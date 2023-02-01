Moody's affirms the ratings of Peruvian CRPAO backed transitions, changes outlook to negative

New York, February 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Baa1 ratings assigned to the senior secured notes issued by IIRSA Norte Finance Limited, Interoceanica IV Finance Limited, Peru Enhanced Pass-Through Finance Limited. The outlooks on all ratings changed to negative from stable.

This action follows the outlook change on the Government of Peru's Baa1 foreign-currency and local currency long-term issuer ratings to negative from stable, on 31 January 2023. For additional information, please refer to the related press release: https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings-news/398247

Affirmations:

..Issuer: IIRSA Norte Finance Limited

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Interoceanica IV Finance Limited

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Peru Enhanced Pass-Through Finance Limited

....Senior Secured Pass-Through, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: IIRSA Norte Finance Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Interoceanica IV Finance Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Peru Enhanced Pass-Through Finance Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 senior secured ratings assigned to the IIRSA Norte Finance Limited, Interoceanica IV Finance Limited, Peru Enhanced Pass-Through Finance Limited note issuances primarily reflect the credit quality of the Government of Peru, because of close linkages between the projects and the sovereign. The transactions are backed by Certificados de Reconocimiento de Derechos del Pago Anual por Obras ("CRPAOs") issued by the Ministry of Transportation and Communication ("MTC") to support the funding for certain infrastructure developments in Peru. The CRPAOs are unconditional, irrevocable, fixed, US dollar denominated obligations of the Government of Peru, which are included in the country's budget and appropriations for each fiscal year. Once issued, the right of the CRPAO holder to collect the GOP payment is not subject to the company's performance levels or termination of the Concession Agreement.

Given that the construction works on the transaction is fully completed, all of the related CRPAOs have been purchased and pledged to the payment of the Notes. The payment of debt service on the senior secured notes and cost recovery of the trustee expenses have been sized to be entirely covered by the payment of the CRPAOs. As such, the ratings and outlooks assigned to the transaction are closely linked to the rating and outlook of the Government of Peru.

For additional information, please refer to Moody's page of the Peruvian government: https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings/601500

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The negative rating outlook reflects our view that the credit quality of the CRPAOs backing the notes is closely linked to that of the GOP, that also carries a negative outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Because of the structure of the debt relies on the GOP's ability and willingness to budget and appropriate the CRPAO payment obligations annually, the rating of the project is closely tied to the sovereign rating. As such, an upgrade or downgrade of the sovereign rating would likely affect the rating of the debt obligations in a similar fashion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361401. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILES

IIRSA Norte Finance Limited: The IIRSA Amazonas Norte Road concession extends from Paita, the second-largest port in Peru, to Yurimaguas, a port on the Amazon river. The road is around 960 kilometers long. The concession agreement between the Government of Peru (GOP) and Concesionaria IIRSA Norte S.A. (the company) was signed in June 2005 for a period of 25 years.

Interoceanica IV Finance Limited is a limited-liability company incorporated in the Cayman Islands on February 15, 2007. The issuer is a special-purpose entity established to provide funding for the purchase of payment certificates that were issued to Intersur Concesiones S.A. (the concessionaire) by the GOP. GOP payment certificates were delivered in accordance with the concession granted to Intersur for the improvement, maintenance and operation of the Corredor Vial Interoceanico Sur, Peru-Brasil, Segment 4, on June 23, 2005, for a 25-year term. Intersur is a Peruvian entity constituted solely for the purpose of undertaking the concession.

Peru Enhanced Pass-Through Finance is a limited-liability company created to enter into agreements with Merrill Lynch for the purchase of GOP's CRPAOs and to issue debt secured by all rights to such CRPAO payments from the GOP. Merrill Lynch in turn entered into purchase agreements with Concesionaria Interoceanica Sur - Tramo 2 and Concesionaria Interoceanica Sur - Tramo 3 for CRPAOs, which are issued to the concession companies by the GOP.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

