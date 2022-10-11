Moody's affirms the ratings of seven Omani banks, changes outlook to positive

Rating actions follow affirmation of the Omani government rating at Ba3 and outlook change to Positive

Limassol, October 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of seven Omani banks: Bank Muscat SAOG (Bank Muscat), HSBC Bank Oman SAOG (HBON), Bank Dhofar SAOG (Bank Dhofar), National Bank of Oman SAOG (NBO), Sohar International Bank SAOG (Sohar International), Oman Arab Bank S.A.O.G (OAB) and Bank Nizwa SAOG (Bank Nizwa). Moody's has changed the outlook to positive from stable on the ratings of all seven banks.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) and Adjusted BCAs of the seven Omani banks.

The rating actions follow Moody's affirmation of the Government of Oman's Ba3 issuer rating and change in outlook to positive from stable ("Moody's changes the outlook on Oman to positive, affirms Ba3 rating"; https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_469410).

A full list of affected ratings is at the bottom of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- AFFIRMATION OF BCAs AND DEPOSIT RATINGS

The affirmation of the banks' BCAs reflects the fact that their financial fundamentals remain compatible with the current level of their BCAs following the affirmation of the sovereign ratings, and in the case of two banks, Bank Muscat and HBON, their BCAs are in fact constrained at the level of the sovereign rating.

The affirmation of the deposit ratings reflects the affirmation of the BCAs and Moody's unchanged opinion regarding the government's willingness to provide support to banks in case of need, which remains high or very high, depending on the bank, reflecting the importance of the country's banks in the domestic financial system and the significant government shareholdings and deposits in several banks.

Bank specific drivers for the affirmation are given below.

-- POSITIVE OUTLOOKS REFLECT THE POSITIVE OULOOK ON THE SOVEREIGN RATING

The change in outlook to positive from stable on the Omani banks' long-term deposit ratings reflects the positive outlook on the sovereign rating. Additionally, the BCAs of Bank Muscat and HBON are currently constrained at the level of the sovereign rating and these could be upgraded in the event of a sovereign rating upgrade.

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMATION OF INDIVIDUAL BANKS' RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS

- Bank Muscat SAOG (Bank Muscat)

Moody's affirmed Bank Muscat's long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings at Ba3, its BCA and Adjusted BCA at ba3. Bank Muscat's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings continue to be aligned with the rating of the Oman sovereign.

The affirmation of Bank Muscat's long-term deposit ratings reflects (i) the affirmation of Omani government's rating at Ba3, and (ii) the affirmation of the bank's BCA at ba3.

The absence of government support uplift for the bank's local and foreign currency deposit ratings, despite Moody's assessment of a 'very high' likelihood of government support in case of need, reflects the positioning of the bank's BCA at the same level as the sovereign rating.

The affirmation of the bank's BCA reflects the fact that it remains constrained at the level of the sovereign rating, which was affirmed at Ba3.

Bank Muscat's financial profile, as assessed by Moody's, is ba2, however the rating agency constrains the bank's BCA at ba3 (in line with the Oman sovereign rating) given the bank's significant direct and indirect exposure to the Omani sovereign (98% of its assets are located in Oman and around 98% of its earnings are generated in Oman).

The ba2 financial profile reflects Bank Muscat's solid asset quality, high capital (17.4% tangible common equity/risk-weighted assets as of June 2022) as well as its healthy profitability (1.5% net income/tangible assets during first-half 2022) underpinned by a dominant domestic franchise (around 34% domestic asset market share). The bank's financial fundamentals also exhibit stable funding driven by its established deposit gathering franchise, along with sound liquidity.

- HSBC Bank Oman SAOG (HBON)

Moody's affirmed HBON's long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings at Ba2, its Adjusted BCA at ba2 and its BCA at ba3. HBON's long-term deposit ratings continue to be one notch above the rating of the Oman sovereign, owing to Moody's high assumption of affiliate support from HSBC Holdings plc (senior unsecured A3 stable, BCA a3), HBON's ultimate parent.

The affirmation of HBON's long-term deposit ratings reflects the affirmation of the bank's Adjusted BCA at ba2.

The absence of government support uplift for the bank's deposit ratings, despite Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of government support in case of need, reflects the positioning of the bank's Adjusted BCA above the sovereign rating.

The affirmation of the BCA reflects the interlinkages between the sovereign's creditworthiness and the bank's balance sheet, given the bank's significant direct and indirect exposure to the Omani sovereign. The bank's strong standalone credit profile (BCA) continues to be constrained at the level of the sovereign rating, which was affirmed at Ba3.

The affirmation of the Adjusted BCA at ba2 reflects the affirmation of the BCA at ba3 combined with an ongoing one notch of uplift from affiliate support from HSBC Holdings plc. The one-notch of affiliate support uplift reflects HSBC Holdings plc's management control of HBON (51% ownership stake) via HSBC Middle East Holdings BV, combined with the brand name association of HBON with HSBC Holdings plc. The ba2 Adjusted BCA remains at the same level as the bank's Ba2 local and foreign currency deposit ratings, both positioned one notch above the Ba3 issuer rating of the Oman government.

HBON's financial profile, as assessed by Moody's remains at ba2, but the rating agency constrains the bank's BCA at ba3 (in line with the Oman sovereign rating) given the bank's significant direct and indirect exposure to the Omani sovereign (98% of its loans were located in Oman).

The ba2 financial profile reflects HBON's solid capitalisation (16.6% tangible common equity/risk weighted assets as of June 2022), sound profitability (1.2% net income/tangible banking assets in first-half 2022), low market funding reliance and high liquidity (38.8% liquid banking assets/tangible banking assets). Moody's does however expect the bank's asset quality to weaken modestly (2.1% problem loans/gross loans), as a lagging effect of extended payment cycles as forbearance gradually lifted.

- National Bank of Oman SAOG (NBO)

Moody's affirmed NBO's long-term foreign and local currency deposit ratings at Ba3, its BCA and Adjusted BCA at ba3. At the same time, the rating agency has changed the outlook on the bank's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt rating to positive from stable, which reflects Moody's positive outlook on the Omani government's issuer ratings.

The affirmation of NBO's long-term deposit ratings reflects the affirmation of Omani government's rating at Ba3.

The affirmation of the BCA at ba3 reflects the bank's healthy profitability underpinned by a well-established domestic franchise, sound liquid resources (18.0% liquid banking assets to tangible banking assets as of June 2022) and deposit-based funding profile. These strengths are moderated by the bank's relatively modest capitalisation (11.4% tangible common equity/risk-weighted assets as of June 2022) and our expectation of weakening asset quality as a lagging effect of extended payment cycles following the pandemic period in Oman and in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Nonetheless, we expect NBO's recent reduction in its lending exposure to the construction sector in Oman and to UAE borrowers (two segments that materially contributed to problem loan formation over recent years) to limit future problem loan formation. The bank's problem loans to gross loans ratio stood at 4.7% as of June 2022.

- Bank Dhofar SAOG (Bank Dhofar)

Moody's affirmed Bank Dhofar's long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings at Ba3, its BCA and Adjusted BCA at ba3. At the same time, the rating agency has changed the outlook on the bank's long-term deposit ratings to positive from stable, which reflects Moody's positive outlook on the Omani government's issuer ratings.

The affirmation of Bank Dhofar 's long-term deposit ratings reflects the affirmation of Omani government's rating at Ba3.

The affirmation of the BCA at ba3 reflects the bank's sound capitalisation (11.9% tangible common equity/risk-weighted assets as of June 2022), sound core profitability underpinned by a well-established retail franchise. These strengths are moderated by the bank's gradually weakening asset quality, reflecting its sizeable construction sector exposure (13% of gross loans), relatively low provisioning coverage and liquid buffers (19.0% as of June 2022).

- Oman Arab Bank S.A.O.G (OAB)

Moody's affirmed OAB's long-term foreign and local currency deposit ratings at Ba3, its BCA and Adjusted BCA at ba3. At the same time, the rating agency has changed the outlook on the bank's long-term deposit ratings to positive from stable, which reflects Moody's positive outlook on the Omani government's issuer ratings.

The affirmation of OAB's long-term deposit ratings reflects the affirmation of Omani government's rating at Ba3.

The affirmation of the BCA at ba3 reflects the bank's solid revenues from corporate franchise in project and trade finance, low market funding reliance (2.5% market funds/ tangible banking assets as of June 2022), which offset relatively modest capitalization and relatively low liquid buffers (13.7% liquid banking assets/tangible banking assets). The ba3 BCA also captures the bank's sizeable construction sector exposure (77% of its Tangible Common Equity) and Moody's expectation of weakening asset quality as lagging effect of extended payment cycle.

- Sohar International Bank SAOG (Sohar International)

Moody's affirmed Sohar International's long-term foreign and local currency deposit ratings at Ba3, its BCA and Adjusted BCA at ba3. At the same time, the rating agency has changed the outlook on the bank's long-term deposit ratings to positive from stable, which reflects Moody's positive outlook on the Omani government's issuer ratings.

The affirmation of Sohar International's long-term deposit ratings reflects the affirmation of Omani government's rating at Ba3.

The affirmation of the BCA at ba3 reflects the bank's sound liquidity (29.6% liquid banking assets/tangible banking assets), profitability supported by its strong corporate franchise and capital buffers supported by recent OMR160 million right issue ($414 million expected to increase tangible common equity of 9.7% as of June 2022 to a pro-forma 13.6%). These strengths are moderated by the bank's relatively high market funding reliance (25.4% as of June 2022) and Moody's expectation that the bank's asset quality will continue to weaken reflecting the bank's sizeable construction exposure (17% of gross loans), its recent, although slowing, rapid growth and the lagging effects of the pandemic and extended payments.

- Bank Nizwa SAOG (Bank Nizwa)

Moody's affirmed Bank Nizwa's long-term foreign and local currency deposit ratings at Ba3, its BCA and Adjusted BCA at b1. At the same time, the rating agency has changed the outlook on the bank's long-term deposit ratings to positive from stable, which reflects Moody's positive outlook on the Omani government's issuer ratings.

Bank Nizwa's long-term deposit ratings at Ba3 still benefit from one-notch uplift from the bank's b1 BCA reflecting Moody's assessment of very high likelihood of support from the Omani government in case of need, given the Omani government's 21.6% indirect stake in the bank, the large government-related deposit balances (47% as of December 2021) and the Omani authorities' track record of supporting banks in case of need.

The affirmation of the BCA at b1 reflects the bank's sound capitalisation (15.2% tangible common equity/risk-weighted assets at end June 2022), combined with an improving profitability (0.9% net income/tangible banking assets during H1 2022 from 0.5% in 2017) reflecting the bank's developing Islamic banking franchise. These strengths are moderated by rapid growth (27% compound aggregate growth rate over 2015-21 compared with the 6% system average), concentrated funding profile, relatively modest liquid resources (17.6% liquid assets/tangible banking assets) and an evolving risk management framework.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upwards pressure on the long-term deposit ratings of all Omani banks (except HBON) could be triggered by a higher sovereign rating, given they are positioned at the same level of the sovereign rating. Upwards pressure on the long-term deposit ratings of HBON is limited given their positioning above the sovereign rating.

The positive outlook indicates a downgrade in the near term is less likely. However, downward pressure on Omani banks' ratings could develop through a deterioration in the sovereign's credit profile, or a material deterioration in the banks' solvency and liquidity.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Francesca Paolino, +971 (423) 795-68.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entities or their designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

