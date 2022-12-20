Moody's affirms thirteen classes of GSMS 2013-GCJ16

Approximately $697.7 million of structured securities affected

New York, December 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on thirteen classes in GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2013-GCJ16, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-GCJ16 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 9, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 9, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 9, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 9, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Sep 9, 2020 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Sep 9, 2020 Affirmed A1 (sf)

Cl. D, Affirmed Baa2 (sf); previously on Sep 9, 2020 Affirmed Baa2 (sf)

Cl. E, Affirmed Ba1 (sf); previously on Sep 9, 2020 Affirmed Ba1 (sf)

Cl. F, Affirmed Ba3 (sf); previously on Sep 9, 2020 Affirmed Ba3 (sf)

Cl. G, Affirmed Caa1 (sf); previously on Sep 9, 2020 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)

Cl. PEZ, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Sep 9, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 9, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Sep 9, 2020 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on seven P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on three P&I classes were affirmed because their credit support and the ratings being consistent with our expected loss.

The ratings on two interest only (IO) classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The ratings on one exchangeable class, Cl. PEZ, was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced exchangeable classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 3.1% of the current pooled balance, compared to 3.6% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 2.1% of the original pooled balance, compared to 2.6% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions .

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmcdocuments/391056 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the December 12, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 32.5% to $733.0 million from $1.09 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 62 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 8.5% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 44.1% of the pool. Thirty-five loans, constituting 41.8% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 12, compared to 19 at Moody's last review.

Eight loans, constituting 19.0% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

As of the December 2022 remittance report, loans representing 96.5% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 1.4% were 30+ days delinquent and 2.1% were in foreclosure.

No loans have been liquidated since securitization. There are currently two loans in special servicing, constituting 2.1% of the pool balance. The largest specially serviced loan is the Sheraton Four Points Hotel O'Hare Loan ($9.2 million – 1.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 295-room full-service hotel located in Schiller Park, IL. The loan transferred to the special servicing for monetary default in relation to business disruptions as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The loan is reported 90+ days delinquent and is last paid through its May 2022 payment date.

The second specially serviced loan is the Fairfield Inn, Ann Arbor Loan ($6.3 million – 0.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 109-room limited-service hotel, located in Ann Arbor, MI. The loan transferred to special servicing due to a borrower declared imminent monetary default in relation to business disruptions as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The loan is last paid through its May 2021 payment date.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 2.3% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $13.7 million (a 42% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is The Portland Paramount Hotel Loan ($13.5 million – 1.8% of the pooled balance), which is secured by a 154-room lodging property located in Portland, OR. Property performance had declined from 2016 through 2019, and was further impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. The other troubled loan is secured by an 13,168 square feet (SF) retail property located in New York, NY. BP Fitness LLC, the sole tenant occupying 100% of the space, vacated the property in January 2019.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 99% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 65% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 99%, compared to 95% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 22% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.5%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.32X and 1.07X, respectively, compared to 1.46X and 1.12X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 24.2% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Miracle Mile Shops Loan ($65.7 million – 9.0% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $544.4 million first mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 450,000 SF regional mall located on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. The collateral property is located at the base of the Planet Hollywood Hotel and draws from non-traditional anchors, three performing arts theaters and the Las Vegas Strip itself. The collateral was 93% leased as of June 2022, compared to 98% leased as of December 2019. Property performance declined in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but has rebounded significantly and the June 2022 NOI was above NOI levels at securitization. The loan has amortized 6% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 90% and 0.93X, respectively, compared to 93% and 0.90X at the last review.

The second largest loan is The Windsor Court New Orleans Loan ($62.0 million -- 8.5% of the pool), which is secured by a 316-key hotel located in the central business district (CBD) of New Orleans, Louisiana (less than one mile from the French Quarter). For the trailing twelve-month (TTM) period ending June 2022, the hotel was 52% occupied and had a revenue per available room (RevPAR) of $222, compared to an occupancy and RevPAR of 70% and $250, respectively, for the TTM period ending December 2019. Property performance declined in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but has rebounded significantly and the June 2022 NOI was above NOI levels at securitization. The loan has amortized 15% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 94% and 1.29X, respectively, compared to 99% and 1.23X at the last review.

The third largest loan is The Gates at Manhasset Loan ($49.6 million -- 6.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 106,000 SF open air retail property located on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset, New York. The property was 89% leased as of June 2022, compared to 90% leased in December 2020, and 100% leased at securitization. As of June 2022, the NOI DSCR was 1.05x at 89% occupancy, compared to year-end 2021 NOI DSCR of 1.59x at 85% occupancy. The loan is on the servicer's watchlist due to low DSCR. However, property performance is expected to stabilize as the borrower has been able to backfill a portion of the vacant space. The loan has amortized 17% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 95% and 0.94X, respectively, compared to 82% and 1.08X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

