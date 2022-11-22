Moody's affirms the ratings of Stanbic Bank Uganda Limited and changes the outlook to negative following sovereign action

London, November 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Stanbic Bank Uganda Limited's (Stanbic Uganda) Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of b2 and Adjusted BCA of b1. At the same time, the agency affirmed the bank's local and foreign currency long-term and short-term deposit ratings at B1/NP, and changed the outlook on its long-term deposit ratings to negative from stable.

Today's rating actions follow the change in outlook to negative from stable on Uganda's sovereign rating of B2 on 18 November 2022, capturing the deterioration in debt affordability metrics as well as the rise in external vulnerability risk. For further information on the sovereign rating action, please refer to Moody's press release https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_470710.

A full list of affected ratings is at the bottom of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- NEGATIVE OUTLOOK REFLECTS SOVEREIGN OUTLOOK AND CONTINUED CHALLENGES IN THE OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

The negative outlook of Stanbic Uganda's ratings is primarily driven by the negative outlook on the Ugandan government's rating, to which the bank is largely exposed to given its sizeable holding of sovereign debt securities, at around 22% of total assets as at December 2021, which links its creditworthiness to that of the government. The bank's overall sovereign exposure, including loans to state-related entities, was over 200% of its capital base as at December 2021.

To a lesser degree, the change in outlook to negative also captures Moody's expectation that the system asset quality will weaken as macroeconomic headwinds strain borrowers' cash flows and therefore their capacity to meet their loan obligations. In line with the overall banking system trend and despite the Ugandan banks tightening their lending criteria following the coronavirus pandemic, Moody's expects Stanbic Uganda's problem loans ratio to deteriorate beyond the 4.6% as at December 2021 over the coming 12 to 18 months.

-- AFFIRMATION OF BANKS' RATINGS

The affirmation of Stanbic Uganda's BCA at b2 reflects the bank's solid capitalization supported by strong internal capital generation as well as a strong funding and liquidity profile underpinned by a deposit-funded balance and healthy liquidity buffers. These strengths are balanced/moderated by higher asset quality risks on the back of an economic slowdown, further exacerbated by high concentrations and large balances of foreign currency loans that expose the bank to downside risks.

Stanbic Uganda's b1 Adjusted BCA incorporates Moody's assumption of high level of support from South African bank Standard Bank Group Limited (SBG, Ba3 stable), the largest shareholder of the bank with its 80% stake, which translates into a one notch affiliate support uplift from its b2 standalone BCA.

Concurrently, Stanbic Uganda's long-term deposit ratings do not benefit from any government support uplift given that its Adjusted BCA is higher than that of the sovereign rating of B2.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Stanbic Uganda's ratings could be downgraded in the event of a downgrade of Uganda's ratings or a significant deterioration in the bank's financial performance that could negatively impact its standalone credit profile and deposit ratings. The ratings could also be downgraded if we assess that SBG's willingness to provide support is lower than our current assumptions.

Given the current negative outlook, an upgrade of Stanbic Uganda's long-term deposit ratings is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. The negative outlook could be stabilised in the case of (1) a stabilisation of the outlook on the sovereign rating, or (2) a reassessment that SBG's willingness to provide support for the bank has increased above our high level of support assumption.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Stanbic Bank Uganda Limited

Affirmations:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b2

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Ba3(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed Ba3

.... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP

.... Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed B1, Outlook Changed To Negative From Stable

Outlook Actions:

.... Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for this rating is Lea Hanna, +971 (423) 796-92.

