires ongoing monitoring, particularly
in the case of banks that are majority government owned, like GCB
Bank. More systemically, Ghana remains on the Financial Action
Task Force (FATF)'s grey list, being identified as a jurisdiction
with strategic anti-money laundering and combating terrorist financing
(AML/CFT) deficiencies, even though the FATF recognised that Ghana
had taken steps towards improving its AML/CFT regime.
POSITIVE OUTLOOK REFLECTS THE SOVEREIGN POSITIVE OUTLOOK AND ASSET QUALITY
IMPROVEMENTS
The primary driver for the bank's positive outlook is the change
to positive in the outlook of the Ghana sovereign. GCB Bank's direct
exposures to the sovereign through government securities are high at 43%
of the bank's total assets, or about 3.2x its total shareholders'
equity as of December 2018. As a result, the positive pressure
on the sovereign rating translate into improvements in the bank's
asset risk and overall creditworthiness.
Another driver for the positive outlook is the bank's asset quality
improvements. Nonperforming loans have come down to 7.1%
of gross loans as of September 2019 from over 10% between the period
2009-2017. The bank also maintained a high loan loss provisioning
coverage at 139% as of December 2018.
Positive rating pressure will continue to build if the bank sustains recent
asset quality improvements and maintains adequate capital and profitability
metrics in spite of an operating environment that can be difficult and
volatile.
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
The ratings are likely to be upgraded if the sovereign rating is upgraded
in conjunction with a sustained improvements in its asset quality,
and if the bank maintains adequate capital and profitability metrics.
Any downward rating pressure on GCB bank's ratings is limited given
the positive outlook. The bank's outlooks could however change
back to stable if the sovereign rating outlook is also changed back to
stable or if the bank's asset quality, capital and profitability
metrics unexpectedly deteriorate significantly, thereby straining
the bank's solvency profile.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: GCB Bank Limited
Affirmations:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed b3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
b3
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed B2(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed B2
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed NP
.... Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings
(Domestic/Foreign), Affirmed B3/Caa1, Outlook Changed to Positive
from Stable
.... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed NP
Outlook Action:
....Outlook Changed to Positive from Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
