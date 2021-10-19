Moody's affirms the ratings of eight Omani GRIs; outlook revised to stable

London, 19 October 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed the ratings of eight government-related issuers (GRIs)
domiciled in Oman. Concurrently, Moody's has revised their
rating outlooks to stable from negative.
The rating action is a direct consequence of that on the Government of
Oman where the Ba3 government bond rating was affirmed and the outlook
was changed to stable from negative. For further information on
the sovereign rating action, please refer to Moody's press release
published on 14 October 2021: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_455691.
Moody's affirmed the ratings of the following eight GRIs to Ba3 and revised
their outlooks to stable from negative because of their close linkage
to the government and high exposure to the domestic operating environment:
• Dhofar Power Company SAOC (DPC)
• Majan Electricity Company SAOC (MJEC)
• Mazoon Electricity Company SAOC (MZEC)
• Muscat Electricity Distribution Company SAOC (MEDC)
• Oman Electricity Transmission Company SAOC (OETC)
• Oman Power and Water Procurement Company SAOC (OPWP)
• Rural Areas Electricity Company SAOC (Tanweer)
• Oman Telecommunications Company S.A.O.G.
(Omantel)
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL456459
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The decision to change the outlooks to stable from negative reflects the
strong credit links between these companies and the government.
The ratings of DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC, OETC,
OPWP and Tanweer are constrained by the sovereign rating because of their
significant exposure to the Omani government in the form of subsidies
(OETC and OPWP being indirectly exposed). The liquidity of DPC,
MJEC, MZEC, MEDC, OPWP and Tanweer remains weak because
of their continued reliance on short-term funding. While
delays in the payment of subsidies have reduced, the liquidity of
DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC, OPWP and Tanweer continues
to be negatively affected by the use of short-term working capital
facilities to cover shortfalls. MJEC, MZEC and OETC will
also continue to face high capital spending until at least 2023 with associated
funding requirements and increases in leverage. The ratings of
DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC and Tanweer assume that their
debt maturity profiles will improve as they refinance some of their short-term
debt with long-term debt.
The ratings of DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC, OETC,
OPWP and Tanweer remain supported by (1) the stable and transparent regulatory
frameworks for the electricity and water sectors and the independence
of the regulator; (2) the cost-recovery mechanisms of the
regulatory frameworks; (3) the low business risk profile of their
activities; and (4) their respective monopoly positions in Oman.
The rating of Omantel is constrained by the rating of the Omani government
because the company generates most of its cash flows in Oman. The
rating of Omantel remains supported by the company's (1) dominant market
position in the Omani telecommunications market; (2) resilient operating
performance, supported by the necessity-like consumer spending
on telecommunications services; (3) high EBITDA margin of above 50%;
and (4) good liquidity.
Moody's expects Omantel's leverage (Moody's adjusted
debt to EBITDA) and cash flow (Moody's adjusted Retained Cashflow
(RCF) to debt) metrics to improve in 2021 to 2.5x and 22%
from 3.0x and 17.7% in 2020 respectively.
This is driven by (1) the recovery of the Omani economy from the aftermath
of the pandemic and the sharp decrease of oil prices in 2020, and
(2) the reduction in debt driven by the sale and leaseback transaction
that the company announced in May 2021. Moody's expects leverage
to weaken, albeit slightly in 2022, as the third mobile operator
becomes operational.
Moody's classifies DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC, OETC,
OPWP, Tanweer and Omantel as GRIs that benefit from credit linkages
with the Government of Oman. All of the corporates' baseline credit
assessments (BCA) have been affirmed at ba3 in line with their final ratings.
GRI assumptions for DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC and OETC include
a 'very high' level of dependence and a 'high' level of support from the
government. GRI assumptions for OPWP and Tanweer include a 'very
high' level of dependence and a 'very high' level of support from the
government. GRI assumptions for Omantel include 'moderate' likelihood
of extraordinary government support and 'high' default dependence with
the government.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings of DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC, OETC,
OPWP and Tanweer could be upgraded if Oman's long-term issuer rating
was upgraded. This would also require no material deterioration
in the companies' operating and financial performance as well as stronger
liquidity profiles.
The ratings of DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC, OETC,
OPWP and Tanweer could be downgraded in case of a downgrade of Oman's
sovereign rating or in case of adverse changes in the regulatory framework.
In addition, the BCAs of DPC, MJEC, MZEC, MEDC
and Tanweer could be lowered as a result of (1) weakening liquidity profiles
or (2) weakening credit metrics such that (CFO pre-WC + Interest)
/ Interest (3-year average) drops below 2.0x; (CFO
pre-WC -- Dividends) / Debt (3-year average)
drops below 0%; or Debt/Capitalisation (3-year average)
rises to above 65%.
The BCA of OETC could be lowered as a result of (1) a weakening liquidity
profile or (2) weakening credit metrics such that net debt/fixed assets
(3-year average) rises above 90%; FFO/net debt (3-year
average) falls below 5%; or FFO interest coverage (3-year
average) falls below 1.8x.
Upward rating pressure on Omantel could occur if the Government of Oman's
sovereign rating is upgraded. In addition, an upgrade would
require Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA to be below 3.25x and Moody's
adjusted retained cash flow/debt above 25%.
Given Omantel's cash flow concentration in Oman, it is unlikely
for it to be rated above the sovereign rating in the near term.
We could consider rating Omantel above the sovereign rating if there is
a substantial increase in cash flows coming from foreign operations.
Downward rating pressure on Omantel could occur if the Government of Oman's
sovereign rating is downgraded. Similarly, Omantel's CFR
could come under downward pressure if its Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA
exceeds 3.75x, likely resulting in a downgrade to its BCA.
A Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/debt below 17% could also
exert negative pressure on the company's BCA as well as negative free
cash flows. Any adverse government influence/inference with respect
to Omantel's financial policies or operating strength could also lead
to downward pressure on the company's BCA.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodologies used in rating Mazoon Electricity Company
SAOC, Mazoon Assets Company S.A.O.C,
Rural Areas Electricity Company SAOC, Dhofar Power Company SAOC,
Majan Electricity Company SAOC, Muscat Electricity Distribution
Company SAOC and Oman Power and Water Procurement Company SAOC were Regulated
Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
The principal methodologies used in rating Oman Electricity Transmission
Company SAOC, Lamar Funding Limited, OmGrid Funding Limited
and Oryx Funding Limited were Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published
in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
The principal methodologies used in rating Oman Telecommunications Company
S.A.O.G. and Oztel Holdings SPC Limited were
Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
The local market analyst for Lamar Funding Limited, Oman Electricity
Transmission Company SAOC, Omgrid Funding Limited, Oryx Funding
Limited, Mazoon Assets Company S.A.O.C and
Mazoon Electricity Company SAOC ratings is Thomas Le Guay, +971
(423) 795-45.
The local market analyst for Oman Telecommunications Company S.A.O.G.
and Oztel Holdings SPC Limited ratings is Julien Haddad, +971
(423) 795-39.
