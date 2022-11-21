Moody's affirms the ratings of four Jordanian banks; changes outlook to positive from stable

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOMEEVENTS & TRAINING
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE”, you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s information that becomes accessible to you (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates..

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.             Unless you have entered into an express written contract with www.moodys.com to the contrary and/or agreed to the Terms of Use at www.moodys.com or ratings.moodys.com, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.                   

 

2.             CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S MATERIALS FOUND ON WWW.MOODYS.COM OR SITES OTHER THAN RATINGS.MOODYS.COM MAY NOT BE DISPLAYED IN REAL TIME. FOR REAL-TIME DISPLAYS OF CREDIT RATINGS AND OTHER INFORMATION REQUIRED TO BE DISCLOSED BY MIS PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION, PLEASE USE RATINGS.MOODYS.COM.           

 

3.             You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.

 

4.             To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.     

 

5.             You agree to read and be bound by the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.​​​

 

6.             You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms the ratings of four Jordanian banks; changes outlook to positive from stable

21 Nov 2022

Banks' ratings affirmation follows the affirmation of the Jordanian sovereign rating; outlook change to positive from stable

Limassol, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's")  has today affirmed all ratings of Arab Bank PLC (Arab Bank), The Housing Bank for Trade and Finance (HBTF), Capital Bank of Jordan (CBOJ), and Cairo Amman Bank (CAB). The outlook on all four banks' long-term deposit ratings has been changed to positive, from stable.

The affirmation of the four Jordanian banks' ratings follows the affirmation at B1 of the Jordanian sovereign rating (please see "Moody's changes outlook on Jordan's rating to positive from stable; affirms B1 rating"; https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_471175), and reflects Moody's view that the banks' solid capital and liquidity metrics, and strengthening profitability is balanced against ongoing asset-quality risks.

The change in outlook to positive on the banks' long-term deposit ratings is in line with the change in outlook to positive on the sovereign's B1 ratings. All ratings and assessments of Arab Bank and HBTF will likely be upgraded if the rating of the sovereign is upgraded, as their creditworthiness is constrained by the sovereign creditworthiness. The positive outlooks on the long-term deposit ratings of CBOJ and CAB reflect the positive outlook on the sovereign, which indicates a potential higher capacity by the sovereign to support the banks, in case of need, which could lead to higher deposit ratings.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

BANK BY BANK RATIONALE

- Arab Bank PLC and Arab Bank Plc (Dubai Branch)

Arab Bank PLC's (Arab Bank) Ba2/Not Prime deposit ratings are in line with its ba2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and exceed Jordan's B1 sovereign rating by two notches, reflecting the bank's moderate direct sovereign exposure at around 50% of the bank's tangible common equity (TCE) as of September 2022, and its deposit-funded profile and wide geographical diversification outside Jordan with operations in 28 countries, which counterbalances the risks in individual markets and supports its business and revenue diversification.

The affirmation of Arab Bank's ratings balances the bank's strong liquidity, at 40% of total assets as of September 2022, solid capitalisation with group reported Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio of 15.0% as of September 2022 and strengthening profitability against ongoing asset-quality risks. While Arab Bank has wide diversification and will benefit from stronger operating conditions in some of its markets, like the Gulf states, it also has exposures to some riskier operating environments in some North African and Levant countries.

Arab Bank's long-term deposit ratings have a positive outlook, in line with the positive outlook on the sovereign ratings. The bank's BCA and deposit rating is two notches above Jordan's sovereign rating and a higher sovereign rating would allow the bank to be rated higher, while maintaining the two notch differential.

- The Housing Bank for Trade and Finance

The Housing Bank for Trade and Finance's (HBTF) B1/Not Prime deposit ratings are derived from the bank's b1 BCA, which is at the same level as the Government of Jordan's B1 issuer rating, reflecting the bank's links with the sovereign because of its high sovereign exposures, at 2.2x its TCE as of September 2022.

The affirmation of HBTF's ratings captures its strong capital base, with the bank's TCE at 14.5% of Moody's adjusted risk-weighted assets as of September 2022; strong liquidity, with liquid assets close to 40% of assets; and a robust retail deposit-funded profile. These strengths are balanced by elevated asset-quality risks, partly reflecting the bank's high borrower concentrations.

HBTF's long-term deposit ratings have a positive outlook, in line with the positive outlook on the sovereign ratings. The bank's BCA and deposit rating is constrained by Jordan's sovereign rating and a higher sovereign rating will allow the bank to be rated higher.

- Capital Bank of Jordan

Capital Bank of Jordan's (CBOJ) B1/Not Prime deposit ratings are derived from its b1 BCA and are at the same level as, but not constrained by, Jordan's B1 sovereign rating. Accordingly, CBOJ's standalone rating will likely remain unaffected by a higher sovereign rating.

The affirmation of CBOJ's ratings reflects its deposit-driven funding profile and robust liquidity, with liquid assets accounting for 44% of tangible banking assets as of September 2022, and profitability that compares favourably with that of domestic peers, supported by its sustained balance-sheet growth. Against these strengths, the ratings balance the continued pressure on CBOJ's asset quality because of elevated nonperforming loans (NPLs) and high loan growth. The bank also has rising exposure to Iraq's riskier operating environment, around 14% of assets as of September 2022, although this leads to favourable growth prospects.

CBOJ's long-term deposit ratings have a positive outlook, in line with the positive outlook on the sovereign ratings. The positive outlook indicates a potential higher capacity by the sovereign to support the bank, in case of need, which would benefit the bank's deposit ratings.

- Cairo Amman Bank

Cairo Amman Bank's (CAB) B1/Not Prime deposit ratings are derived from its b1 BCA, which is at the same level, but not constrained by, the Government of Jordan's B1 rating. Accordingly, CAB's standalone rating will likely remain unaffected by a higher sovereign rating.

The affirmation of CAB's ratings reflects its high capital, with a reported Basel III CET1 capital ratio of 14% as of June 2022, retail-deposit-driven funding profile and robust liquidity, accounting for 37% of tangible banking assets as of June 2022. At the same time, CAB's BCA also captures continued pressure on its asset quality, as well as by its growing exposure to Palestine, which has a riskier operating environment.

CAB's long-term deposit ratings have a positive outlook, in line with the positive outlook on the sovereign ratings. The positive outlook indicates a potential higher capacity by the sovereign to support the bank, in case of need, which would benefit the bank's deposit ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The positive outlook on the banks' long-term deposit ratings is in line with the positive outlook on the B1 sovereign ratings and a potential upgrade of the sovereign would likely lead to an upgrade in the banks' deposit ratings. For Arab Bank and HBTF a potential upgrade in the sovereign rating, would also lead to a higher standalone BCA as their creditworthiness is currently constrained by the Jordanian sovereign's creditworthiness. Positive rating pressure could further result from an improvement in the operating environment, and a sustained improvement in asset quality.

Downward pressure on the banks' ratings is more limited, given the positive outlooks. A change of the outlook to stable from positive could emerge if there is a deterioration in the banks' asset quality and profitability beyond that of peers we rate similarly, posing a risk to the banks' capital. A change in the outlook to stable for CBOJ and CAB may also materialize if we assess a lower probability that the sovereign would support the banks, in case of need.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Arab Bank PLC

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed Ba2

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed NP

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed Ba2, outlook changed to Positive from Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed NP

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Ba2(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed NP(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed ba2

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed ba2

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Positive from Stable

Issuer: Arab Bank Plc (Dubai Branch)

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, affirmed Ba2

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, affirmed NP

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed Ba2, outlook changed to Positive from Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed NP

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Ba2(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed NP(cr)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Positive from Stable

Issuer: Cairo Amman Bank

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed Ba3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed NP

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed B1, outlook changed to Positive from Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed NP

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Ba3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed NP(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed b1

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed b1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Positive from Stable

Issuer: Capital Bank of Jordan

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed Ba3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed NP

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed B1, outlook changed to Positive from Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed NP

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Ba3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed NP(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed b1

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed b1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Positive from Stable

Issuer: Housing Bank for Trade and Finance (The)

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed Ba3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed NP

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed B1, outlook changed to Positive from Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed NP

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Ba3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed NP(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed b1

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed b1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Positive from Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christos Theofilou, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.
Porto Bello Building
1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol
PO Box 53205
Limassol, CY 3301
Cyprus
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Henry MacNevin
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.
Porto Bello Building
1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol
PO Box 53205
Limassol, CY 3301
Cyprus
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

No Related Data.
© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com