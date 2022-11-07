Moody's affirms the ratings of three Qatari GRIs; changes outlook to positive from stable

Frankfurt am Main, November 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the ratings of three government-related issuers (GRIs) domiciled in Qatar. Concurrently, Moody's has changed their rating outlooks to positive from stable.

Today's rating action is a direct consequence of the recent rating action on the Government of Qatar where the Aa3 government bond rating was affirmed, and the outlook was changed to positive from stable. For further information on the sovereign rating action, please refer to Moody's press release published on 02 November 2022: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_470168.

Moody's affirmed the ratings of the following three GRIs and revised their outlooks to positive from stable:

• QatarEnergy

• Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C. (IQ)

• Qatar General Electricity & Water Co (Kahramaa)

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL471002 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating actions are a direct consequence of the sovereign rating action and reflect the credit linkages between the Government of Qatar and each of the three entities. All three entities have significant credit linkages to the Qatari sovereign and are exposed to the domestic environment including political, economic, regulatory and social factors.

QatarEnergy

As one of the world's leading gas exporters, Qatar's national oil and gas company, QatarEnergy, is positioned at the center of the country's economic, social and political framework. QatarEnergy's Aa3 long-term issuer rating reflects the combination of QatarEnergy's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), a measure of its standalone credit profile, of aa3; the Government of Qatar's Aa3 sovereign rating with a positive outlook; very high dependence on; and very high support from the Qatari government.

QatarEnergy's BCA is supported by (1) the significant scale of Qatar's proved gas reserves, which are the world's third largest according to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2021; (2) QatarEnergy's strong LNG franchise which had a global market share of more than 20% (for Qatar's LNG exports) in 2021; (3) the low-cost nature of its operations as one of the cheapest gas producers globally as well as strong operating efficiency; and (4) very strong financial and liquidity profiles with a track record of maintaining strong metrics over time.

On the other hand, QatarEnergy's BCA is constrained by (1) commodity price risks inherent in the oil and gas industry, to which QatarEnergy's revenue and profit are highly exposed; and (2) QatarEnergy's geographic concentration risk with most of its cash flows generated from assets located in one country.

Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C. (IQ)

IQ's A1 long-term issuer rating reflects the combination of IQ's BCA of baa1 and a three-notch uplift, based on the assumption of very high dependence on and high support from the government. The BCA is underpinned by (1) IQ's strong competitive position as a low-cost producer; (2) a very strong financial profile, with debt to EBITDA below 1.0x through the cycle; and (3) a high degree of integration and coordination between IQ and QatarEnergy, notably through board representation, shared management and QatarEnergy's control over key IQ group financial policies, as well as financial and investment decisions at the operating company level. Long-term feedstock agreements with QatarEnergy, which give IQ a high degree of resilience to various down cycles in the sector in which it operates, substantially mitigate IQ's exposure to hydrocarbon price risk. On the other hand, IQ's baa1 BCA is constrained by its scale and concentration risks with most of its assets located in one country.

Qatar General Electricity & Water Co (Kahramaa)

Kahramaa's A1 long-term issuer rating reflects the standalone creditworthiness of Kahramaa, as expressed by a BCA of baa1, and a very high level of dependence and support from the government. Kahramaa's standalone assessment is supported by (1) a low risk profile of its power and water transmission and distribution activities; (2) the company's monopoly position in Qatar; (3) a system of government subsidies based on the recovery of costs and a fair profit margin; and (4) a conservative financial profile, characterized by low leverage. Conversely, Kahramaa's standalone assessment is (1) constrained by the absence of an established independent and transparent regulatory regime; and (2) the exposure to a degree of volume risk, which could reduce its profitability.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Oil and gas and chemicals are among some of the sectors with elevated credit exposure to environmental risk and particularly to carbon transition risk. QatarEnergy faces environmental risks that are mitigated by the company's strong governance factors including strong credit metrics. While the North Field expansion limits risks over the access to resources over the medium term, QatarEnergy could face stricter standards on fuel quality, refining emissions or safety. Integrated companies like QatarEnergy are the best equipped to meet evolving regulations and fuel specifications. While natural gas produces significantly lower CO2 emissions than other hydrocarbons, significant product substitution is also a longer-term risk for QatarEnergy.

For IQ, these risks are mitigated by its good track record in environmental compliance and solid operational capabilities. The company has procedures in place to comply with regulations and monitor pollutants released into the air, water and soil during production.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

QatarEnergy

Moody's does not assume any changes in QatarEnergy's status, including the level of government control and ownership. Therefore, given the very high support and very high dependence assumptions, QatarEnergy's rating and outlook are likely to move in sync with those of Qatar's sovereign.

A lowering of the support assumptions or a downgrade of the Government of Qatar's rating could lead to a downgrade of QatarEnergy's rating.

Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C. (IQ)

Given the high support and very high dependence assumed in IQ's rating, an upgrade of the sovereign rating of the Government of Qatar could lead to an upgrade of IQ's rating.

Moody's could downgrade IQ's rating as a result of (1) a downgrade of Qatar's sovereign rating; (2) a downward revision in our assumption of high extraordinary support from the Government of Qatar; (3) a reduction in QatarEnergy's shareholding in IQ to less than 50%; or (4) a weakening of IQ's BCA.

IQ's baa1 BCA could be downgraded if (1) the group's business profile and competitive advantage weakens, such as a change in operating framework that leads to a significantly more expensive feedstock supply arrangement with QatarEnergy; or (2) IQ's financial metrics deteriorated significantly, such that its adjusted debt to EBITDA remained materially elevated above 1.5x.

Qatar General Electricity & Water Co (Kahramaa)

Moody's could upgrade Kahramaa's rating as a result of an upgrade of the sovereign rating. An upgrade of the BCA would require (1) the subsidy framework to become more predictable; and (2) a track record of positive free cash flow (FCF) on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade Kahramaa's rating as a result of (1) a downgrade of the sovereign rating; or (2) a change in our government support and dependence assumptions. Kahramaa's BCA could be downgraded if there is a significant deterioration in its credit metrics as a result of a decline in revenue and profitability, and sustained negative FCF, such that the cash flow from operations pre-working capital-to-debt ratio declines below 15%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The principal methodologies used in rating QatarEnergy were Integrated Oil and Gas published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393389, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. The principal methodologies used in rating Qatar General Electricity & Water Co were Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. The principal methodologies used in rating Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C. were Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

The local market analyst for QatarEnergy ratings is Julien Haddad, +971 (423) 795-39.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL471002 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• EU Endorsement

• UK Endorsement

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. For disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that issued the rating, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered.

The relevant office for each credit rating is identified in "Debt/deal box" on the Ratings tab in the Debt/Deal List section of each issuer/entity page of the website.

One or more of the above ratings is released from Moody's Investors Service Middle East Limited which is Regulated by the DFSA.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Martin Kohlhase

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Rehan Akbar, CFA

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

