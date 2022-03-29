Moody's affirms three and downgrades five classes of COMM 2013-CCRE12

Approximately $798 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on three classes and downgraded the ratings on five classes in COMM 2013-CCRE12 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Pass-Through Certificates as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 5, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 5, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-M, Downgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Nov 5, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 5, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Nov 5, 2020 Downgraded to A2 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on Nov 5, 2020 Downgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Downgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Nov 5, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. PEZ**, Downgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Nov 5, 2020 Downgraded to Baa1 (sf)

* Reflects Interest Only Classes

** Reflects Exchangeable Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on three P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on three P&I classes were downgraded due to higher realized and anticipated losses from specially serviced and troubled loans. Specially serviced loans make up 23% of the pool and additional troubled loans have been identified comprising 7% of the pool.

The rating on the IO Class (Cl. X-A) was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The rating on the exchangeable class (Cl. PEZ) was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its exchangeable classes.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped United States' economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of CMBS. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 14.4% of the current pooled balance, compared to 11.2% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 13.2% of the original pooled balance, compared to 10.2% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes and exchangeable classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766. The principal methodology used in rating exchangeable classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *) and exchangeable classes (indicated by the **). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the March 11, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 22% to $928 million from $1.97 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 51 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 15% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 60% of the pool. Sixteen loans, constituting 23% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 10, compared to a Herf of 13 at Moody's last review.

Fifteen loans, constituting 29% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Five loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $24 million (for an average loss severity of 52%). Five loans, constituting 23% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the 175 West Jackson Loan ($138 million – 14.8% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $257 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a Class A, 22-story office building totaling 1.45 million square feet (SF) and located within the CBD of Chicago, Illinois. Property performance has declined steadily since 2015, with occupancy declining to 65% in 2021 from 86% in 2015, and net operating income (NOI) has declined by 68% during that period. The loan previously transferred to special servicing in March 2018 for imminent monetary default and was subsequently assumed by Brookfield Property Group as the new sponsor, in connection with the purchase of the property for $305 million, and returned to the master servicer in August 2018. In November 2021, the loan transferred to special servicing again for imminent monetary default.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Harbourside North Loan ($35.6 million – 3.8% of the pool), which is secured by the leasehold interest in a Class A office building in the Georgetown submarket of Washington D.C. The property operates subject to ground lease payments. Ground lease payments have historically represented a high share of the property's expenses. The loan transferred to the special servicer in July 2018 due to delinquent payments and became REO in March 2019. Property performance had declined in 2018 due to reduced occupancy and rental revenues. Property revenues have since increased in 2020 but were more than offset by an increase in operating expenses. The property was appraised at $7.3 million in December 2020, a significant decline from the securitization appraisal of $53.9 million.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the MAve Hotel Loan ($19.1 million – 2.1% of the pool), which is secured by an independent limited-service 12-story boutique hotel with 2,200 SF of ground floor retail space located at 27th and Madison Avenue in New York, New York. The property operated as a homeless shelter for three years with a month to month contract with the DHS to rent out 100% of the hotel. DHS left at the end of 2020. The loan transferred to special servicing in April 2021 due to delinquent payments and the hotel remains closed. The remaining five specially serviced loans are secured by a mix of property types. Moody's estimates an aggregate $106 million loss for the specially serviced loans (49% expected loss on average).

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for three poorly performing loans, constituting 7% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $21 million (a 33% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is the Oglethorpe Mall Loan ($56.0 million – 6.0% of the pool), which represents the fourth largest loan in the pool and is secured by a regional mall located in Savannah, Georgia. At securitization the mall included four anchor tenants, Macy's, JC Penney, Belk and Sears. Both the Belk and Sears space were non-collateral. However, in 2018 Sears vacated and the anchor space remains vacant. The property's historical performance generally improved through 2016, but NOI has since declined annually due to both lower rental revenue, higher expenses, and recently the pandemic. The December 2020 NOI was 22% below 2018 and declined to below the property's underwritten NOI. The property represents the dominant mall in the greater area of Savannah however, it faces competition from the Savannah Outlet Mall, approximately 15 miles southeast of the subject. In-line sales (<10,000 SF) in 2020 were $311 PSF compared to $368 PSF in 2019 and $433 PSF at securitization. The loan has now amortized 7% since securitization after an initial 5-year interest only period. Due to the property's decline in performance, Moody's has identified this as a troubled loan.

As of the March 11, 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $11.7 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 85% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 86%, compared to 101% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 10% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.1%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.55X and 1.27X, respectively, compared to 1.35X and 1.06X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 25% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Miracle Mile Shops Loan ($138 million – 14.8% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $551 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 450,000 SF regional mall located on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. The collateral property is located at the base of the Planet Hollywood Hotel and draws from non-traditional anchors, three performing arts theaters and the Las Vegas Strip itself. The collateral was 89% leased as of September 2021, compared to 98% leased as of December 2019. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 91% and 0.92X, respectively, compared to 93% and 0.92X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the 9 Northeastern Boulevard Loan ($48.6 million – 5.2% of the pool), which is secured by an office/industrial property located in Salem, New Hampshire. The property has been 100% occupied since 2015, compared to 93% at securitization. The property has significant lease rollover over the next two years. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 88% and 1.16X, respectively, compared to 91% and 1.17X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the U-Haul Storage Portfolio Loan ($43.0 million – 4.6% of the pool), which is secured by 27 self-storage properties located in various cities. Property performance has improved dramatically since securitization. Occupancy has increased to 98% as of September 2021, up from 90% in December 2020 and 77% at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 42% and 2.56X, respectively, compared to 51% and 2.22X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

