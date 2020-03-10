Moody's affirms the ratings of HSBC Holdings plc (senior debt at A2) and maintains the negative outlook

London, 10 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ('Moody's') today affirmed the ratings
of HSBC Holdings plc ("HSBC Holdings"), including the group's long-term
senior unsecured debt rating of A2 and its standalone Baseline Credit
Assessment (BCA) of a2 and maintained the negative outlook.
The ratings of HSBC Bank plc (long-term debt and deposit ratings
of Aa3 with negative outlook; BCA of baa2), the UK non ring-fenced
entity, and the ratings of HSBC UK Bank plc (long-term issuer
and deposit ratings of Aa3 with negative outlook; a2 BCA),
the UK ring-fenced entity, were not affected by today's
rating action.
On 18 February, HSBC Holdings announced its most radical overhaul
in years. "The negative outlook on the ratings of HSBC Holdings
reflects the execution risk attached to the planned repositioning of HSBC
Bank and of the group's US business, and our expectation of
subdued profitability for the group and these entities in 2020 and 2021.
The execution risk is heightened by weaknesses in succession planning
and uncertainties related to the appointment of a permanent CEO.
It also reflects pressures on asset quality and profitability in Asia
due to a more difficult operating environment in Hong Kong and the rest
of the region" said Alessandro Roccati, Senior Vice President at
Moody's.
Long-term, and if appropriately executed, the business
repositioning could lead to a more focused and leaner group, with
more efficient capital allocation and higher profitability.
Please see at the bottom of the press release for the List of Affected
Credit Ratings.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The negative outlook reflects Moody's view of the risks to which HSBC
Holdings' creditors will be exposed during 2020 and 2021 due to:
1) the announced repositioning in Europe and in the US; 2) the uncertainties
related to the appointment of a permanent CEO; and 3) external factors
beyond management's control which may introduce greater execution
risk than presently anticipated.
HSBC Holdings announced in February a restructuring plan, which
aims to: 1) restructure underperforming parts of the business in
the US and the non-ring-fenced bank in Europe and the UK;
2) reallocate capital from the Global Banking and Markets division to
growth opportunities predominantly in Asia and in retail banking and wealth
management; and 3) reduce the cost base and simplify the business,
raising the group's efficiency. Management targets a return
on tangible equity (RoTE) within a 10%-12% range
in 2022 from 8.4% in 2019, and will manage the Common
Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio in the 14%-15% range over
the restructuring period.
Moody's views the group's succession planning processes as
showing some weaknesses. In August 2019, HSBC unexpectedly
ousted its chief executive, John Flint, less than 18 months
after his appointment. Noel Quinn was appointed interim CEO and
no permanent CEO has been announced so far. In February,
the group announced a comprehensive restructuring plan. The rating
agency views that Mr Quinn could face challenges in executing the plan,
without his role being made permanent.
Governance is highly relevant to HSBC Holdings, as it is to all
banks. Corporate governance weaknesses can lead to a deterioration
in a bank's credit quality, while governance strengths can
benefit its credit profile. HSBC Holdings' BCA incorporates a one-notch
downward adjustment for opacity and complexity to reflect: 1) the
credit risk associated with its global operations and complex legal structure;
2) its sizeable capital markets franchise; and 3) the execution risk
to which they will be exposed during the repositioning of the business.
HSBC Holdings' governance frameworks and related controls and processes
have materially improved since the financial crisis. However,
the abrupt departure of the CEO without the appointment of a permanent
successor indicates succession planning weaknesses. Corporate governance
remains a key credit consideration and requires ongoing monitoring.
Factors beyond management's control may also introduce greater execution
risk than presently anticipated. These include weaker economic
growth, the continued low interest rate environment, US-China
trade tensions, social unrest in Hong Kong and the duration and
magnitude of the coronavirus epidemic. HSBC maintains conservative
revenue assumptions, with a modest decrease in 2020 and low single-digit
growth in 2021-22, but a severe shock to the operating environment
could amplify the risk of a sharp revenue drop and a deterioration of
is credit exposures.
HSBC's credit strength is supported by: 1) the group's extensive
global footprint and strong retail and commercial franchises in its largest
markets of Hong Kong and the UK; 2) its conservative risk appetite;
3) its strong capital base; and 4) its conservative funding and liquidity
profiles. However, the group's BCA is constrained by:
1) its weak profitability due to losses in its US retail business and
subdued earnings in its French retail and European wholesale activities;
and 2) its sizeable mostly plain-vanilla capital markets activities,
which create interconnectedness and expose the group to potential earnings
volatility and tail risk.
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP OR DOWN
HSBC Holdings' ratings have a negative outlook and thus an upgrade is
unlikely. An upgrade of the BCA could occur if HSBC Holdings' weighted
Macro Profile were to increase and asset risk and profitability were to
materially improve on a sustainable basis, while capital and liquidity
were maintained at a high level. An upgrade of the BCA would positively
affect all ratings. HSBC Holdings' long-term senior
unsecured debt rating could be upgraded, other factors being equal,
if the group substantially increases the volume of loss-absorbing
capital to a level beyond our expectations, creating greater protection
for its creditors.
HSBC Holdings' outlook on its ratings could return to stable if:
1) the announced restructuring plan were to expose creditors to only modest
execution risks during 2020 and 2021; 2) uncertainties related to
the appointment of a permanent new CEO were dissipated; and 3) external
factors beyond management's control which may introduce greater
execution risk than presently anticipated were not to materialise.
HSBC Holdings' BCA and its ratings could be downgraded in case of a substantial
and sustained decrease in profitability due to the upcoming repositioning
of the bank, increased execution risk, unexpected restructuring
costs, a significant deterioration in the operating environment,
a material increase in risk appetite or a large risk management failure,
or a substantial deterioration in the liquidity or capital positions or
if Moody's determines that succession planning weaknesses will impair
the effective execution of the new plan. The ratings could also
be downgraded if the group's tangible banking assets increased or if the
amount of loss absorbing liabilities was materially reduced resulting
in increased risk of loss to creditors of the holding company.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: HSBC Holdings plc
Affirmations:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed a2
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
a2
.... Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Affirmed
(P)A2
.... Subordinate MTN Program, Affirmed
(P)A3
.... Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-1
.... Preferred Stock Non-cumulative
(Local Currency), Affirmed Baa3(hyb)
.... Preferred Stock Non-cumulative
(Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2(hyb)/Baa3(hyb)
.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A2, Outlook Remains Negative
.... Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
.... Preferred shelf Non-cumulative,
Affirmed (P)Baa2
.... Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)A2
.... Subordinate Shelf, Affirmed (P)A3
Outlook Action:
....Outlook Remains Negative
..Issuer: HSBC Capital Funding (Dollar 1) L.P.
Affirmations:
.... BACKED Preferred Stock Non-cumulative,
Affirmed Baa2(hyb)
Outlook Action:
.... No Outlook
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
