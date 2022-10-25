Moody's affirms the ratings of two Angolan banks and changes outlook to positive for BFA

Rating action follows the change in outlook to positive on Angola's sovereign rating

London, October 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Banco de Fomento Angola, S.A.'s (BFA) Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of b3 and long-term deposit ratings of B3, and changed the outlook on its long-term deposit rating to positive from stable. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Banco Angolano de Investimentos, S.A.'s (BAI) BCA of caa1 and long-term deposit ratings of B3 and maintained the stable outlook on the long-term deposit ratings.

Today's rating actions follow the change in outlook to positive from stable on Angola's sovereign rating of B3 on 20 October 2022, capturing the assessment that robust economic growth prospects and significant revenue growth supported by elevated oil prices affords the government the opportunity to continue implementing reforms that can solidify its fiscal strength, liquidity and external position further and point to stronger creditworthiness. For further information on the sovereign rating action, please refer to Moody's press release: "Moody's changes Angola's outlook to positive, ratings affirmed at B3" (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_470166).

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- RATIONALE FOR THE TWO BANKS' RATINGS AFFIRMATION

The decision to affirm the banks' ratings reflects the agency's view that the banks' credit ratings adequately capture the high levels of asset risks -- problem loans were at around 14.6% and 50% of total loans for respectively BFA and BAI as of December 2021 -- and modest capital buffers, particularly in light of the recent and forthcoming regulatory changes. Revised rules on capital requirements, risk-weighting of government securities, limits on large exposures, liquidity and reporting requirements were introduced recently to adapt the Angolan financial system to international standards and best practices; these new standards are expected to reduce Angolan banks' regulatory capital positions.

Additionally, the affirmation of the banks' ratings reflects the affirmation of the Angolan sovereign rating at B3 to which the banks have large exposures in the form of government securities and lending, with total sovereign exposure (including loans to state-related entities) accounting for over 300% of BFA's tangible common equity (TCE) and close to 300% for BAI as at year-end of 2021.

-- OUTLOOK

-- Banco de Fomento Angola, S.A.'s outlook changed to positive

The change in outlook to positive for BFA's long-term deposit ratings reflects the change in outlook of the Angolan sovereign rating to positive from stable as a result of the significant interlinkages between the sovereign's creditworthiness and BFA's balance sheet, given BFA's aforementioned large holding of government securities.

In addition, the strengthening in the sovereign's credit profile has possible implications for BFA given that the government's potentially greater capacity to extend financial support. This could translate into a notch of support imputed from the bank's b3 BCA given Moody's assumption of a 'high' willingness of government support. At the moment, BFA's long-term deposit ratings do not benefit from any notches of uplift given the bank's b3 BCA, which is positioned at the same level as the B3 sovereign rating.

-- Banco Angolano de Investimento, S.A.'s outlook maintained at stable

Notwithstanding the outlook change to positive for the Angolan sovereign rating, the outlook on BAI remains stable reflecting (i) the fact that the long-term deposit rating already benefits from one notch of government support uplift and (ii) the weak credit characteristics of the bank, particularly with regards to the lower total loss absorption capacity as indicated by its very high non-performing loans representing 53% of tangible common equity and loan loss reserves, which has deteriorated significantly since 2019, and presents an overall weaker solvency profile relative to peers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-- Banco de Fomento Angola, S.A.

Upward pressure on BFA's ratings and assessments could develop in the case of (1) an upgrade in the sovereign rating, potentially leading to a higher capacity to support the bank in case of need, or (2) improving operating conditions that would present upward pressure on the bank's standalone credit profile through a higher macro profile. Additionally, the Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) and Counterparty Risk Assessment (CRA) of BFA could be upgraded in the event of a sovereign rating upgrade.

Downward pressure on BFA's long-term ratings at present is limited as indicated by the positive outlook. However, the outlook on the bank's long-term deposit ratings could stabilize following the stabilization of the sovereign rating outlook. This is also conditioned by no material deterioration in the Angolan banking macro profile that would pressure the bank's BCA, or any significant deterioration in the bank's capitalization or an increase in asset risks, as well as a sudden withdrawal of a substantial portion of its funding that could exert downward pressure on its standalone financial strength.

Banco Angolano de Investimento, S.A.

BAI's ratings and assessments could be upgraded if (1) the bank's asset quality improves substantially while profitability recovers, allowing for a stronger solvency profile that could shift the standalone BCA upwards, and (2) improving operating conditions that would present upward pressure on the bank's standalone credit profile through a higher macro profile. Additionally, the Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) and Counterparty Risk Assessment (CRA) of BAI could be upgraded in the event of a sovereign rating upgrade.

On the other hand, BAI's BCA could face downward pressure in case of (1) asset risk and profitability failing to recover sufficiently, or (2) a downgrade in Angola's sovereign rating that would cap the bank's standalone BCA at the sovereign rating's level, or (3) a deterioration in the Angolan banking macro profile that would pressure the bank's BCA. In addition, the long-term deposit rating could face downward pressure if Moody's reassesses government's willingness to support the bank when in need as lower than our current 'high' assumption.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Lea Hanna, +971 (423) 796-92.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

