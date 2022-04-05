-- STABLE OUTLOOK

Today's decision to change the outlook to stable from negative for these South African insurers reflects the stabilisation of the operating environment and the improved fiscal outlook for the country, as reflected by the outlook change to stable for South Africa. This results in improved credit profiles of these insurers which have sizeable balance sheet exposure to government debt securities as well as cash and short-term instruments issued by local banks.

Moody's considers these insurance groups' key credit fundamentals (asset quality, capitalisation, profitability and financial flexibility) to be partly correlated to - and thus linked to - the economic and market conditions in South Africa, where they are domiciled and have significant operations. The significant majority of these insurers' invested assets are held in local assets, including South African government debt, local corporate debt and equity securities and real estate, while the insurers' cash and short-term investments are held with the large South African banks. Despite the effort of some of these insurers to diversify their operations outside of South Africa, the vast majority of their profits are still generated locally.

-- RATING AFFIRMATIONS

The decision to affirm the ratings captures the insurers' continued good market positions, robust capitalization, and good underlying profitability. These strengths are balanced against sales revenue constraints as a result of subdued forecast GDP growth of only about 1.5% in 2022 and in 2023 for South Africa where high unemployment and inflation are hurting household finances. There is still some remaining uncertainty around future level of COVID-19 related mortality claims given the relatively low vaccination rate in the country. The pandemic has significantly reduced the earnings of life insurers during 2020 and 2021 although in the last months the situation has improved.

IFS RATINGS ON MML AND DISCOVERY REMAIN ABOVE SOVEREIGN RATING

Moody's also notes that, despite the linkage to the sovereign credit profile, the IFS rating of MML remains above the sovereign rating, reflecting its solid capitalisation and the flexible liability profile of some of its products. In particular, the products' features offers an ability to share asset losses with policyholders by permitting MML the right to retract non-vested policyholder bonuses, or to utilize funds in the bonus stabilisation accounts and/or make lower future bonus declarations to policyholders. Similarly, for Discovery, Moody's considers the notional IFS assessment for the group to be one-notch above the sovereign rating of the Government of South Africa, reflecting the agency's view that Discovery's diverse business mix, significant fee income and moderate asset leverage reduces the exposure to South African sovereign risk.

NATIONAL SCALE RATINGS (NSR)

The National Scale Credit Ratings for the insurers were affirmed. Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.

RATINGS RATIONALE – INDIVIDUAL INSURERS

--- Discovery Limited: Long-term issuer rating affirmed at Ba3, with stable outlook. National scale long-term issuer rating affirmed at A1.za

Moody's affirmed Discovery's long-term issuer rating at Ba3 following the affirmation of the South African sovereign rating, and to reflect the group's exposure to the South African operating environment and local sovereign and bank credit risk. While Discovery's international businesses continue to grow, its South African operations remain the dominant part of its business, accounting for around 72% of its FY2021 operating profits.

Discovery's Ba3 global scale and A1.za national scale long-term issuer ratings reflect the group's top tier market position in South Africa, its growing global footprint through its Vitality brand and platform, its strong profitability and significant non-insurance fee income from Discovery Health, moderate exposure to local investments because of the capital-light nature of its business, and good capitalization on both a regulatory and economic basis. These strengths are partially offset by the group's substantial business exposure to South Africa and the challenging operating environment, the pressure on profitability due to ongoing coronavirus mortality costs and the complexity inherent in its shared value insurance model, including integrating Discovery Bank more comprehensively into the group.

--- Momentum Metropolitan Life Limited: IFS rating affirmed at Ba1, with stable outlook. National scale IFS rating affirmed at Aaa.za.

Moody's affirmed MML's global scale IFS rating following the affirmation of the South African sovereign rating, and to reflect MML's exposure to the South African operating environment and local sovereign and bank credit risk.

MML's Ba1 global scale and Aaa.za national scale, IFS ratings reflect the insurer's top tier market position in South Africa, its solid capital position and its flexible product characteristics which serve to reduce the impact on the group from stress related to credit pressures at the sovereign level. MML's solvency cover ratio declined to 1.73x at 30 June 2021 from 1.85x at 30 June 2020 largely due to high coronavirus-related mortality claims and additional provisions established over the year. However, the group remains well-capitalised - MML's solvency cover ratio improved to 1.77x at H1 FY22 - and within its stated solvency target ranges. These strengths are partially offset by the group's exposure to South Africa, both in the form of its invested assets and revenues. These are susceptible to the pressure on the domestic economy and the effects of coronavirus which has significantly impacted earnings via high mortality claims and additional life insurance provisions, thus hampering the group's ability to achieve its previous "Reset and Grow" profitability target.

MML is the primary life insurance subsidiary of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited, a leading insurance group in South Africa, that was formed in 2010 following the merger of two long established life insurance and investment groups, Momentum and Metropolitan.

--- Guardrisk group: IFS rating of rated subsidiaries affirmed at Ba2, with stable outlook. National scale IFS ratings – where applicable - affirmed at Aaa.za.

Moody's affirmed the global scale IFS ratings of entities in the Guardrisk group following the affirmation of the South African sovereign rating, and to reflect Guardrisk's exposure to the South African operating environment and local sovereign and bank credit risk.

The Ba2 global scale IFS ratings of entities in the Guardrisk group - as well as the Aaa.za national scale IFS ratings of the South African entities - reflect its good market position as the largest cell captive insurer in the South African market, low underwriting risk due to its predominantly fee based model, diverse product mix across life insurance and short-tailed non-life insurance lines, and strong profitability. These strengths are partially offset by its investment portfolio's concentrated exposure to the South African economy and banking system with a significant majority of Guardrisk group's invested assets comprising South African bank deposits, debt securities and investments in money market funds. Also, Guardrisk group has a lower regulatory capital buffer above the new South African Solvency Assessment and Management framework (SAM) capital requirements due to non-recognition of surplus capital in cells for regulatory capital purposes, and is exposed to corporate credit risk through its reliance on cell-owners to recapitalise cells in the event needed. Deterioration in the local economy, exacerbated by the economic effects of coronavirus, will lead to rising corporate credit risk.

--- Standard Insurance Limited: IFS rating affirmed at Ba2, with stable outlook. National scale IFS rating affirmed at Aa1.za.

Moody's affirmed SIL's global scale IFS rating following the affirmation of the South African sovereign rating, and to reflect SIL's exposure to the South African operating environment and local sovereign and bank credit risk.

SIL's Ba2 global scale, and Aa1.za national scale, IFS ratings reflect the insurer's established market position as a mid-tier short-term insurer in the South African market, good brand recognition and credibility afforded by its affiliation with Standard Bank, strong and consistent profitability, partly due to lower acquisition costs resulting from the sales and distribution arrangement with its parent, and strong capitalization relative to regulatory capital requirements. These strengths are partially offset by its investment portfolio's concentrated exposure to the South African economy and banking system, very high gross modelled natural catastrophe exposure relative to capital, and limited product and geographic diversification, with high concentration in residential property exposure.

SIL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Standard Bank Group Limited (SBG, long-term Issuer rating Ba3, stable) and an affiliate of South Africa's largest bank, by assets, The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited (SBSA, long-term Deposits Ba2, stable, BCA ba2). While SIL benefits from the Standard name, and to a large extent services a subset of SBSA's customers, the rating does not incorporate any support from SBG.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

--- Discovery Limited

The following factors could lead to upward pressure on the ratings: (i) positive rating action on the South African sovereign or banking sector; (ii) diversification of the group's geographic footprint as concerns its invested assets and earnings that meaningfully reduces its exposure to South Africa, or other highly correlated regions.

Conversely, the following factors could lead to downward pressure on the ratings: (i) negative rating action on the South African sovereign or banking sector; (ii) failure to maintain regulatory capital comfortably above management's minimum target level; (iii) material uncertainty about the sustainability of the fee income generated by Discovery Health, including loss of the management contract with Discovery Health Medical Scheme (DHMS), or material deterioration in expected earnings due to implementation of National Health Insurance in South Africa; (iv) sustained increase in the group's financial leverage, meaningfully beyond its 28% Financial Leverage Metric; (v) rapid growth in banking assets that decreases the group's resilience to sovereign-related stress scenarios; (vi) material weakening in the group's franchise, including evidence that casts doubt on the viability of the "Shared Value Insurance Model".

--- Momentum Metropolitan Life Limited

The following factors could lead to upward pressure on the ratings: (i) positive rating action on the South African sovereign or banking sector; (ii) diversification of the group's geographic footprint as concerns its invested assets and earnings that meaningfully reduces is exposure to South Africa, or other highly correlated regions.

Conversely, the following factors could lead to downward pressure on the ratings: (i) negative rating action on the South African sovereign or banking sector; (ii) failure to maintain regulatory capital, comfortably above management's minimum target level; (iii) meaningful reduction in the proportion of its flexible liability products relative to its overall non-unit linked liabilities.

--- Guardrisk Group

The following factors could lead to upward pressure on the ratings: (i) positive rating action on the South African sovereign or banking sector; (ii) explicit support from a higher rated entity within the Momentum Metropolitan group; and (iii) diversification of the group's geographic footprint as concerns its invested assets and earnings that meaningfully reduces is exposure to South Africa, or other highly correlated regions.

Conversely, the following factors could lead to downward pressure on the ratings: (i) negative rating action on the South African sovereign or banking sector; (ii) failure to maintain regulatory capital levels comfortably above management's minimum target; and (iii) material weakening in the Guardrisk's franchise, including regulatory or market changes that limit the appeal of the cell captive insurance model in South Africa.

--- Standard Insurance Limited

The following factors could lead to upward pressure on the ratings: (i) positive rating action on the South African sovereign or banking sector; (ii) diversification of the group's geographic footprint as concerns its invested assets and earnings that meaningfully reduces is exposure to South Africa, or other highly correlated regions.

Conversely, Moody's noted that the following factors could lead to a downgrade of the group's ratings: (i) negative rating action on the South African sovereign or banking sector; (ii) failure to maintain regulatory capital levels comfortably above management's minimum target level; (iii) meaningful reduction in reinsurance limits and capacity, including reinstatements, relative to modelled natural catastrophe exposures; and (iv) termination of the bancassurance agreement with SBSA.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Discovery Limited

Affirmations:

…Long-term Issuer Rating affirmed Ba3

…National scale Long-term Issuer rating affirmed A1.za

Outlook action:

..Outlook changed to Stable from Negative

Issuer: Standard Insurance Limited

Affirmations:

...Insurance Financial Strength Rating affirmed Ba2

...National scale Insurance Financial Strength Rating affirmed Aa1.za

Outlook action:

..Outlook changed to Stable from Negative

Issuer: Guardrisk Insurance Company Limited

Affirmations:

...Insurance Financial Strength Rating affirmed Ba2

...National scale Insurance financial strength rating affirmed Aaa.za

Outlook action:

..Outlook changed to Stable from Negative

Issuer: Guardrisk International Limited PCC

Affirmation:

...Insurance Financial Strength Rating affirmed Ba2

Outlook action:

..Outlook changed to Stable from Negative

Issuer: Guardrisk Life Limited

Affirmations:

...Insurance Financial Strength Rating affirmed Ba2

...National scale Insurance financial strength rating affirmed Aaa.za

Outlook action:

..Outlook changed to Stable from Negative

Issuer: Momentum Metropolitan Life Limited

Affirmations:

...Long-term Issuer rating affirmed Ba2

...National scale Long-term Issuer rating affirmed Aa1.za

...Insurance Financial Strength Rating affirmed Ba1

...National scale Insurance financial strength rating affirmed Aaa.za

...Subordinated debt affirmed Ba3(hyb)

...Backed Subordinated debt affirmed Ba3(hyb)

...National scale subordinated debt affirmed Aa3.za(hyb)

...National scale backed subordinated debt affirmed Aa3.za(hyb)

...Subordinated MTN program affirmed (P)Ba3

...Backed Subordinated MTN programme affirmed (P)Ba3

...National scale subordinated MTN program affirmed Aa3.za

...National scale backed subordinated MTN program affirmed Aa3.za

Outlook action:

..Outlook changed to Stable from Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The principal methodology used in rating Guardrisk Insurance Company Limited, Guardrisk International Limited PCC and Standard Insurance Limited was Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1254163 . The principal methodology used in rating Discovery Limited, Guardrisk Life Limited and Momentum Metropolitan Life Limited was Life Insurers Methodology published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1254133 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.