Rating Action:

Moody's affirms the ratings of WEC and its Wisconsin utilities; stable outlook

19 Dec 2022

Approximately $17 billion of debt securities affected

New York, December 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Wisconsin Electric Power Company (WEPCO, A2 senior unsecured), Wisconsin Public Service Corporation (WPS, A2 senior unsecured), Elm Road Generating Station Supercritical (ERGS, A2 senior unsecured) as well as the ratings of parent holding company WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC, Baa1 senior unsecured) and intermediate holding company Integrys Holding, Inc. (Integrys, Baa1 Issuer rating).  Moody's affirmed the rating of Wisconsin Energy Capital Corporation (WECC, Baa1 senior unsecured) and the Baa2 junior subordinate rating of Integrys Energy Group, Inc. (assumed by Integrys Holding, Inc. in 2015). The outlook of these companies is stable. Moody's also affirmed the ratings of Wisconsin Gas LLC (Wisconsin Gas A3 senior unsecured) and changed its outlook to stable from negative. Refer to the debt list below.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The affirmation of the WEC family ratings  is prompted by the credit supportive outcome of the three 2022 biennial general rate cases filed by its Wisconsin utilities for the test year 2023," said Natividad Martel, Vice President-Senior Analyst. "The stable outlooks reflect our expectation that WEPCO, WPS and Wisconsin Gas will be able to generate financial metrics that are supportive of their current ratings for at least 2023 and 2024", added Martel.

In December 2022, the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW) Commission  approved revenue requirements that are largely similar to those reflected in the settlement agreements entered into by the three utilities in October 2022. Most of the terms of the agreements are evidence of the utilities' credit supportive relationship with most intervenors in the state. They include an increase in the authorized equity layer to 53% from 52.5%, which will help the utilities to maintain adequate financial metrics. The new base rates will also reflect capital expenditures to be completed during 2023 and 2024 that will help to alleviate the regulatory lag that has plagued these utilities, particularly  affecting the cash flow and financial metrics of Wisconsin Gas and WPS during 2022.

The credit positive items of the settlement agreement are offset by the PSCW's reduction in the authorized return on equity (RoE) of all three utilities to 9.8% (from 10% for WEPCO and WPS and 10.2% for Wisconsin Gas), which is particularly negative given the rising interest rate environment. In addition, other less credit supportive aspects of the rate case include that the utilities had to absorb unrecovered COVID-19 costs deferrals that totaled $34 million, a particularly negative item of the settlement that we view as punitive given that such costs are almost always fully recovered by utilities. Provisions like this call into question the long term credit supportiveness of the Wisconsin regulatory environment.

With regard to the individual utilities, for Wisconsin Gas, its A3 rating and the change in outlook to stable from negative reflect our view that its ratio of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (CFO pre-W/C) to debt will range between 17-19% during the 2023-2024 period as a result of the settlement, an improvement from our previous expectations. WPS' A2 rating and stable outlook also reflects an anticipated improvement in its ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt to at least 22%, on a sustained basis, following a deterioration in the ratio to around 21% for the last twelve month period (LTM) ended September 2022.  Finally, WEPCO's A2 rating and stable outlook is based on our expectation that its ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt will remain in line with its historical financial performance, including a ratio of CFO pre W/C to debt in excess of 13% (or 22% including adjustments related to Power the Future (PTF) lease arrangements).

WEC and Integrys' Baa1 ratings and stable outlooks generally reflect the weighted average credit quality of the utility subsidiaries. They also consider structural subordination risk given the material amount of holding company debt at WEC that we expect to remain at a relatively high level at 30% of consolidated debt going forward.

Despite the stable outlook, WEC currently operates with little to no financial flexibility at the Baa1 rating level following last year's deterioration in its financial metrics with a consolidated ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt of around 15% for the LTM period ended September 2022. However, the affirmation of WEC's rating reflects our expectation that the company will reverse this decline and that its ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt will improve such that it will be around 16% starting in 2023, and above 16% on a sustained basis thereafter. While still weak for the rating, this would provide the company with some, limited financial cushion.

The intertwined liquidity arrangements of Integrys and WEC underpins Integrys' Baa1 issuer rating despite the intermediate holding company's robust consolidated ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt of around 21% for the last twelve month period ended September 2022. Integrys' external liquidity consists primarily of its access to up to $400 million under an intercompany short-term debt facility with WEC. It also considers its ability to lend and borrow from WEC.

The Baa1 rating of the financial vehicle Wisconsin Energy Capital Corporation (WECC) reflects WEC's rating given the parent company's commitment to maintain its financial condition under a support agreement. Elm Road Generating Station Supercritical's (ERGSS) A2 rating largely reflects WEPCO's  rating given that the company's notes are secured by WEPCO's lease payment obligations under the PTF lease arrangements.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: WEC Energy Group, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

....Junior Subordinated Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Elm Road Generating Station Supercritical

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

..Issuer: Integrys Energy Group, Inc.

....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2 (Assumed by Integrys Holding, Inc.)

..Issuer: Integrys Holding, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Wisconsin Electric Power Company

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2

....Pref. Stock Preferred Stock, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A2

..Issuer: Wisconsin Energy Capital Corporation

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Wisconsin Gas LLC

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

..Issuer: Wisconsin Public Service Corporation

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: WEC Energy Group, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Elm Road Generating Station Supercritical

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Integrys Holding, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Wisconsin Electric Power Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Wisconsin Energy Capital Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Wisconsin Gas LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Wisconsin Public Service Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

An upgrade of the ratings of Wisconsin Gas, WPS or WEPCO, could be prompted by a material improvement in their key credit metrics well in excess of our current expectations or in the credit supportiveness of the regulatory environment in Wisconsin, which would include the implementation of more automatic cost recovery mechanisms, such as riders and trackers.

Specifically, an upgrade of Wisconsin Gas and WPS' ratings could be considered if their ratios of CFO pre-W/C to debt exceed 19% and 27%, respectively, on a sustainable basis. For WEPCO, upward pressure on the rating could be considered if the ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt exceeds 17% (or 27% including PTF analytical adjustments), on a sustained basis. An upgrade of WEPCO's rating would also likely result in an upgrade of ERGSS' rating.

An upgrade of WEC's rating is unlikely given its weak positioning at the Baa1 rating level.  Nevertheless, and upgrade could be considered if there is an upgrade of one or more of its key utility subsidiaries, there is a substantial reduction in holding company debt and/or if WEC's consolidated CFO pre-W/C to debt improves considerably such that it exceeds 20% on a sustainable basis. An upgrade of WEC could also result in an upgrade of the Integrys rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

A downgrade of Wisconsin Gas, WPS or WEPCO's ratings is possible if there is a deterioration in the credit supportiveness of the regulatory environment in Wisconsin. Also, failure to exhibit credit metrics that are supportive of their ratings would likely put negative pressure on their ratings.

Specifically, for Wisconsin Gas and WPS, a ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt of less than 16% and 22%, respectively, on sustained basis, could trigger a negative rating action. For WEPCO, downward pressure could arise if its ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt falls below 12% (or 22% including PTF analytical adjustments), on a sustained basis. A downgrade of WEPCO's and ERGSS' ratings is possible if there is any change to the PTF contractual arrangements that significantly weakens their terms. A downgrade of WEPCO's rating would likely result in a downgrade of the ERGSS rating.

WEC's rating could be downgraded if the ratio of CFO pre-W/C does not reverse the recent decline and approach 16% in 2023 and remain above 16% thereafter. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company's holding company debt increases from current levels, one or more of its key utility subsidiaries in downgraded, or if the company's unregulated operations grow more than we currently anticipate.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, WEC is a diversified energy holding company with electricity (1.6 million customers) and natural gas operations (nearly 3 million customers). WEC holds (directly or indirectly), via the intermediate holding company Integrys, ownership-stakes in several utility subsidiaries. These include the vertically integrated utilizes WEPCO and  WPS as well as several natural gas local distribution companies, such as Wisconsin Gas and The Peoples Gas, Light and Coke Company (PGL, A2 stable) in Illinois. WEPCO operates and leases generation capacity owned by its sister company We Power LLC (unrated), including the Elm Road Generating Station Supercritical, that falls under its Power the Future lease arrangements (PTF).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Natividad Martel
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Project & Infra Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Michael G. Haggarty
Associate Managing Director
Project & Infra Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

