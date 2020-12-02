Moody's affirms the ratings of RBC (Barbados) Trading Bank Corporation and Royal Trust Corporation of Canada; maintains stable outlook

Toronto, December 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the long-term and short-term issuer ratings of
RBC (Barbados) Trading Bank Corporation ("RBTB") at A3 and
Prime-2, respectively. In the same rating action,
Moody's has also affirmed the ratings of Royal Trust Corporation
of Canada (Royal Trust) including the Aa2 long-term deposit rating,
the Prime-1 short-term deposit rating, the (P)Aa2
senior unsecured MTN program rating, as well as the a3 standalone
baseline credit assessment (BCA). Both entities are ultimately
wholly-owned subsidiaries of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC, Aa2/Aa2
stable, a3). The rating outlook for both entities is stable.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: RBC (Barbados) Trading Bank Corporation
.... Long-term Issuer Rating,
Affirmed A3, stable
.... Short-term Issuer Rating,
Affirmed P-2
..Issuer: Royal Trust Corporation of Canada
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed a3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
a3
....Senior Unsecured MTN, Affirmed (P)Aa2
.... Long-term Deposit Rating,
Affirmed Aa2, stable
.... Short-term Deposit Rating,
Affirmed P-1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: RBC (Barbados) Trading Bank Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Royal Trust Corporation of Canada
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings affirmation for both entities reflects their status as highly
integrated and harmonized (HIH) subsidiaries of RBC. Capital and
funding for both subsidiaries is sourced from within the RBC family,
as are their systems, support functions, employees and management.
These attributes argue for a standalone rating that is aligned with RBC's
a3 standalone baseline credit assessment.
RBC (Barbados) Trading Bank Corporation (RBTB):
RBTB, located and licensed in the Barbados, is a wholly owned
subsidiary of Royal Bank Holding Inc. (not rated), which
is ultimately wholly owned by RBC. RBTB is not guaranteed by RBC.
Its ratings affirmation reflects both its status as a HIH indirect subsidiary
of RBC, as well as the limited extent to which its business depends
on or is exposed to the domestic macroeconomic and financial environment.
In Moody's view, RBTB is an important component of RBC's international
securities finance strategy. Moreover, RBTB's rating is not
constrained by the local currency country ceiling (Government of Barbados,
Caa1 stable) because although RBTB is subject to local regulatory supervision,
all of the issuer's business is initiated and custodied offshore with
limited risk of interference from the local government.
Other factors used in this rating are described in Local and Foreign Currency
Country Ceilings for Bonds and Other Obligations Methodology, published
in November 2019.
Royal Trust Corporation of Canada (Royal Trust):
Royal Trust, wholly-owned by RBC is incorporated and domiciled
in Canada. RBC conducts its sizable trust operations through Royal
Trust. Additionally Royal Trust takes insured deposits from retail
clients, thus giving those clients access to another insured depository
account while remaining an RBC customer.
The creditworthiness of both RBTB and Royal Trust will be driven by the
same factors driving the baseline credit assessment of RBC which could
be affected by the following factors.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
RBC's rating could be upgraded if they continue with their strong operating
performance, without increase in their risk profile and sustain
capital above 12%.
Downward rating pressure could emerge if there was a significant deterioration
in the domestic operation environment, if the bank increased its
risk appetite leading to significant loan or trading losses, significantly
changed its business mix or increased capital allocation towards the Capital
Markets business or experienced material regulatory, compliance
or risk management failures. Given our expectation of issuance
of a substantial volume of loss absorbing liabilities, the ratings
could also be downgraded due to actual or planned issuance of junior senior
debt being less than presently assumed.
The principal methodology used in rating Royal Trust Corporation of Canada
was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
The principal methodologies used in rating RBC (Barbados) Trading Bank
Corporation were Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865,
and Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November
2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187332.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
David Beattie
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Ana Arsov
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653