Moody's affirms the ratings of Kenyan banks; changes outlooks to negative

Rating action follows a similar action on Kenya's sovereign rating
Limassol, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed all ratings
and assessments of the three rated Kenyan banks, namely: KCB
Bank Kenya Limited (KCB Bank), Equity Bank (Kenya) Limited (Equity
Bank), and Co-operative Bank of Kenya Limited (Co-op
Bank). As part of the same rating action Moody's has changed the
outlook on the banks' long-term deposit ratings to negative
from stable.
The rating action follows Moody's decision to affirm Kenya's B2
government rating and change its outlook to negative from stable on 7
May 2020. The negative outlook on the sovereign reflects the rising
financing risks posed by Kenya's large gross borrowing requirements
at a time when the fiscal outlook is deteriorating. For further
information on the sovereign rating action, please refer to Moody's
press release: Moody's changes outlook on Kenya's rating to negative
from stable; affirms the B2 rating; https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_423404.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of the three Kenyan banks' ratings reflects their resilient
financial profiles despite the increasingly challenging operating environment
thanks, in varying degrees, to their deposit-funded
profiles, strong liquid assets and high profitability.
The negative outlook reflects primarily the banks' sizable holding
of sovereign debt securities at between 1.3-2.0 times
their shareholders' equity which links their creditworthiness to
that of the government. All three banks' local-currency
deposit ratings of B2 are at the same rating level of the government,
and a potential weakening in the government's credit profile will
lead to a weaker credit profile for the banks.
To a lesser degree, the negative outlook also captures the higher
risks to the banks' asset quality and profitability over the next
12-18 months, amid the coronavirus-induced economic
slowdown. Moody's expects slower economic activity amid the coronavirus-induced
disruption, with growth slowing to 1% in 2020, from
5.4% in 2019 and well below the five-year average
of 5.6%.
A greater visibility over the depth and length of the current crisis will
be necessary in order to fully quantify the impact on banks' financial
metrics, and whether the impact means that banks' credit profiles
are no longer consistent with their current standalone credit assessments.
BANK-SPECIFIC RATING DRIVERS
KCB BANK
The affirmation of KCB Bank's ratings reflects the bank's solid profitability
metrics, with a net income to tangible assets of 3.4%
in 2019, a stable deposit-based funding structure supported
by a strong domestic franchise, and solid capital metrics with a
tangible common equity to assets ratio of 13.1% by year-end
2019. These strengths are balanced against elevated asset risks,
with high nonperforming loans of 6.5% of gross loans as
of year-end 2019.
The primary driver for KCB Bank's negative outlook is the bank's
sizable holding of sovereign debt securities which links its creditworthiness
to that of the government. KCB Bank's B2 local-currency
deposit rating, reflects its b2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA),
which is at the same level as Kenya's B2 sovereign rating.
Any potential weakening in the creditworthiness of the sovereign,
will also weaken KCB Bank's own creditworthiness given the bank's
high direct exposures to the sovereign through government securities at
1.3 times its total shareholders' equity as of year-end
2019.
To a lesser degree, the negative outlook also captures the higher
risks to the bank's asset quality and profitability due to a more fragile
economic environment which will translate in reduced business activity,
fewer fee-generating transactions and the higher cost of credit.
EQUITY BANK
The affirmation of Equity Bank's ratings captures the bank's strong brand
recognition, established domestic franchise and extensive use of
alternative distribution channels, which support high and resilient
profitability with net income at 3.7% of tangible assets
during 2019. The affirmation also captures the bank's solid
liquidity buffers, with a liquid banking assets-to-tangible
banking assets ratio of 39% as of year-end 2019, and
resilient funding profile, with a granular retail depositor base.
These strengths are balanced against the elevated asset risks, with
high nonperforming loans of 7.8% of gross loans as of year-end
2019.
The primary driver for Equity Bank's negative outlook is the bank's
sizable holding of sovereign debt securities which links its creditworthiness
to that of the government. Equity Bank's B2 local-currency deposit rating, reflects its b2 BCA, which is at the same
level as Kenya's B2 sovereign rating. Any potential weakening
in the creditworthiness of the sovereign, will also weaken Equity
Bank's own creditworthiness given the bank's high direct exposures
to the sovereign through government securities at 2.0 times its
total shareholders' equity as of year-end 2019.
To a lesser degree, the negative outlook also captures the higher
risks to the bank's asset quality and profitability due to a more fragile
economic environment which will translate in reduced business activity,
fewer fee-generating transactions and the higher cost of credit.
CO-OP BANK
The affirmation of Co-op Bank's ratings reflects the bank's established
domestic franchise, growing use of alternative distribution channels,
and improving operational efficiency, all of which support profitability
with net income at 3.1% of tangible assets; improving
funding profile that benefits from a diversified depositor base;
and strong capital levels with a tangible common equity-to-risk
weighted assets ratio of 14.2% as of year-end 2019.
These strengths are balanced by elevated asset risks, with reported
nonperforming loans at 9.9% of gross loans and a fairly
low IFRS provisioning coverage at 52% of nonperforming loans as
of year-end 2019.
The primary driver for Co-op Bank's negative outlook is the bank's
sizable holding of sovereign debt securities which links its creditworthiness
to that of the government. Co-op Bank's B2 local-currency
deposit rating, reflects its b2 BCA, which is at the same
level as Kenya's B2 sovereign rating. Any potential weakening
in the creditworthiness of the sovereign, will also weaken Co-op
Bank's own creditworthiness given the bank's high direct exposures
to the sovereign through government securities at 1.5 times its
total shareholders' equity as of year-end 2019.
To a lesser degree, the negative outlook also captures the higher
risks to the bank's asset quality and profitability due to a more fragile
economic environment which will translate in reduced business activity,
fewer fee-generating transactions and the higher cost of credit.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Any upward rating pressure on the Kenyan banks' ratings is limited
given the negative outlook. The banks' outlook could change
back to stable if the sovereign rating outlook is changed back to stable
and if Moody's assesses that the Kenyan operating environment has
not significantly deteriorated and if the banks' financial metrics
remain at least commensurate to similarly rated global peers.
Kenyan banks' ratings could be downgraded if the sovereign rating
is downgraded, given the banks' sizeable holdings of sovereign
debt securities, or if Moody's expects Kenya's operating
environment to weaken or if the banks' financial metrics weaken
materially, beyond the thresholds assumed by the current rating
level. A greater visibility over the depth and length of the current
crisis will be necessary in order to fully quantify the impact on banks'
financial metrics, and whether the impact means that banks'
credit profiles are no longer consistent with their current standalone
credit assessments.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited
and unsolicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of
Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with
• Rating Solicitation
• Issuer Participation
• Participation: Access to Management
• Participation: Access to Internal Documents
• Disclosure to Rated Entity
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Items color coded in purple in this Press Release relate to unsolicited ratings for a rated entity which is non-participating.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Christos Theofilou, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.
Porto Bello Building
1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol
PO Box 53205
Limassol CY 3301
Cyprus
Sean Marion
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
