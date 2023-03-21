Moody's affirms the ratings of UBS Group AG (A3 Senior Unsecured) and changes outlook to negative

London, March 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the A3 senior unsecured debt and Baa3 (hyb) Additional Tier 1 ratings of UBS Group AG (UBSG). The agency also affirmed the Aa2 long-term deposit rating, the Aa3 long-term senior unsecured debt rating, and the a3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of UBSG's principal bank subsidiary, UBS AG (UBS). The outlooks on the long term deposit and senior unsecured ratings were changed to negative from stable.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL475018 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action follows the announcement that UBSG has agreed to acquire Credit Suisse Group AG (CSG; senior unsecured debt rated Baa2, ratings under review) in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately CHF3 billion. The transaction is not subject to UBSG's shareholder approval. UBSG obtained pre-agreement from the Swiss Financial and Markets Authority (FINMA), Swiss National Bank (SNB), Swiss Federal Department of Finance and other regulators on the timely approval of the transaction, which is expected in Q2 2023.

The action balances on the one hand the advantageous financial terms in terms of liquidity and capital together with the long-term potential for franchise enhancement, and on the other hand the complexity, extent and duration of the integration.

Moody's believes that the acquisition of CSG has the potential, in due course, to significantly enhance UBSG's franchise in wealth management, Swiss banking, asset management and to a lesser degree in investment banking, whilst targeting a reduction of operating costs by more than $8 billion. Moody's notes that UBSG intends to maintain its existing growth strategy for wealth management and its focus on low-risk activities in its investment banking and capital markets businesses. Supportive of the affirmation of the rating is UBSG's conservative risk appetite in the Investment Banking division, and intention of limiting risk-weighted assets to around one quarter of group excluding non-core assets from around one third for UBSG stand-alone, at year-end 2022, while maintain strong levels of solvency and liquidity well above even enhanced regulatory requirements.

In addition, further support for creditors of the combined group will come from the enhanced liquidity and downside protection incorporated in the terms of the transaction. The SNB will provide UBSG and CSG with unrestricted access to its existing facilities as well as access to an unsecured liquidity assistance facility of up to CHF 100 billion. Further, CSG will have access to a new public backstop liquidity facility of up to CHF100 billion. Moreover, FINMA will trigger the write-down of all CHF 16 billion of CSG's AT1 instruments, bolstering CSG's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio by around 600 basis points to around 20%, pro-forma end-2022, and providing additional capital buffers at the level of the consolidated group, helping UBSG to maintain its CET1 capital ratio above the current 13% target. As a further downside protection, upon completion of the acquisition, the Swiss authorities will also cover up to CHF 9 billion of potential losses on CSG non-core assets beyond the first CHF 5 billion borne by UBSG.

Despite the eventual franchise benefits, Moody's also notes that the transaction poses significant financial, cultural and franchise related integration challenges for UBSG, including: the need to retain key CSG personnel while the transaction is underway; the need to minimize the loss of overlapping clients in its Swiss banking and wealth management businesses; and the need to unify the cultures of two somewhat different organizations while ensuring that overall risk appetite and controls are both enhanced and or maintained at levels defined by UBSG.

Moody's said that despite the material challenges the group will face in successfully completing the transaction, creditor protection at UBSG is expected to remain strong, supported by UBSG's robust capitalization, strong global wealth management franchise and leading position in Swiss banking. These businesses will continue to generate a relatively stable core earnings base with which to absorb restructuring costs. Solid liquidity profiles at both the bank and the parent holding company, further supported as necessary by the facilities made available by the Swiss authorities, provide further creditor protection. Long-term, UBSG's earnings will be further strengthened and diversified by the addition of CSG's wealth management and Swiss banking businesses.

Moody's notes that FINMA triggered the write-down of all CHF16 billion of CSG AT1 instruments, as part of a recovery action. Moody's further notes that the AT1 instruments were written-off before full utilization of shareholders' equity. The rating agency will evaluate any implications of such actions for UBSG's AT1 instruments' notching as part of the outlook process.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

Although unlikely at present, UBSG's and UBS's long-term ratings could be upgraded in the longer term if the group: i) executes the integration whilst improving its earnings profile and profitability; ii) maintains its strong capital position, and iii) demonstrates superior to peers risk management, while decreasing its reliance on wholesale funding sources and reducing its dependence on investment banking.

UBS's long-term senior unsecured debt ratings could also be upgraded if the bank were to increase the proportion of bank-level senior unsecured debt in relation to tangible banking assets.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

UBSG's and UBS's ratings could be downgraded if: i) the combined group suffers material franchise erosion; ii) integration and deleveraging are slower and more costly than presently anticipated; iii) the group's asset quality, capital, profitability or liquidity metrics significantly deteriorate; iv) unexpectedly high litigation charges materialize; v) the group experiences adverse risk management or increases risk appetite; or vi) the group weakens its underwriting and origination standards.

UBSG's ratings could also be downgraded if there were a significant and larger-than-expected decrease in the bank's existing bail-in-able debt buffer, leading to a higher loss severity for its various debt classes. The group's AT1 instruments could be downgraded if Moody's determines that holders of these instruments would likely face higher losses than is presently assumed by their current notching under Moody's Loss Given Failure analysis.

Factors that could lead to a stabilization of the outlook

UBSG's and UBS's ratings outlook could be stabilized if the group executes the integration of CSG with only a modest impact on its client attrition, its earnings profile and profitability, while maintaining a conservative risk profile, strong capital position and keeping its exposure to investment banking broadly unchanged.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited and unsolicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL475018 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• EU Endorsement Status

• UK Endorsement Status

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alessandro Roccati

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Laurie Mayers

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

