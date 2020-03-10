Moody's affirms the ratings of HSBC Holdings plc (senior debt at A2) and maintains the negative outlook

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking "I AGREE" [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody's inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking "I AGREE"] (the "Information"). References herein to "Moody's" include Moody's Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. Related Issuers HSBC Capital Funding (Dollar 1) L.P. HSBC Holdings plc Related Research Credit Opinion: HSBC Holdings plc: Update post rating action Credit Opinion: HSBC Holdings plc: Update post rating action Issuer In-Depth: HSBC Holdings plc: Successful restructuring of underperforming businesses would be credit positive Issuer Comment: HSBC Holdings plc: 4Q'19: Goodwill impairment leads to reported loss, underlying profitability modest Rating Action: Moody's changes the outlook on HSBC Holdings plc's and HSBC Bank plc's ratings to negative from stable Rating Action: Moody's affirms the ratings of HSBC Holdings plc (senior debt at A2) and maintains the negative outlook 10 Mar 2020 London, 10 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ('Moody's') today affirmed the ratings of HSBC Holdings plc ("HSBC Holdings"), including the group's long-term senior unsecured debt rating of A2 and its standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of a2 and maintained the negative outlook. The ratings of HSBC Bank plc (long-term debt and deposit ratings of Aa3 with negative outlook; BCA of baa2), the UK non ring-fenced entity, and the ratings of HSBC UK Bank plc (long-term issuer and deposit ratings of Aa3 with negative outlook; a2 BCA), the UK ring-fenced entity, were not affected by today's rating action. On 18 February, HSBC Holdings announced its most radical overhaul in years. "The negative outlook on the ratings of HSBC Holdings reflects the execution risk attached to the planned repositioning of HSBC Bank and of the group's US business, and our expectation of subdued profitability for the group and these entities in 2020 and 2021. The execution risk is heightened by weaknesses in succession planning and uncertainties related to the appointment of a permanent CEO. It also reflects pressures on asset quality and profitability in Asia due to a more difficult operating environment in Hong Kong and the rest of the region" said Alessandro Roccati, Senior Vice President at Moody's. Long-term, and if appropriately executed, the business repositioning could lead to a more focused and leaner group, with more efficient capital allocation and higher profitability. Please see at the bottom of the press release for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. RATINGS RATIONALE The negative outlook reflects Moody's view of the risks to which HSBC Holdings' creditors will be exposed during 2020 and 2021 due to: 1) the announced repositioning in Europe and in the US; 2) the uncertainties related to the appointment of a permanent CEO; and 3) external factors beyond management's control which may introduce greater execution risk than presently anticipated. HSBC Holdings announced in February a restructuring plan, which aims to: 1) restructure underperforming parts of the business in the US and the non-ring-fenced bank in Europe and the UK; 2) reallocate capital from the Global Banking and Markets division to growth opportunities predominantly in Asia and in retail banking and wealth management; and 3) reduce the cost base and simplify the business, raising the group's efficiency. Management targets a return on tangible equity (RoTE) within a 10%-12% range in 2022 from 8.4% in 2019, and will manage the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio in the 14%-15% range over the restructuring period. Moody's views the group's succession planning processes as showing some weaknesses. In August 2019, HSBC unexpectedly ousted its chief executive, John Flint, less than 18 months after his appointment. Noel Quinn was appointed interim CEO and no permanent CEO has been announced so far. In February, the group announced a comprehensive restructuring plan. The rating agency views that Mr Quinn could face challenges in executing the plan, without his role being made permanent. Governance is highly relevant to HSBC Holdings, as it is to all banks. Corporate governance weaknesses can lead to a deterioration in a bank's credit quality, while governance strengths can benefit its credit profile. HSBC Holdings' BCA incorporates a one-notch downward adjustment for opacity and complexity to reflect: 1) the credit risk associated with its global operations and complex legal structure; 2) its sizeable capital markets franchise; and 3) the execution risk to which they will be exposed during the repositioning of the business. HSBC Holdings' governance frameworks and related controls and processes have materially improved since the financial crisis. However, the abrupt departure of the CEO without the appointment of a permanent successor indicates succession planning weaknesses. Corporate governance remains a key credit consideration and requires ongoing monitoring. Factors beyond management's control may also introduce greater execution risk than presently anticipated. These include weaker economic growth, the continued low interest rate environment, US-China trade tensions, social unrest in Hong Kong and the duration and magnitude of the coronavirus epidemic. HSBC maintains conservative revenue assumptions, with a modest decrease in 2020 and low single-digit growth in 2021-22, but a severe shock to the operating environment could amplify the risk of a sharp revenue drop and a deterioration of is credit exposures. HSBC's credit strength is supported by: 1) the group's extensive global footprint and strong retail and commercial franchises in its largest markets of Hong Kong and the UK; 2) its conservative risk appetite; 3) its strong capital base; and 4) its conservative funding and liquidity profiles. However, the group's BCA is constrained by: 1) its weak profitability due to losses in its US retail business and subdued earnings in its French retail and European wholesale activities; and 2) its sizeable mostly plain-vanilla capital markets activities, which create interconnectedness and expose the group to potential earnings volatility and tail risk. WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP OR DOWN HSBC Holdings' ratings have a negative outlook and thus an upgrade is unlikely. An upgrade of the BCA could occur if HSBC Holdings' weighted Macro Profile were to increase and asset risk and profitability were to materially improve on a sustainable basis, while capital and liquidity were maintained at a high level. An upgrade of the BCA would positively affect all ratings. HSBC Holdings' long-term senior unsecured debt rating could be upgraded, other factors being equal, if the group substantially increases the volume of loss-absorbing capital to a level beyond our expectations, creating greater protection for its creditors. HSBC Holdings' outlook on its ratings could return to stable if: 1) the announced restructuring plan were to expose creditors to only modest execution risks during 2020 and 2021; 2) uncertainties related to the appointment of a permanent new CEO were dissipated; and 3) external factors beyond management's control which may introduce greater execution risk than presently anticipated were not to materialise. HSBC Holdings' BCA and its ratings could be downgraded in case of a substantial and sustained decrease in profitability due to the upcoming repositioning of the bank, increased execution risk, unexpected restructuring costs, a significant deterioration in the operating environment, a material increase in risk appetite or a large risk management failure, or a substantial deterioration in the liquidity or capital positions or if Moody's determines that succession planning weaknesses will impair the effective execution of the new plan. The ratings could also be downgraded if the group's tangible banking assets increased or if the amount of loss absorbing liabilities was materially reduced resulting in increased risk of loss to creditors of the holding company. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS ..Issuer: HSBC Holdings plc Affirmations: .... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a2 .... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a2 .... Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Affirmed (P)A2 .... Subordinate MTN Program, Affirmed (P)A3 .... Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-1 .... Preferred Stock Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa3(hyb) .... Preferred Stock Non-cumulative (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2(hyb)/Baa3(hyb) .... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2, Outlook Remains Negative .... Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3 .... Preferred shelf Non-cumulative, Affirmed (P)Baa2 .... Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A2 .... Subordinate Shelf, Affirmed (P)A3 Outlook Action: ....Outlook Remains Negative ..Issuer: HSBC Capital Funding (Dollar 1) L.P. Affirmations: .... BACKED Preferred Stock Non-cumulative, Affirmed Baa2(hyb) Outlook Action: .... No Outlook PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Alessandro Roccati

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Ana Arsov

MD - Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

