Moody's affirms the ratings of the Republic and Canton of Ticino; outlook stable

Paris, June 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Republic and Canton of Ticino's (Ticino or the canton) Aa2 issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings. Ticino's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of aa2 has been affirmed. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Ticino's Aa2 ratings reflects the canton's wealthy economy, which supports solid financial results, very strong governance, high degree of fiscal flexibility and a moderate debt burden compared to international peers. The Aa2 ratings also reflect large contingent liabilities but which pose limited risks.

Ticino's gross operating balance (GOB) has declined as the COVID-induced economic shock hit the canton's tax revenues and resulted in additional spending, leading to a GOB-to-operating revenue of -2% in 2020 and 1% in 2021, compared to 4.5% in 2019. Moody's estimates that the GOB should represent -0.3% of operating revenue in 2022. In Moody's view, the canton's strong stance towards fiscal consolidation should help Ticino to return to positive GOB levels from 2023 onwards. Its fiscal results will be further supported by the gradual economic recovery post-pandemic. Moody's also notes that the canton has a relatively low exposure to the consequences of Russia-Ukraine military conflict.

Ticino has recently decided to launch a spending review, targeting a balanced financial performance by 2025, an objective that is embedded in cantonal law and constitution. The canton has a successful track-record in restoring financial equilibrium, reflected in its positive governance issuer profile score (G-1), which recognizes the canton's very strong management and governance practices. Moreover, Ticino benefits from a high degree of financial flexibility with ample autonomy in setting tax rates and strong flexibility on the expenditure side, even if social spending is a sizeable and rigid budget item.

Net direct and indirect debt (NDID) to operating revenue ratio has increased to 98% in 2021 up from 85% in 2019, driven by one-off short-term borrowing needs. Moody's expects Ticino's NDID to remain above 90% of its operating revenue in 2022, and approaching 100% over the next three years. With an average interest rate at 0.8% on long-term debt at year-end 2021 and a simple debt profile, the canton's debt burden will remain very manageable.

Ticino's credit profile incorporates its sizeable contingent liabilities, representing 480% of operating revenue in 2021. Contingent liabilities mainly comprise the cantonal bank Banca Stato's obligations. Moody's assesses the risks associated to these liabilities to be moderate, reflecting the bank's solid credit profile and close supervision of the Swiss Financial Market Supervision Authority, FINMA.

Ticino's very good access to financial markets and conservative debt management largely mitigate risks stemming from its moderate debt levels and large contingent liabilities.

Ticino's BCA of aa2 was also affirmed. The final rating of Aa2 incorporates Moody's assessment of a moderate likelihood of support from the Government of Switzerland (Aaa stable).

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Ticino's resilience and wealthy economy which will support the canton's financial performance. The objective of a return to a balanced financial performance is further supported by the canton's very strong management and governance practices.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

We assess Ticino's environmental issuer profile score as neutral-to-low (E-2). Exposure to environmental risks such as carbon transition, water management, natural capital and waste & pollution is neutral-to-low. Ticino has a moderately negative exposure to physical climate risks, due to increasingly volatile weather conditions and rising temperatures. Climate change related environmental trends may cause losses in productivity, weigh on investment and put pressure on cantonal revenue base.

Our overall assessment of Ticino's social issuer profile results in a neutral-to-low score (S-2). The canton has a high level of education and overall strong levels of public health & safety. Residents benefit of a good access to basic services. Labor & income indicators are favorable, reflecting a relatively diversified service-based economy and a low unemployment rate. Ticino is moderately negative exposed to demographics challenges, due to population ageing. We foresee a persistently high, although manageable, future demand for healthcare and social services with implications on public spending. Housing is viewed as moderately negative given the elevated housing prices across the territory.

Ticino's highly transparent and very strong management and governance practices are captured by a positive governance issuer profile score (G-1). Strong stance towards fiscal consolidation, driven by a constitutional requirement in terms of financial equilibrium, will perdure and will contribute to Ticino's ability to meet and even exceed its fiscal target. Sound debt management, based on clear guidelines, combined with very good access to financial markets, support liquidity and mitigate risks stemming from its moderate debt levels and contingent liabilities, which will remain manageable.

Ticino's ESG Credit Impact Score is positive (CIS-1), reflecting a very strong governance profile and neutral-to-low exposure to environmental and social risks.

ECONOMIC DATA

The specific economic indicators, as required by EU regulation, are not available for the Republic and Canton of Ticino. The following national economic indicators are relevant to the sovereign rating, which was used as an input to this credit rating action.

Sovereign Issuer: Switzerland, Government of

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 73,246 (2020 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): -2.5% (2020 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): -0.8% (2020 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -2.8% (2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 2.8% (2020 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: [not available]

Economic resiliency: aa1

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

SUMMARY OF MINUTES FROM RATING COMMITTEE

On 31 May 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Ticino, Republic and Canton of. The main points raised during the discussion were: the issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed; the issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed; the issuer's governance and/or management, have not materially changed; the issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed; the systemic risk in which the issuer operates has not materially changed; the issuer's exposure to contingent liabilities has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A combination of the following could have positive rating implications: a positive GOB, amounting to and stabilizing at a double-digit percentage of operating revenue; and a sustained reduction in leverage.

Negative pressures could be exerted on the rating by one or a combination of the following: a significant deterioration of the operating performance sustained over time. A substantially higher-than-expected net direct and indirect debt (NDID) to operating revenue ratio; and significant financial pressure arising from contingent liabilities. Although not likely, a sovereign downgrade could also result in a downgrade of Ticino's rating.

