Moody's affirms the ratings of six non-bank commercial real estate lenders, revises industry outlook to negative from stable

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses. Enter the

characters you see Can't read?

Try a new set Send Cancel Email Research Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings. OK Thank you! You have successfully sent the research.

Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access. OK Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc Ladder Capital Corp Ladder Capital Finance Holdings LLLP LoanCore Capital Markets LLC Starwood Property Mortgage, LLC Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Related Research Credit Opinion: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: Ladder Capital Corp: Update to credit analysis following ratings upgrade Credit Opinion: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: LoanCore Capital Markets LLC: Update following ratings affirmation Credit Opinion: Ladder Capital Corp: Update to credit analysis following the rating affirmation Rating Action: Moody's affirms the ratings of six non-bank commercial real estate lenders, revises industry outlook to negative from stable 14 Apr 2020 New York, April 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the ratings of the following non-bank commercial real estate (CRE) lenders and changed their outlooks to negative from stable: Ladder Capital Corp (Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR)), Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (Ba2 CFR), Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Ba2 CFR), Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (Ba3 CFR), Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc (Ba3 CFR) and LoanCore Capital Markets LLC (B1 CFR). The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and falling oil prices have led to a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. Given Moody's expectation for deteriorating asset quality, profitability, capital and liquidity, the CRE sector is among those most affected by this credit shock. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's rating actions reflect the impact on CRE lenders of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration in credit quality, profitability, capital and liquidity it has triggered. In connection with these rating actions, Moody's has revised its outlook for the non-bank CRE lenders sector to negative from stable. Affirmations: ..Issuer: Ladder Capital Corp ....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1 ..Issuer: Ladder Capital Finance Holdings LLLP ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2 ....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2 ..Issuer: Starwood Property Trust, Inc. ....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2 ....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 ..Issuer: Starwood Property Mortgage, LLC ....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2 ..Issuer: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. ....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2 ....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2 ..Issuer: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. ....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3 ....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2 ..Issuer: Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc ....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3 ....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba3 ..Issuer: LoanCore Capital Markets LLC ....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Ladder Capital Corp ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable ..Issuer: Ladder Capital Finance Holdings LLLP ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable ..Issuer: Starwood Property Trust, Inc. ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable ..Issuer: Starwood Property Mortgage, LLC ....Outlook, Assigned Negative ..Issuer: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable ..Issuer: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable ..Issuer: Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable ..Issuer: LoanCore Capital Markets LLC ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable RATINGS RATIONALE Moody's expects that deteriorating economic and operating conditions due to the coronavirus outbreak will lead to higher loan non-accruals and defaults that will weaken CRE lenders' earnings and cash flow. The widening coronavirus pandemic and deteriorating global and US economic outlooks are leading to significant declines in commercial activity levels, negatively affecting the financial profiles of a wide swath of enterprises, including CRE borrowers. CRE lenders rated by Moody's have significant exposure to sectors that are among the hardest hit initially, including hospitality and retail. As of 31 December 2019, CRE lenders' exposure to these two sectors ranged from 15%-36% of total loans outstanding. In addition, Moody's expects that most industry sectors, including those that are generally resilient to weakening economic conditions, will suffer deteriorating credit quality if current operating and economic conditions persist, which indicates further material downside risks to CRE lenders' operating performance. Hotels are the most procyclical CRE asset class and the hardest hit by the immediate economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. However, the magnitude of hotel loan defaults will depend on the duration of social distancing measures and travel disruption, the effectiveness of actions taken by hotel operators to reduce costs, as well as borrowers' perception of potential recovery. Historically, severe shocks led to a significant increase in hotel defaults only after passage of many months' time coupled with high uncertainty regarding near-term prospects for recovery. Prior shocks to the hotel industry have required eight to 12 months for hotel loan delinquencies to escalate. However, the extreme travel restrictions stemming from the coronavirus outbreak will likely accelerate that time frame for weaker collateral and the most poorly capitalized sponsors. If the coronavirus outbreak spurs a sustained economic downturn, defaults of hotels will accelerate, with the magnitude varying by hotel type and market. Regarding the retail sector, Moody's expect operating profit to decline 2%-10% in 2020 as retailers attempt to withstand an unprecedented mix of negative effects. Retailers had been fighting to shore up market share and profit margins before the coronavirus outbreak. A notable bright spot for the industry was a strong consumer backed by a healthy US economy and low unemployment. This has now disappeared, with an economy now headed for recession and record unemployment claims in the most recent jobs report. Temporary closures of retail stores have come to fruition as government-mandated stay-at-home orders cut into sales and lead to inventory markdowns. Meanwhile, retailers will still bear fixed costs such as rent, which will not be curtailed during closures even though Moody's expects that some will attempt to renegotiate leases to help manage costs. The deteriorating economic and operating conditions due to the coronavirus outbreak have also strained CRE lenders' liquidity positions. CRE lenders have a high reliance on confidence-sensitive secured funding, including repurchase agreements and revolving credit facilities. Secured funding requires CRE lenders to pledge a high percentage of their earning assets, limiting their access to the unsecured debt markets and resulting in high refinancing risk. As of 31 December 2019, secured funding accounted for 75%-100% of rated CRE lenders' total funding. Declining collateral values, particularly on commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), other real estate-related securities and hotel loans, have led to margin calls on the secured facilities, requiring some CRE lenders to pledge additional collateral in the form of cash and/or loans. To manage the risk of declining collateral values and additional margin calls, CRE lenders have proactively increased their cash positions and pledged additional loans to maintain reasonable borrowing availability. CRE lenders have also slowed the pace of new originations, allowing them to build additional liquidity from loan repayments. CRE lenders' reliance on secured funding as their primary funding source remains a key credit challenge for these companies and is reflected in the negative outlook on the sector. Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Please see Moody's Environmental risks and Social risks heatmaps for further information. Today's rating actions reflect the impact on CRE lenders of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration in credit quality, profitability, capital and liquidity it has triggered. What follows is the rating rationale supporting individual CRE lender rating actions. Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) The affirmation of LADR's Ba1 CFR reflects the company's strong and consistent financial performance, including high-quality assets, a history of profitability since inception, moderate leverage and increasing funding diversification. LADR has demonstrated strong credit results, having recorded minimal credit losses in its loan portfolio since inception in 2008, which in Moody's view reflects the company's strong risk management culture, as well as its highly experienced and well-regarded management team. LADR's ratings also take into consideration the company's business concentration in the CRE sector and the relatively high proportion of secured funding in its debt capital structure, despite the recent decline largely driven by the company's January 2020 senior unsecured debt issuance. The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects Moody's expectation that LADR's asset quality, profitability and capital will weaken as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. As of 31 December 2019, the company's exposure to the hospitality and retail sectors was 22% of total loans [1]. The negative outlook also incorporates the risk of additional margin calls on LADR's repurchase agreements from declining values in CMBS and loan collateral, as well as a temporary increase in leverage as a result of the company's actions to manage its liquidity position since the onset of the coronavirus-related market volatility. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS The negative outlook indicates that a ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. However, LADR's ratings could be upgraded if the company: 1) expands its funding diversification, resulting in a decline in its secured debt ratio to 30%; 2) improves its liquidity runway by further lengthening its debt maturities; 3) continues to demonstrate predictable earnings and asset quality over a sustained period; and 4) further solidifies its franchise positioning. LADR's ratings could be downgraded if the company: 1) shrinks its liquidity runway; 2) sustains an increase in leverage (debt/total equity) above 3.0x; 3) experiences a material deterioration in asset quality; or 4) realizes a decrease in profitability resulting in fixed charge coverage closer to 1.5x. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Moody's affirmed STWD's Ba2 CFR based on the company's capable credit and liquidity risk management, revenue diversity within the CRE sector, strong operating performance and affiliation with Starwood Capital Group, which has considerable expertise in CRE investment and asset management. STWD maintains a strong liquidity position, underscored by diverse funding sources, manageable debt maturities over the next year, and a high cash position, but the company is exposed to the risk of margin calls in repurchase facilities, a key funding source for its loan and securities portfolios. Since the onset of the pandemic, STWD has taken actions to expand its liquidity, including slowing new asset originations, bolstering collateral positions in funding facilities, and raising cash. STWD has a higher exposure to the hard-hit hospitality sector than certain peers, representing 21% of total loans as of 31 December 2019, but the company's retail sector exposure is moderate [2]. Moody's revised STWD's outlook to negative from stable to reflect the likely deterioration in asset performance and values, profitability and capital position relating to the coronavirus pandemic. The negative outlook also reflects STWD's continuing risk to margin calls on repurchase facilities. However, Moody's expects that STWD will continue to effectively manage liquidity and capital levels in a way that sustains its businesses through the current downturn. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS The negative outlook indicates that a ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. However, STWD's ratings could be upgraded if the company: 1) further diversifies its funding sources to include additional senior unsecured debt, resulting in a ratio of secured debt to tangible assets declining to not more than 45%; 2) maintains strong, stable profitability and low credit losses; and 3) maintains a ratio of adjusted debt to adjusted tangible equity of not more than 2.5x. STWD's ratings could be downgraded if the company: 1) increases exposure to volatile funding sources or otherwise encounters material liquidity challenges, 2) increases its debt-to-equity leverage to more than 3.5x, 3) rapidly accelerates growth, or 4) suffers a sustained decline in profitability. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) The affirmation of BXMT's Ba2 CFR reflects the strength of the company's competitive positioning in the CRE sector resulting from its affiliation with The Blackstone Group L.P., and its strong asset quality, stable profitability and low leverage. BXMT also has a longer operating history than most rated CRE lenders that spans industry cycles, a credit positive. Credit constraints include the company's CRE concentration, its higher business line concentration compared to certain peers and its high reliance on secured funding that encumbers its earning assets and limits its access to the unsecured debt markets. The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects Moody's expectation that BXMT's asset quality, profitability and capital will weaken as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. As of 31 December 2019, the company's exposure to the hospitality and retail sectors was a relatively low 15% of total loans [3]. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS The negative outlook indicates that a ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. However, BXMT's ratings could be upgraded if the company: 1) reduces its ratio of secured debt to total assets to 45%, increases unencumbered assets and establishes unsecured revolving borrowing capacity; 2) increases business diversification; and 3) continues to demonstrate predictable earnings, profitability and asset quality that compare favorably with peers. BXMT's ratings could be downgraded if the company: 1) shrinks the amount of its availability under secured borrowing facilities, its primary liquidity source; 2) sustains an increase in leverage (debt/total equity) above 3.5x given the current portfolio mix; 3) experiences a material deterioration in asset quality; or 4) experiences a material weakening of profitability. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) The affirmation of ARI's Ba3 CFR rating reflects the company's strong profitability, capitalization and low leverage. Moody's also views ARI's affiliation with its external manager, Apollo Global Management, LLC, as a source of credit strength because it supports the sourcing, evaluation and risk management of investments. The ratings also consider ARI's concentration in the CRE sector, its portfolio composition, which consists of a relatively high, though declining, percentage of subordinated loans, and its high reliance on confidence-sensitive secured funding that encumbers its earnings assets and limits its access to the unsecured debt markets. The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects Moody's expectation that ARI's asset quality, profitability and capital will weaken as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. As of 31 December 2019, the company's exposure to the hospitality and retail sectors was a relatively high 36% of total loans (26% for hotels and 10% for retail) [4]. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS The negative outlook indicates that a ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. However, ARI's ratings could be upgraded if the company: 1) improves its funding profile by reducing its reliance on confidence-sensitive short-term funding while increasing creditor diversification; 2) reduces debt maturity concentrations; and 3) continues to execute its existing strategy with strong capital levels. Moody's could downgrade ARI's ratings if the company: 1) experiences a material weakening in profitability as a result of higher problem loans; or 2) increases second lien exposure without mitigating protections. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc (CMTG) The affirmation of CMTG's Ba3 CFR reflects the company's strong capitalization, low leverage and solid profitability. Although CMTG's capital and leverage ratios will weaken over time as the company grows its business, Moody's expects these ratios to continue to compare favorably to peers over the next several years. The ratings also reflect CMTG's concentration in CRE lending, its high reliance on confidence-sensitive secured funding and its limited operating history through a full credit cycle given the company's recent formation in 2015. The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects Moody's expectation that CMTG's asset quality, profitability and capital will weaken as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The portfolio includes a number of concentrations, including a relatively high portion of hotel and land loans (19% and 10% of total loans, respectively, as of 31 December 2019), a large average loan size and a geographic concentration in New York [5]. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS The negative outlook indicates that a ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. However, CMTG's ratings could be upgraded if the company: 1) improves its funding profile by reducing its reliance on confidence-sensitive secured borrowings; 2) increases its business diversification while maintaining good asset quality; 3) continues to demonstrate strong, predictable profitability; and 4) maintains high capital levels and low leverage that compare favorably to peers. CMTG's ratings could be downgraded if the company: 1) experiences a material deterioration in asset quality and profitability; or 2) increases its leverage (debt/equity) above 3.5x given the current portfolio mix. LoanCore Capital Markets LLC (LCM) The affirmation of LCM's B1 CFR reflects the company's good profitability and adequate capital, but is constrained by the company's business concentration in originating and securitizing commercial mortgages. The company is also heavily reliant on confidence-sensitive secured funding. LCM's profitability has been healthy with minimal losses since inception in 2011, although its earnings exhibit a significant degree of volatility from its securitization strategy. In recent years, LCM has evolved its business strategy to focus on the retention of the junior tranches or "B-pieces" of the commercial loan securitizations the company sponsors. LCM's funding profile is a key credit constraint, characterized by creditor concentrations on primary funding facilities, high reliance on secured funding that includes market-based margin calls, and debt maturity concentrations over the next two years, including repurchase facilities and $300 million of senior unsecured notes. Moody's expects that LCM will internally fund or refinance the upcoming maturity on its senior unsecured notes due 1 June 2020. LCM recently indicated that its members have increased their preferred equity commitments to the company by $200 million to $440 million as of 26 March 2020 [6]. The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects Moody's expectation that LCM's asset quality, profitability and capital will weaken as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS The negative outlook indicates that a ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. However, LCM's ratings could be upgraded if the company: 1) demonstrates strong financial performance without materially increasing its leverage; 2) maintains solid asset quality over a sustained period of time; 3) diversifies its funding profile; and 4) increases revenue diversification. LCM's ratings could be downgraded if the company: 1) experiences any challenges in generating the liquidity needed to pay off its $300 million of notes due in June 2020; 2) demonstrates deterioration in profitability as a result of weakening asset quality, leading to erosion of its equity; 3) increases its exposure to market-based margin calls due to a change in terms of its credit facility agreements, or 4) loses its affiliation with the main institutional owners. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com. The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings. REFERENCES/CITATIONS [1] SEC Form 10-K, filed 28 February 2020 for the period ending 31 December 2019 [2] SEC Form 10-K, filed 25 February 2020 for the period ending 31 December 2019 [3] SEC Form 10-K, filed 11 February 2020 for the period ending 31 December 2019 [4] SEC Form 10-K, filed 13 February 2020 for the period ending 31 December 2019 [5] Annual Report, for the period ending 31 December 2019 [6] Company press release, dated 9 April 2020 Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Joseph Pucella

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Ana Arsov

MD - Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Mark L. Wasden

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

No Related Data.



CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



​​​​​​​​ © 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.​​​​​​​​