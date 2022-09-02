Moody's affirms the ratings of the Italian ABS Notes issued by Quinto Sistema Sec. 2017 S.r.l.

EUR 473.8 million ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Italian CDQ Loans

Milan, September 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the ratings of Quinto Sistema Sec. 2017 S.r.l., following the purchase of a new portfolio, a restructuring of the Notes and other amendments to the deal documentation:

....EUR 423.4M Class A Asset Backed Fixed Rate Notes due December 2034, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 5, 2021 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

....EUR 50.4M Class B1 Asset Backed Fixed Rate Notes due December 2034, Affirmed Baa1 (sf); previously on Feb 5, 2021 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Moody's does not rate the EUR 57.2M Class B2 Asset Backed Fixed Rate Notes due December 2034 and EUR 2.5M Class C Asset Backed Fixed Rate Notes due December 2034. The transaction was originally closed in June 2018, the above amounts represent the amounts issued as of 1 September 2022 on the new outstanding portfolio of EUR 479.3 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The subject transaction is a securitisation of Cessione del Quinto ("CDQ") and Delegazione di Pagamento loans ("DP") extended to borrowers resident in Italy through Sigla S.r.l., Pitagora S.p.A., Figenpa S.p.A., ADV Finance S.p.A. and Spefin Finanziaria S.p.A. (the "Original Lenders") and later sold by Banca Sistema S.p.A. to the Issuer. The transaction originally featured 8 months ramp up and revolving period which ended in February 2019, the new pool addition is part of a one off restructuring.

Today's rating action reflects the fact that the Issuer will purchase an additional portfolio for an amount of approximately EUR 386.3 million and the Class A Notes will be increased to EUR 423.4 million and the amount of the Class B1 Notes will be increased to EUR 50.4 million. The Class A Notes' credit enhancement will be reduced from 69.66% to 11.68%.

The EUR 479.3 million portfolio sold to the Issuer with cut-off date 31 July 2022 consists of 30,854 loans granted to 30,373 debtors, with an average current loan amount equal to EUR 15,534 and is split between CDQ loans (91.2%) and DP loans which account for 8.8% by current balance.

The portfolio is granular with top ten obligors' exposures of 0.1%. The portfolio is highly concentrated in employees working for the Italian public sector and specifically central governmental entities, as well as pensioners receiving payments from INPS (the Italian social security institute). In the initial portfolio 49.1% of the obligors are pensioners/retired receiving their pension from INPS, 30.3% of the obligors work for other Italian public sector entities and the remaining 20.6% are in the private sector.

The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as a granular portfolio, an amortising liquidity reserve sized at 1.2% and a prepayment reserve at 1.5% of total Notes' balance, which can also be used to cover losses. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as an unrated servicer. Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure such as a back-up servicer.

All the loans in the initial portfolio benefit from life insurance and 51.9% also benefit from employment insurance. The top three life insurers represent over 47.1% of the pool: AFI ESCA S.A. 17.2%, CNP Vita Assicurazione S.p.A. 16.5% and Allianz S.p.A. 13.5% (A3). The top three employment insurances are provided by: HDI Assicurazioni S.p.A. 11.4%, Net Insurance S.p.A. 7.9% and Allianz Viva S.p.A. 7.2%.

The insurance policies will pay off the outstanding loan balance in the event of, inter alia, borrowers' unemployment, resignation or death. Since those events would be the typical driver of defaults in a standard consumer loan transaction, the existence of the insurance is credit positive. Therefore, the default risk of the insurers and their correlation to the portfolio are a key aspect in Moody's quantitative analysis of the transaction.

Moody's has maintained the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 13% and the 10% recovery assuming insurance company defaults and at the same time has increased the expected recoveries of assuming no insurance company defaults from 70% to 75%. Moody's has also decreased the Aa3 portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") from 30% to 27%. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate Consumer ABS.

Portfolio expected defaults of 13% are higher than the EMEA CDQ Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator and of the original lenders, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 10% and 75% are in line with the EMEA CDQ Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 27% (prior to insurance benefit) is higher than EMEA CDQ ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by: (i) evaluation of the underlying portfolio, complemented by the historical performance information as provided by the originator and original lenders, (ii) the relative ranking to originator peers in the EMEA CDQ loan market, and (iii) the exposure to different insurance companies. The PCE level of 27% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 34.36%.

Moody's also considered the insurance company exposure in the transaction and the impact of one or more insurance companies defaulting on the recovery figure above, as well as shifts in the concentration to single insurance companies. These scenarios are weighted by the credit quality of the insurance companies to derive a joint loss distribution for Moody's cash-flow model.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390487. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the rating include: (i) an increase of the Italian Local Currency Country Risk Ceiling; (ii) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected, and (iii) deleveraging of the capital structure.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the rating include: (i) a decrease of the Italian Local Currency Country Risk Ceiling; (ii) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected; (iii) deterioration in the Notes' available credit enhancement, and (iv) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction parties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

