Moody's affirms the ratings of stc and SEC; withdraws BCAs

Madrid, March 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the A1 ratings of Saudi Telecom Company ("stc") and the A1 ratings of Saudi Electricity Company ("SEC"). The outlook on stc's and SEC's ratings remains stable. Concurrently, Moody's has withdrawn stc's a1 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and SEC's baa1 BCA, because it no longer classifies stc and SEC as Government-Related Issuers (GRIs). This follows Moody's assignment of ratings to stc's and SEC's parent company Public Investment Fund (PIF, A1 stable).

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL464041 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 7 February 2022, Moody's assigned a first-time issuer rating to PIF under the Government-Related Issuers Methodology. PIF owns 64% of stc and 74.3% of SEC and is 100% owned by the Government of Saudi Arabia (A1 stable). Moody's no longer rates stc and SEC under the GRI Methodology because Moody's does not normally designate subsidiaries of a GRI as also being GRIs. The removal of the GRI status has no rating implications on stc and SEC and their ratings have been affirmed accordingly. Moody's will continue to consider any benefits from indirect government ownership as well as support from PIF as a strategic shareholder on a qualitative basis.

stc's rating did not benefit from any uplift under the GRI methodology, as the company has a standalone assessment which has the characteristics of a strong A profile. Nevertheless, stc's issuer rating reflects the company's strategic importance to PIF and therefore the Government of Saudi Arabia. The affirmation of stc's A1 ratings reflects stc's (1) solid financial profile, as illustrated by its consistently low debt/ EBITDA of below 1.0x; (2) leading position in the domestic market, where it holds a market share of around 70%; (3) strong EBITDA margin in the 35%-40% range on a consistent basis; and (4) strong liquidity despite high dividend payments. It also considers (1) the concentration to and increasing competitive nature of the telecom market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA); (2) the saturation in KSA's mobile segment; and (3) the low aggregate revenue contribution of around 8% from international operations in 2021.

SEC's A1 ratings incorporate a standalone assessment which has the characteristics of a strong Baa profile. The issuer rating reflects SEC's continued strategic importance to PIF, and therefore the Government of Saudi Arabia. SEC's standalone assessment is supported by the low business risk profile of its integrated electricity activities and its dominant market position in Saudi Arabia and continued ongoing support from the government including fuel and other forms of subsidies. Since 1 January 2021, SEC operates under a new regulated asset base framework that is transparent and supportive. SEC's A1 ratings also reflects a growing debt load as substantial investments are incurred to meet the growing demand for electricity in Saudi Arabia.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on stc' ratings assumes that the metrics of stc will continue to be commensurate with its A1 issuer rating over the next 18 months. The outlook also considers the company's leading position in the Saudi Arabian telecommunications services market.

The stable outlook on SEC's ratings reflects the company's low business risk profile and considers the significant credit linkages between SEC and PIF and the government.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

stc's rating could come under positive pressure if PIF's or the Government of Saudi Arabia's rating is upgraded.

With a standalone with characteristics of a strong A profile, the company is now one of the highest rated telecom operators on a standalone basis globally. The likelihood of the standalone assessment improving to an Aa profile is low, due to the company's scale and concentration in Saudi Arabia. Any increase in scale outside of Saudi Arabia, in markets with lower sovereign ratings or where the regulatory framework is less supportive compared to Saudi Arabia, could result in the company diluting the benefit of its strong and leading position in its domestic market.

stc's issuer rating would be downgraded if PIF's or the Government of Saudi Arabia's rating were to be downgraded.

Downward pressure on stc's rating could result from a material deterioration in the company's financial profile as a result of increased competition, debt-financed acquisitions or sustained periods of negative free cash flow — as a result, for instance, of higher capital spending or dividend payouts — that cause the company's debt/EBITDA to materially exceed 1.5x on a sustained basis and its retained cash flow/debt to decrease below 40% on a sustained basis. This guidance incorporates Moody's assumptions of parental support from PIF which could mitigate some weakening of stc's standalone profile.

SEC's ratings could be upgraded if the PIF's rating or the Government of Saudi Arabia's was upgraded. This would also require no material deterioration in the company's operating and financial performance and a good track record under the new regulatory regime.

SEC's ratings could be downgraded if PIF's or the Government of Saudi Arabia's ratings were to be downgraded. The rating could also be downgraded because of a reduction in Moody's assumption of parental support or if SEC's credit profile weakens such that (CFO pre-WC + interest)/interest is sustained below 3.0x and (CFO pre-WC - dividends)/debt, excluding the shareholder instrument from debt, is sustained below 15%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in rating Saudi Telecom Company and STC Sukuk Company Limited was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. The principal methodology used in rating Saudi Electricity Company, Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company, Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 2, Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 3, Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 4 and Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 5 was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies

The local market analyst for Saudi Telecom Company and STC Sukuk Company Limited ratings is Julien Haddad, +971 (423) 795-39.

The local market analyst for Saudi Electricity Company, Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company, Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 2, Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 3, Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 4 and Saudi Electricity Global SUKUK Company 5 is Thomas Le Guay, +971 (423) 795-45.

COMPANY PROFILES

stc is the leading integrated telecommunications and ICT service provider in the KSA. After the liberalization of the local telecommunications market, stc expanded across the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Internationally, the company mainly operates in Bahrain and Kuwait, and through its associate in Malaysia. The company reported total revenue of SAR63.4 billion ($16.9 billion) and a net profit of SAR11.6 billion ($3.1 billion) in 2021.

SEC is the dominant vertically integrated electricity utility in Saudi Arabia, where it served over 10.4 million customers as of 30 September 2021. The company owns 42 major plants with a generation capacity of 54.5 Gigawatts (GW) and has interest in joint ventures with generation capacity of a further 15.6 GW, representing the vast majority of Saudi Arabia's generation capacity. The Saudi government indirectly owns 81.2% of SEC, including 74.3% directly through PIF and 6.9% through Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco, A1 stable). The remaining 18.8% is listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange. The company reported consolidated revenues of SAR74.5 billion ($19.9 billion) in the 12 months to 30 September 2021 and SAR477.8 billion in assets ($127.4 billion) as of 30 September 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL464041 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Endorsement

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

The relevant office for each credit rating is identified in "Debt/deal box" on the Ratings tab in the Debt/Deal List section of each issuer/entity page of the website.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Carlos Winzer

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Rehan Akbar, CFA

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

