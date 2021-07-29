Moody's affirms the ratings on GBP 6.76bn CLO notes of Heta Funding Designated Activity Company

Madrid, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on the below notes issued by Heta Funding Designated Activity Company ("Heta", the Issuer) following the restructuring of the transaction:

....GBP 2,900,000,000 Class A-1 Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2050, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 11, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP 2,900,000,000 Class A-2 Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2050, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 11, 2018 Assigned Aaa (sf)

....GBP 480,000,000 Class B-1 Mezzanine Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2050, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Oct 11, 2018 Assigned A2 (sf)

....GBP 480,000,000 Class B-2 Mezzanine Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2050, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Oct 11, 2018 Assigned A2 (sf)

Heta, issued in Aug 2010, is a managed balance sheet cash collateralized loan obligation (CLO) related to a GBP 8,000,000,000 par value portfolio of senior secured and unsecured loans denominated in sterling and originated by Barclays Bank PLC (A1/P-1).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmations on the Class A-1 Notes, Class A-2 Notes, Class B-1 Notes and Class B-2 Notes reflect the expected losses of the notes continuing to remain consistent with their current ratings. Moody's analysed the CLO's latest portfolio, taking into account the portfolio covenants and other structural features.

As part of the restructuring, the issuer has (i) amended the portfolio profile tests and eligibility criteria including (a) an increase of the maximum limit for project finance loans from 2.5% to 15% and (b) an increase of the maximum limit for loans with tenors of more than 10 years from 2.5% to 10%, (ii) extended the legal final maturity date and the reinvestment period, in each case by 9 months, (iii) reset the weighted average maturity test to 5 years and such threshold is not declining by the passage of time during the remaining reinvestment period of 1.75 years, (iv) changed the base rate from 3- month LIBOR to compounded daily SONIA for the rated notes as well as for the payments it receives under the basis swap, and (v) increased the coupons on the Class A-1 Notes, Class A-2 Notes, Class B-1 Notes and Class B-2 Notes, in each case by 0.12% and the WAS covenant of the underlying portfolio from 1.75% to 1.85% to reflect the adjustment spread between LIBOR and SONIA. Moody's considered these changes in its analysis and they are reflected in today's rating affirmations.

Barclays Bank PLC ("Barclays", the "Manager") manages the CLO. As portfolio manager, Barclays has the option, on behalf of the Issuer, to buy or sell loans. Any addition or removal of loans is subject to a set of portfolio criteria during the transaction's reinvestment period. After the reinvestment period, which will end in May 2023, the Manager may reinvest unscheduled principal payments and proceeds from sales of credit risk obligations subject to certain restrictions.

The transaction incorporates a par coverage and an excess spread test which, if triggered, divert interest and principal proceeds to pay down the notes in order of seniority.

The key model inputs Moody's uses in its analysis, such as par, weighted average rating factor, Moody's Asset Correlation and the weighted average recovery rate, are based on its published methodology and could differ from the trustee's reported numbers.

In its base case, Moody's used the following assumptions:

Performing par and principal proceeds balance: GBP 8,000,000,000

Defaulted Securities: GBP 0

Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 1450

Moody's Asset Correlation (MAC): 9.0%

Weighted Average Life (WAL): 5 years

Weighted Average Spread (WAS): 1.85%

Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 35.0%

The default probability derives from the credit quality of the collateral pool and Moody's expectation of the remaining life of the collateral pool. Our default assumption is based on a mapping of Barclays' internal rating categories onto our scale. The mapping was updated in March 2021. The estimated average recovery rate on future defaults is based primarily on the seniority of the assets in the collateral pool. In each case, historical and market performance are also relevant factors. Moody's incorporates these default and recovery characteristics of the collateral pool into its cash flow model analysis, subjecting them to stresses. Please note the change in methodology in response to the revised portfolio characteristics following the restructuring.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating SF CDOs" published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1286508. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Counterparty Exposure:

Today's rating action took into consideration the notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as account bank and swap provider, using the methodology "Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty Risks in Structured Finance" published in May 2021. Moody's concluded the ratings of the notes are not constrained by these risks.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

This transaction is subject to a high level of macroeconomic uncertainty, which could negatively affect the ratings on the notes, in light of uncertainty about credit conditions in the general economy. Additionally, United Kingdom's country risk could impact the notes' ratings. CLO notes' performance may also be impacted either positively or negatively by 1) the manager's investment strategy and behaviour and 2) divergence in the legal interpretation of CDO documentation by different transactional parties because of embedded ambiguities, and 3) the additional expected loss associated with hedging agreements in this transaction which may also impact the ratings negatively.

Additional uncertainty about performance is due to the following:

• Weighted average life: The notes' ratings are sensitive to the weighted average life assumption of the portfolio, which could lengthen as a result of the manager's decision to reinvest in loans with longer maturities. In addition to its base case WAL assumption of 5 years, Moody's has also assessed the impact of a longer portfolio weighted average life as well as barbelled amortisation profiles given the non-declining WAL covenant and the fact that 10% of the portfolio can be composed of loans with long tenors. The effect on the ratings of extending the portfolio's weighted average life can be positive or negative depending on the notes' seniority.

• Other collateral quality metrics: Because the deal can reinvest, the manager can erode the collateral quality metrics' buffers against the covenant levels. In addition to the base case, we modeled alternative combinations of the collateral quality tests as the collateral quality matrix specify to help determine the ratings.

In addition to the quantitative factors that Moody's explicitly modelled, qualitative factors are part of the rating committee's considerations. These qualitative factors include the structural protections in the transaction, its recent performance given the market environment, the legal environment, specific documentation features, the collateral manager's track record and the potential for selection bias in the portfolio. All information available to rating committees, including macroeconomic forecasts, input from other Moody's analytical groups, market factors, and judgments regarding the nature and severity of credit stress on the transactions, can influence the final rating decision.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Angel Jimenez

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



George Zittis

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Andreas Hellmut Botterbusch, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

