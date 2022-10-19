Moody's affirms the ratings of four notes and upgrades the rating of two notes in Domi 2022-1 B.V.

Frankfurt am Main, October 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the ratings of four notes and upgraded the rating of two notes in Domi 2022-1 B.V.

....EUR 298.5M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 25, 2022 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR 13.3M Class B Notes, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Apr 25, 2022 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

....EUR 8.3M Class C Notes, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Apr 25, 2022 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

....EUR 8.3M Class D Notes, Affirmed Baa1 (sf); previously on Apr 25, 2022 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)

....EUR 5M Class E Notes, Upgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Apr 25, 2022 Definitive Rating Assigned Caa2 (sf)

....EUR 10M Class X Notes, Upgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Apr 25, 2022 Definitive Rating Assigned Caa2 (sf)

The rating action reflects the correction of an input error in the cash flow modeling, where the asset yield vector was previously calculated incorrectly. The correction of the input error results in additional excess spread, which has a positive impact on the Class E and Class X ratings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted by a correction of an input error in the calculation of the asset yield vector, which is used in our cash flow model.

The portfolio backing this transaction is comprised of fixed-rate mortgage loans which, at their interest reset dates, revert to a new fixed rate for a new fixed-rate period. In order to mitigate the fixed-floating mismatch against the floating-rate notes, the issuer entered into a swap agreement with the swap counterparty, BNP Paribas (Aa3/P-1; Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)). Under this agreement, the issuer pays a fixed swap rate to the swap counterparty, and receives three-month Euribor in return. The fixed swap rate paid by the issuer is derived from a weighted-average swap rate of the loans in the pool, which is calculated on a loan-level basis based on swap rates depending on the interest reset date of the loans. As mortgage loans reset, the swap rate is adjusted to swap market rates.

In order to mitigate the risk of excess spread compression following loan reset, the seller has undertaken to repurchase loans for which the new fixed rate results in a margin over the swap rate which is lower than 2.25% on loan-level, and 2.50% on portfolio-level. In our calculation of the portfolio yield vector we therefore assumed compression to the 2.50% margin over the swap rate after loan reset. The input error consisted of the fact that we subtracted the initial swap rate of 0.116% from this 2.50% margin, whereas the requirement is to maintain a portfolio margin of 2.50% after swap costs. The correction of this input error has a positive impact on excess spread in this transaction, which affects the Class E and X notes in particular.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390481. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected, (2) an increase in available credit enhancement and (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected, (3) deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement and (4) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

