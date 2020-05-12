Moody's affirms the ratings of Kenyan banks; changes outlooks to negative

Rating action follows a similar action on Kenya's sovereign rating

Limassol, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed all ratings and assessments of the three rated Kenyan banks, namely: KCB Bank Kenya Limited (KCB Bank), Equity Bank (Kenya) Limited (Equity Bank), and Co-operative Bank of Kenya Limited (Co-op Bank). As part of the same rating action Moody's has changed the outlook on the banks' long-term deposit ratings to negative from stable.

The rating action follows Moody's decision to affirm Kenya's B2 government rating and change its outlook to negative from stable on 7 May 2020. The negative outlook on the sovereign reflects the rising financing risks posed by Kenya's large gross borrowing requirements at a time when the fiscal outlook is deteriorating. For further information on the sovereign rating action, please refer to Moody's press release: Moody's changes outlook on Kenya's rating to negative from stable; affirms the B2 rating; https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_423404.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL423905 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the three Kenyan banks' ratings reflects their resilient financial profiles despite the increasingly challenging operating environment thanks, in varying degrees, to their deposit-funded profiles, strong liquid assets and high profitability.

The negative outlook reflects primarily the banks' sizable holding of sovereign debt securities at between 1.3-2.0 times their shareholders' equity which links their creditworthiness to that of the government. All three banks' local-currency deposit ratings of B2 are at the same rating level of the government, and a potential weakening in the government's credit profile will lead to a weaker credit profile for the banks.

To a lesser degree, the negative outlook also captures the higher risks to the banks' asset quality and profitability over the next 12-18 months, amid the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown. Moody's expects slower economic activity amid the coronavirus-induced disruption, with growth slowing to 1% in 2020, from 5.4% in 2019 and well below the five-year average of 5.6%.

A greater visibility over the depth and length of the current crisis will be necessary in order to fully quantify the impact on banks' financial metrics, and whether the impact means that banks' credit profiles are no longer consistent with their current standalone credit assessments.

BANK-SPECIFIC RATING DRIVERS

KCB BANK

The affirmation of KCB Bank's ratings reflects the bank's solid profitability metrics, with a net income to tangible assets of 3.4% in 2019, a stable deposit-based funding structure supported by a strong domestic franchise, and solid capital metrics with a tangible common equity to assets ratio of 13.1% by year-end 2019. These strengths are balanced against elevated asset risks, with high nonperforming loans of 6.5% of gross loans as of year-end 2019.

The primary driver for KCB Bank's negative outlook is the bank's sizable holding of sovereign debt securities which links its creditworthiness to that of the government. KCB Bank's B2 local-currency deposit rating, reflects its b2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), which is at the same level as Kenya's B2 sovereign rating. Any potential weakening in the creditworthiness of the sovereign, will also weaken KCB Bank's own creditworthiness given the bank's high direct exposures to the sovereign through government securities at 1.3 times its total shareholders' equity as of year-end 2019.

To a lesser degree, the negative outlook also captures the higher risks to the bank's asset quality and profitability due to a more fragile economic environment which will translate in reduced business activity, fewer fee-generating transactions and the higher cost of credit.

EQUITY BANK

The affirmation of Equity Bank's ratings captures the bank's strong brand recognition, established domestic franchise and extensive use of alternative distribution channels, which support high and resilient profitability with net income at 3.7% of tangible assets during 2019. The affirmation also captures the bank's solid liquidity buffers, with a liquid banking assets-to-tangible banking assets ratio of 39% as of year-end 2019, and resilient funding profile, with a granular retail depositor base. These strengths are balanced against the elevated asset risks, with high nonperforming loans of 7.8% of gross loans as of year-end 2019.

The primary driver for Equity Bank's negative outlook is the bank's sizable holding of sovereign debt securities which links its creditworthiness to that of the government. Equity Bank's B2 local-currency deposit rating, reflects its b2 BCA, which is at the same level as Kenya's B2 sovereign rating. Any potential weakening in the creditworthiness of the sovereign, will also weaken Equity Bank's own creditworthiness given the bank's high direct exposures to the sovereign through government securities at 2.0 times its total shareholders' equity as of year-end 2019.

To a lesser degree, the negative outlook also captures the higher risks to the bank's asset quality and profitability due to a more fragile economic environment which will translate in reduced business activity, fewer fee-generating transactions and the higher cost of credit.

CO-OP BANK

The affirmation of Co-op Bank's ratings reflects the bank's established domestic franchise, growing use of alternative distribution channels, and improving operational efficiency, all of which support profitability with net income at 3.1% of tangible assets; improving funding profile that benefits from a diversified depositor base; and strong capital levels with a tangible common equity-to-risk weighted assets ratio of 14.2% as of year-end 2019. These strengths are balanced by elevated asset risks, with reported nonperforming loans at 9.9% of gross loans and a fairly low IFRS provisioning coverage at 52% of nonperforming loans as of year-end 2019.

The primary driver for Co-op Bank's negative outlook is the bank's sizable holding of sovereign debt securities which links its creditworthiness to that of the government. Co-op Bank's B2 local-currency deposit rating, reflects its b2 BCA, which is at the same level as Kenya's B2 sovereign rating. Any potential weakening in the creditworthiness of the sovereign, will also weaken Co-op Bank's own creditworthiness given the bank's high direct exposures to the sovereign through government securities at 1.5 times its total shareholders' equity as of year-end 2019.

To a lesser degree, the negative outlook also captures the higher risks to the bank's asset quality and profitability due to a more fragile economic environment which will translate in reduced business activity, fewer fee-generating transactions and the higher cost of credit.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Any upward rating pressure on the Kenyan banks' ratings is limited given the negative outlook. The banks' outlook could change back to stable if the sovereign rating outlook is changed back to stable and if Moody's assesses that the Kenyan operating environment has not significantly deteriorated and if the banks' financial metrics remain at least commensurate to similarly rated global peers.

Kenyan banks' ratings could be downgraded if the sovereign rating is downgraded, given the banks' sizeable holdings of sovereign debt securities, or if Moody's expects Kenya's operating environment to weaken or if the banks' financial metrics weaken materially, beyond the thresholds assumed by the current rating level. A greater visibility over the depth and length of the current crisis will be necessary in order to fully quantify the impact on banks' financial metrics, and whether the impact means that banks' credit profiles are no longer consistent with their current standalone credit assessments.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited and unsolicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL423905 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Disclosure to Rated Entity

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Items color coded in purple in this Press Release relate to unsolicited ratings for a rated entity which is non-participating.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christos Theofilou, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Sean Marion

MD - Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

