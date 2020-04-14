Moody's affirms the ratings of six non-bank commercial real estate lenders, revises industry outlook to negative from stable

New York, April 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the ratings
of the following non-bank commercial real estate (CRE) lenders
and changed their outlooks to negative from stable: Ladder Capital
Corp (Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR)), Starwood Property Trust,
Inc. (Ba2 CFR), Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.
(Ba2 CFR), Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.
(Ba3 CFR), Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc (Ba3 CFR) and LoanCore
Capital Markets LLC (B1 CFR).
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and falling
oil prices have led to a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. Given Moody's expectation for
deteriorating asset quality, profitability, capital and liquidity,
the CRE sector is among those most affected by this credit shock.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental,
social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's rating actions reflect the
impact on CRE lenders of the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the deterioration in credit quality, profitability, capital
and liquidity it has triggered. In connection with these rating
actions, Moody's has revised its outlook for the non-bank
CRE lenders sector to negative from stable.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Ladder Capital Corp
....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba1
..Issuer: Ladder Capital Finance Holdings LLLP
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba2
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba2
..Issuer: Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Ba1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba3
..Issuer: Starwood Property Mortgage, LLC
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Ba2
..Issuer: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.
....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Ba2
..Issuer: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance,
Inc.
....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba3
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Ba2
..Issuer: Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc
....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba3
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Ba3
..Issuer: LoanCore Capital Markets LLC
....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Ladder Capital Corp
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Ladder Capital Finance Holdings LLLP
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Starwood Property Mortgage, LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Negative
..Issuer: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance,
Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: LoanCore Capital Markets LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's expects that deteriorating economic and operating conditions due
to the coronavirus outbreak will lead to higher loan non-accruals
and defaults that will weaken CRE lenders' earnings and cash flow.
The widening coronavirus pandemic and deteriorating global and US economic
outlooks are leading to significant declines in commercial activity levels,
negatively affecting the financial profiles of a wide swath of enterprises,
including CRE borrowers. CRE lenders rated by Moody's have significant
exposure to sectors that are among the hardest hit initially, including
hospitality and retail. As of 31 December 2019, CRE lenders'
exposure to these two sectors ranged from 15%-36%
of total loans outstanding. In addition, Moody's expects
that most industry sectors, including those that are generally resilient
to weakening economic conditions, will suffer deteriorating credit
quality if current operating and economic conditions persist, which
indicates further material downside risks to CRE lenders' operating
performance.
Hotels are the most procyclical CRE asset class and the hardest hit by
the immediate economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. However,
the magnitude of hotel loan defaults will depend on the duration of social
distancing measures and travel disruption, the effectiveness of
actions taken by hotel operators to reduce costs, as well as borrowers'
perception of potential recovery. Historically, severe shocks
led to a significant increase in hotel defaults only after passage of
many months' time coupled with high uncertainty regarding near-term
prospects for recovery. Prior shocks to the hotel industry have
required eight to 12 months for hotel loan delinquencies to escalate.
However, the extreme travel restrictions stemming from the coronavirus
outbreak will likely accelerate that time frame for weaker collateral
and the most poorly capitalized sponsors. If the coronavirus outbreak
spurs a sustained economic downturn, defaults of hotels will accelerate,
with the magnitude varying by hotel type and market.
Regarding the retail sector, Moody's expect operating profit
to decline 2%-10% in 2020 as retailers attempt to
withstand an unprecedented mix of negative effects. Retailers had
been fighting to shore up market share and profit margins before the coronavirus
outbreak. A notable bright spot for the industry was a strong consumer
backed by a healthy US economy and low unemployment. This has now
disappeared, with an economy now headed for recession and record
unemployment claims in the most recent jobs report. Temporary closures
of retail stores have come to fruition as government-mandated stay-at-home
orders cut into sales and lead to inventory markdowns. Meanwhile,
retailers will still bear fixed costs such as rent, which will not
be curtailed during closures even though Moody's expects that some
will attempt to renegotiate leases to help manage costs.
The deteriorating economic and operating conditions due to the coronavirus
outbreak have also strained CRE lenders' liquidity positions.
CRE lenders have a high reliance on confidence-sensitive secured
funding, including repurchase agreements and revolving credit facilities.
Secured funding requires CRE lenders to pledge a high percentage of their
earning assets, limiting their access to the unsecured debt markets
and resulting in high refinancing risk. As of 31 December 2019,
secured funding accounted for 75%-100% of rated CRE
lenders' total funding. Declining collateral values,
particularly on commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS),
other real estate-related securities and hotel loans, have
led to margin calls on the secured facilities, requiring some CRE
lenders to pledge additional collateral in the form of cash and/or loans.
To manage the risk of declining collateral values and additional margin
calls, CRE lenders have proactively increased their cash positions
and pledged additional loans to maintain reasonable borrowing availability.
CRE lenders have also slowed the pace of new originations, allowing
them to build additional liquidity from loan repayments. CRE lenders'
reliance on secured funding as their primary funding source remains a
key credit challenge for these companies and is reflected in the negative
outlook on the sector.
Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Please see Moody's Environmental risks and Social risks
heatmaps for further information. Today's rating actions reflect
the impact on CRE lenders of the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the deterioration in credit quality, profitability, capital
and liquidity it has triggered.
What follows is the rating rationale supporting individual CRE lender
rating actions.
Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)
The affirmation of LADR's Ba1 CFR reflects the company's strong and consistent
financial performance, including high-quality assets,
a history of profitability since inception, moderate leverage and
increasing funding diversification. LADR has demonstrated strong
credit results, having recorded minimal credit losses in its loan
portfolio since inception in 2008, which in Moody's view reflects
the company's strong risk management culture, as well as its highly
experienced and well-regarded management team. LADR's ratings
also take into consideration the company's business concentration in the
CRE sector and the relatively high proportion of secured funding in its
debt capital structure, despite the recent decline largely driven
by the company's January 2020 senior unsecured debt issuance.
The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects Moody's expectation
that LADR's asset quality, profitability and capital will
weaken as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. As of 31 December
2019, the company's exposure to the hospitality and retail
sectors was 22% of total loans [1]. The negative outlook
also incorporates the risk of additional margin calls on LADR's
repurchase agreements from declining values in CMBS and loan collateral,
as well as a temporary increase in leverage as a result of the company's
actions to manage its liquidity position since the onset of the coronavirus-related
market volatility.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The negative outlook indicates that a ratings upgrade is unlikely over
the next 12-18 months. However, LADR's ratings could
be upgraded if the company: 1) expands its funding diversification,
resulting in a decline in its secured debt ratio to 30%; 2)
improves its liquidity runway by further lengthening its debt maturities;
3) continues to demonstrate predictable earnings and asset quality over
a sustained period; and 4) further solidifies its franchise positioning.
LADR's ratings could be downgraded if the company: 1) shrinks its
liquidity runway; 2) sustains an increase in leverage (debt/total
equity) above 3.0x; 3) experiences a material deterioration
in asset quality; or 4) realizes a decrease in profitability resulting
in fixed charge coverage closer to 1.5x.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)
Moody's affirmed STWD's Ba2 CFR based on the company's capable credit
and liquidity risk management, revenue diversity within the CRE
sector, strong operating performance and affiliation with Starwood
Capital Group, which has considerable expertise in CRE investment
and asset management. STWD maintains a strong liquidity position,
underscored by diverse funding sources, manageable debt maturities
over the next year, and a high cash position, but the company
is exposed to the risk of margin calls in repurchase facilities,
a key funding source for its loan and securities portfolios. Since
the onset of the pandemic, STWD has taken actions to expand its
liquidity, including slowing new asset originations, bolstering
collateral positions in funding facilities, and raising cash.
STWD has a higher exposure to the hard-hit hospitality sector than
certain peers, representing 21% of total loans as of 31 December
2019, but the company's retail sector exposure is moderate
[2]. Moody's revised STWD's outlook to negative
from stable to reflect the likely deterioration in asset performance and
values, profitability and capital position relating to the coronavirus
pandemic. The negative outlook also reflects STWD's continuing
risk to margin calls on repurchase facilities. However, Moody's
expects that STWD will continue to effectively manage liquidity and capital
levels in a way that sustains its businesses through the current downturn.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The negative outlook indicates that a ratings upgrade is unlikely over
the next 12-18 months. However, STWD's ratings could
be upgraded if the company: 1) further diversifies its funding sources
to include additional senior unsecured debt, resulting in a ratio
of secured debt to tangible assets declining to not more than 45%;
2) maintains strong, stable profitability and low credit losses;
and 3) maintains a ratio of adjusted debt to adjusted tangible equity
of not more than 2.5x.
STWD's ratings could be downgraded if the company: 1) increases
exposure to volatile funding sources or otherwise encounters material
liquidity challenges, 2) increases its debt-to-equity
leverage to more than 3.5x, 3) rapidly accelerates growth,
or 4) suffers a sustained decline in profitability.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT)
The affirmation of BXMT's Ba2 CFR reflects the strength of the company's
competitive positioning in the CRE sector resulting from its affiliation
with The Blackstone Group L.P., and its strong asset
quality, stable profitability and low leverage. BXMT also
has a longer operating history than most rated CRE lenders that spans
industry cycles, a credit positive. Credit constraints include
the company's CRE concentration, its higher business line concentration
compared to certain peers and its high reliance on secured funding that
encumbers its earning assets and limits its access to the unsecured debt
markets. The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects
Moody's expectation that BXMT's asset quality, profitability
and capital will weaken as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
As of 31 December 2019, the company's exposure to the hospitality
and retail sectors was a relatively low 15% of total loans [3].
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The negative outlook indicates that a ratings upgrade is unlikely over
the next 12-18 months. However, BXMT's ratings could
be upgraded if the company: 1) reduces its ratio of secured debt
to total assets to 45%, increases unencumbered assets and
establishes unsecured revolving borrowing capacity; 2) increases
business diversification; and 3) continues to demonstrate predictable
earnings, profitability and asset quality that compare favorably
with peers.
BXMT's ratings could be downgraded if the company: 1) shrinks
the amount of its availability under secured borrowing facilities,
its primary liquidity source; 2) sustains an increase in leverage
(debt/total equity) above 3.5x given the current portfolio mix;
3) experiences a material deterioration in asset quality; or 4) experiences
a material weakening of profitability.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI)
The affirmation of ARI's Ba3 CFR rating reflects the company's
strong profitability, capitalization and low leverage. Moody's
also views ARI's affiliation with its external manager, Apollo Global
Management, LLC, as a source of credit strength because it
supports the sourcing, evaluation and risk management of investments.
The ratings also consider ARI's concentration in the CRE sector,
its portfolio composition, which consists of a relatively high,
though declining, percentage of subordinated loans, and its
high reliance on confidence-sensitive secured funding that encumbers
its earnings assets and limits its access to the unsecured debt markets.
The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects Moody's expectation
that ARI's asset quality, profitability and capital will weaken
as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. As of 31 December 2019,
the company's exposure to the hospitality and retail sectors was
a relatively high 36% of total loans (26% for hotels and
10% for retail) [4].
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The negative outlook indicates that a ratings upgrade is unlikely over
the next 12-18 months. However, ARI's ratings could
be upgraded if the company: 1) improves its funding profile by reducing
its reliance on confidence-sensitive short-term funding
while increasing creditor diversification; 2) reduces debt maturity
concentrations; and 3) continues to execute its existing strategy
with strong capital levels.
Moody's could downgrade ARI's ratings if the company:
1) experiences a material weakening in profitability as a result of higher
problem loans; or 2) increases second lien exposure without mitigating
protections.
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc (CMTG)
The affirmation of CMTG's Ba3 CFR reflects the company's strong
capitalization, low leverage and solid profitability. Although
CMTG's capital and leverage ratios will weaken over time as the company
grows its business, Moody's expects these ratios to continue to
compare favorably to peers over the next several years. The ratings
also reflect CMTG's concentration in CRE lending, its high reliance
on confidence-sensitive secured funding and its limited operating
history through a full credit cycle given the company's recent formation
in 2015. The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects
Moody's expectation that CMTG's asset quality, profitability
and capital will weaken as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The portfolio includes a number of concentrations, including a relatively
high portion of hotel and land loans (19% and 10% of total
loans, respectively, as of 31 December 2019), a large
average loan size and a geographic concentration in New York [5].
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The negative outlook indicates that a ratings upgrade is unlikely over
the next 12-18 months. However, CMTG's ratings could
be upgraded if the company: 1) improves its funding profile by reducing
its reliance on confidence-sensitive secured borrowings; 2)
increases its business diversification while maintaining good asset quality;
3) continues to demonstrate strong, predictable profitability;
and 4) maintains high capital levels and low leverage that compare favorably
to peers.
CMTG's ratings could be downgraded if the company: 1) experiences
a material deterioration in asset quality and profitability; or 2)
increases its leverage (debt/equity) above 3.5x given the current
portfolio mix.
LoanCore Capital Markets LLC (LCM)
The affirmation of LCM's B1 CFR reflects the company's good
profitability and adequate capital, but is constrained by the company's
business concentration in originating and securitizing commercial mortgages.
The company is also heavily reliant on confidence-sensitive secured
funding. LCM's profitability has been healthy with minimal
losses since inception in 2011, although its earnings exhibit a
significant degree of volatility from its securitization strategy.
In recent years, LCM has evolved its business strategy to focus
on the retention of the junior tranches or "B-pieces"
of the commercial loan securitizations the company sponsors. LCM's
funding profile is a key credit constraint, characterized by creditor
concentrations on primary funding facilities, high reliance on secured
funding that includes market-based margin calls, and debt
maturity concentrations over the next two years, including repurchase
facilities and $300 million of senior unsecured notes. Moody's
expects that LCM will internally fund or refinance the upcoming maturity
on its senior unsecured notes due 1 June 2020. LCM recently indicated
that its members have increased their preferred equity commitments to
the company by $200 million to $440 million as of 26 March
2020 [6]. The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects
Moody's expectation that LCM's asset quality, profitability
and capital will weaken as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The negative outlook indicates that a ratings upgrade is unlikely over
the next 12-18 months. However, LCM's ratings could
be upgraded if the company: 1) demonstrates strong financial performance
without materially increasing its leverage; 2) maintains solid asset
quality over a sustained period of time; 3) diversifies its funding
profile; and 4) increases revenue diversification.
LCM's ratings could be downgraded if the company: 1) experiences
any challenges in generating the liquidity needed to pay off its $300
million of notes due in June 2020; 2) demonstrates deterioration
in profitability as a result of weakening asset quality, leading
to erosion of its equity; 3) increases its exposure to market-based
margin calls due to a change in terms of its credit facility agreements,
or 4) loses its affiliation with the main institutional owners.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The below contact information is provided for information purposes only.
Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com,
for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the
lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the ratings.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] SEC Form 10-K, filed 28 February 2020 for the period
ending 31 December 2019
[2] SEC Form 10-K, filed 25 February 2020 for the period
ending 31 December 2019
[3] SEC Form 10-K, filed 11 February 2020 for the period
ending 31 December 2019
[4] SEC Form 10-K, filed 13 February 2020 for the period
ending 31 December 2019
[5] Annual Report, for the period ending 31 December 2019
[6] Company press release, dated 9 April 2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Joseph Pucella
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Ana Arsov
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Mark L. Wasden
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653