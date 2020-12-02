Moody's affirms the ratings of RBC (Barbados) Trading Bank Corporation and Royal Trust Corporation of Canada; maintains stable outlook

Toronto, December 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the long-term and short-term issuer ratings of RBC (Barbados) Trading Bank Corporation ("RBTB") at A3 and Prime-2, respectively. In the same rating action, Moody's has also affirmed the ratings of Royal Trust Corporation of Canada (Royal Trust) including the Aa2 long-term deposit rating, the Prime-1 short-term deposit rating, the (P)Aa2 senior unsecured MTN program rating, as well as the a3 standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA). Both entities are ultimately wholly-owned subsidiaries of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC, Aa2/Aa2 stable, a3). The rating outlook for both entities is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: RBC (Barbados) Trading Bank Corporation

.... Long-term Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3, stable

.... Short-term Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-2

..Issuer: Royal Trust Corporation of Canada

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a3

....Senior Unsecured MTN, Affirmed (P)Aa2

.... Long-term Deposit Rating, Affirmed Aa2, stable

.... Short-term Deposit Rating, Affirmed P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: RBC (Barbados) Trading Bank Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Royal Trust Corporation of Canada

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings affirmation for both entities reflects their status as highly integrated and harmonized (HIH) subsidiaries of RBC. Capital and funding for both subsidiaries is sourced from within the RBC family, as are their systems, support functions, employees and management. These attributes argue for a standalone rating that is aligned with RBC's a3 standalone baseline credit assessment.

RBC (Barbados) Trading Bank Corporation (RBTB):

RBTB, located and licensed in the Barbados, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Bank Holding Inc. (not rated), which is ultimately wholly owned by RBC. RBTB is not guaranteed by RBC. Its ratings affirmation reflects both its status as a HIH indirect subsidiary of RBC, as well as the limited extent to which its business depends on or is exposed to the domestic macroeconomic and financial environment.

In Moody's view, RBTB is an important component of RBC's international securities finance strategy. Moreover, RBTB's rating is not constrained by the local currency country ceiling (Government of Barbados, Caa1 stable) because although RBTB is subject to local regulatory supervision, all of the issuer's business is initiated and custodied offshore with limited risk of interference from the local government.

Other factors used in this rating are described in Local and Foreign Currency Country Ceilings for Bonds and Other Obligations Methodology, published in November 2019.

Royal Trust Corporation of Canada (Royal Trust):

Royal Trust, wholly-owned by RBC is incorporated and domiciled in Canada. RBC conducts its sizable trust operations through Royal Trust. Additionally Royal Trust takes insured deposits from retail clients, thus giving those clients access to another insured depository account while remaining an RBC customer.

The creditworthiness of both RBTB and Royal Trust will be driven by the same factors driving the baseline credit assessment of RBC which could be affected by the following factors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

RBC's rating could be upgraded if they continue with their strong operating performance, without increase in their risk profile and sustain capital above 12%.

Downward rating pressure could emerge if there was a significant deterioration in the domestic operation environment, if the bank increased its risk appetite leading to significant loan or trading losses, significantly changed its business mix or increased capital allocation towards the Capital Markets business or experienced material regulatory, compliance or risk management failures. Given our expectation of issuance of a substantial volume of loss absorbing liabilities, the ratings could also be downgraded due to actual or planned issuance of junior senior debt being less than presently assumed.

The principal methodology used in rating Royal Trust Corporation of Canada was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. The principal methodologies used in rating RBC (Barbados) Trading Bank Corporation were Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865, and Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187332. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

