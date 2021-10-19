info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms the ratings of eight Omani GRIs; outlook revised to stable

19 Oct 2021

London, 19 October 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the ratings of eight government-related issuers (GRIs) domiciled in Oman. Concurrently, Moody's has revised their rating outlooks to stable from negative.

The rating action is a direct consequence of that on the Government of Oman where the Ba3 government bond rating was affirmed and the outlook was changed to stable from negative. For further information on the sovereign rating action, please refer to Moody's press release published on 14 October 2021: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_455691.

Moody's affirmed the ratings of the following eight GRIs to Ba3 and revised their outlooks to stable from negative because of their close linkage to the government and high exposure to the domestic operating environment:

• Dhofar Power Company SAOC (DPC)

• Majan Electricity Company SAOC (MJEC)

• Mazoon Electricity Company SAOC (MZEC)

• Muscat Electricity Distribution Company SAOC (MEDC)

• Oman Electricity Transmission Company SAOC (OETC)

• Oman Power and Water Procurement Company SAOC (OPWP)

• Rural Areas Electricity Company SAOC (Tanweer)

• Oman Telecommunications Company S.A.O.G. (Omantel)

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL456459 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The decision to change the outlooks to stable from negative reflects the strong credit links between these companies and the government. The ratings of DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC, OETC, OPWP and Tanweer are constrained by the sovereign rating because of their significant exposure to the Omani government in the form of subsidies (OETC and OPWP being indirectly exposed). The liquidity of DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC, OPWP and Tanweer remains weak because of their continued reliance on short-term funding. While delays in the payment of subsidies have reduced, the liquidity of DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC, OPWP and Tanweer continues to be negatively affected by the use of short-term working capital facilities to cover shortfalls. MJEC, MZEC and OETC will also continue to face high capital spending until at least 2023 with associated funding requirements and increases in leverage. The ratings of DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC and Tanweer assume that their debt maturity profiles will improve as they refinance some of their short-term debt with long-term debt.

The ratings of DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC, OETC, OPWP and Tanweer remain supported by (1) the stable and transparent regulatory frameworks for the electricity and water sectors and the independence of the regulator; (2) the cost-recovery mechanisms of the regulatory frameworks; (3) the low business risk profile of their activities; and (4) their respective monopoly positions in Oman.

The rating of Omantel is constrained by the rating of the Omani government because the company generates most of its cash flows in Oman. The rating of Omantel remains supported by the company's (1) dominant market position in the Omani telecommunications market; (2) resilient operating performance, supported by the necessity-like consumer spending on telecommunications services; (3) high EBITDA margin of above 50%; and (4) good liquidity.

Moody's expects Omantel's leverage (Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA) and cash flow (Moody's adjusted Retained Cashflow (RCF) to debt) metrics to improve in 2021 to 2.5x and 22% from 3.0x and 17.7% in 2020 respectively. This is driven by (1) the recovery of the Omani economy from the aftermath of the pandemic and the sharp decrease of oil prices in 2020, and (2) the reduction in debt driven by the sale and leaseback transaction that the company announced in May 2021. Moody's expects leverage to weaken, albeit slightly in 2022, as the third mobile operator becomes operational.

Moody's classifies DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC, OETC, OPWP, Tanweer and Omantel as GRIs that benefit from credit linkages with the Government of Oman. All of the corporates' baseline credit assessments (BCA) have been affirmed at ba3 in line with their final ratings. GRI assumptions for DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC and OETC include a 'very high' level of dependence and a 'high' level of support from the government. GRI assumptions for OPWP and Tanweer include a 'very high' level of dependence and a 'very high' level of support from the government. GRI assumptions for Omantel include 'moderate' likelihood of extraordinary government support and 'high' default dependence with the government.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings of DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC, OETC, OPWP and Tanweer could be upgraded if Oman's long-term issuer rating was upgraded. This would also require no material deterioration in the companies' operating and financial performance as well as stronger liquidity profiles.

The ratings of DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC, OETC, OPWP and Tanweer could be downgraded in case of a downgrade of Oman's sovereign rating or in case of adverse changes in the regulatory framework.

In addition, the BCAs of DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC and Tanweer could be lowered as a result of (1) weakening liquidity profiles or (2) weakening credit metrics such that (CFO pre-WC + Interest) / Interest (3-year average) drops below 2.0x; (CFO pre-WC -- Dividends) / Debt (3-year average) drops below 0%; or Debt/Capitalisation (3-year average) rises to above 65%.

The BCA of OETC could be lowered as a result of (1) a weakening liquidity profile or (2) weakening credit metrics such that net debt/fixed assets (3-year average) rises above 90%; FFO/net debt (3-year average) falls below 5%; or FFO interest coverage (3-year average) falls below 1.8x.

Upward rating pressure on Omantel could occur if the Government of Oman's sovereign rating is upgraded. In addition, an upgrade would require Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA to be below 3.25x and Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/debt above 25%.

Given Omantel's cash flow concentration in Oman, it is unlikely for it to be rated above the sovereign rating in the near term. We could consider rating Omantel above the sovereign rating if there is a substantial increase in cash flows coming from foreign operations.

Downward rating pressure on Omantel could occur if the Government of Oman's sovereign rating is downgraded. Similarly, Omantel's CFR could come under downward pressure if its Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 3.75x, likely resulting in a downgrade to its BCA. A Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/debt below 17% could also exert negative pressure on the company's BCA as well as negative free cash flows. Any adverse government influence/inference with respect to Omantel's financial policies or operating strength could also lead to downward pressure on the company's BCA.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodologies used in rating Mazoon Electricity Company SAOC, Mazoon Assets Company S.A.O.C, Rural Areas Electricity Company SAOC, Dhofar Power Company SAOC, Majan Electricity Company SAOC, Muscat Electricity Distribution Company SAOC and Oman Power and Water Procurement Company SAOC were Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. The principal methodologies used in rating Oman Electricity Transmission Company SAOC, Lamar Funding Limited, OmGrid Funding Limited and Oryx Funding Limited were Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. The principal methodologies used in rating Oman Telecommunications Company S.A.O.G. and Oztel Holdings SPC Limited were Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

The local market analyst for Lamar Funding Limited, Oman Electricity Transmission Company SAOC, Omgrid Funding Limited, Oryx Funding Limited, Mazoon Assets Company S.A.O.C and Mazoon Electricity Company SAOC ratings is Thomas Le Guay, +971 (423) 795-45.

The local market analyst for Oman Telecommunications Company S.A.O.G. and Oztel Holdings SPC Limited ratings is Julien Haddad, +971 (423) 795-39.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL456459 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• EU Endorsement Status

• UK Endorsement Status

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Disclosure to Rated Entity

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

The relevant office for each credit rating is identified in "Debt/deal box" on the Ratings tab in the Debt/Deal List section of each issuer/entity page of the website.

One or more of the above ratings is released from Moody's Investors Service Middle East Limited which is Regulated by the DFSA.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Julia Pribytkova
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch
7th floor, Four Winds Plaza
21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.
Moscow 125047
Russia
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Rehan Akbar, CFA
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

