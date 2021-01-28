Moody's affirms the short-term rating of Series 3 VRDP Shares issued by Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

New York, January 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the P-1 short-term rating of Series 3 Variable Rate Demand Preferred (VRDP) Shares issued by Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (Ticker: NRK), as follows:

-- Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund, Series 3 Variable Rate Demand Preferred Shares, $161,700,000 (1,617 shares with liquidation preference of $100,000 per share): affirmed P-1

The affirmation follows the change in the Liquidity Provider for the fund's Series 3 VRDP Shares to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (A1, P-1(cr)) from Citibank, N.A. (Aa3, P-1(cr)), which will be effective at the close of business on 12 February 2021.

Moody's has taken no concurrent action on the long-term rating of the Series 3 VRDP Shares or the long or short-term ratings of any other series of preferred shares issued by NRK.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The short-term ratings of securities such as VRDP shares with unconditional liquidity support provided by a bank are based solely on the Liquidity Provider's short-term rating and is tied to its creditworthiness. We use the Counterparty Risk Assessment (CRA) as an input to determine the short-term payment risk of the bank, and our evaluation of the terms of the liquidity commitment. The appointment of a new Liquidity Provider bank with the same short-term CRA has no impact on our view of the short term rating of the affected series of VRDP.

Through and including 12 February 2021, the Series 3 VRDP Shares have the benefit of an unconditional demand feature pursuant to a purchase obligation provided by Citibank, N.A. ("Citibank").

Effective at the close of business on 12 February 2021, upon the expiration of the Citibank VRDP purchase agreement, the Series 3 VRDP Shares will have the benefit of an unconditional demand feature pursuant to a purchase obligation provided by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation ("SMBC"). SMBC's VRDP purchase obligation is substantially identical to the purchase obligation the fund had received from Citibank.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The P-1 rating for the Series 3 VRDP Shares may be downgraded if the short-term counterparty risk assessment of P-1(cr) for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation is downgraded.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Closed-End Funds Methodology" published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1205925. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

