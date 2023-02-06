Moody's affirms three and downgrades five classes of WFRBS 2013-C15

Approximately $570 million of structured securities affected

New York, February 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on three classes and downgraded the ratings on five classes in WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2013-C15, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-C15 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 10, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 10, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 10, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Downgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Mar 10, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Mar 10, 2022 Downgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Mar 10, 2022 Downgraded to B2 (sf)

Cl. PEX, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Mar 10, 2022 Downgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Downgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 10, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on three P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges. Furthermore, defeasance now represents 35% of the pool balance.

The ratings on three P&I classes, Cl. A-S, Cl. B and Cl. C, were downgraded primarily due to increased anticipated losses and interest shortfall concerns from the pool's exposure to specially serviced and troubled loans secured by regional malls with declining performance. One specially serviced regional mall loan (Kitsap Mall - 10.7% of the pool) is already REO and has recognized an appraisal reduction of 56% of its remaining loan balance as of the January 2023 remittance statement. Moody's has also identified one troubled loan (Carolina Place - 10.9%) secured by a class B regional mall with an upcoming maturity in June 2023 that may be at heightened refinance risk due to its declining net operating income (NOI). Additionally, the largest loan in the pool (Augusta Mall - 16.2%) is secured by a regional mall which is approaching its maturity and may also face increased refinance risk due to its sustained decline in NOI since securitization.

The rating on the IO Class (Class X-A) was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The rating on the exchangeable class, Cl. PEX, was downgraded based on a decline in the credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes.

We regard e-commerce competition as a social risk under our ESG framework. The rise in e-commerce and changing consumer behavior presents challenges to brick-and-mortar discretionary retailers.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 17.7% of the current pooled balance, compared to 14.6% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 13.0% of the original pooled balance, compared to 11.5% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except the interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the January 18, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 39% to $681.1 million from $1.1 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 55 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 16% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 55% of the pool. Twenty-seven loans, constituting 35% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities. The pool contains seven low leverage cooperative loans, constituting 2.0% of the pool balance, that were too small to credit assess; however, have Moody's leverage that is consistent with other loans previously assigned an investment grade Structured Credit Assessments.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of eight, compared to 12 at Moody's last review.

As of the January 2023 remittance report, loans representing 89% were current on their debt service payments and the two specially serviced loans (11%) were real estate owned (REO).

Fifteen loans, constituting 32% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Three loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $23.4 million (for an average loss severity of 79%). Two loans, constituting 11% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Kitsap Mall Loan ($72.7 million -- 10.7% of the pool), which is secured by a 580,000 square feet (SF) component of a 762,000 SF enclosed regional mall located on the Kitsap Peninsula in Silverdale, Washington, which is approximately 18 miles west of Seattle, Washington. The property is currently anchored by Kohl's (which is not part of the collateral), JC Penney (on a ground lease expiring in January 2024) and Macy's (lease expiration in August 2023). One non-collateral anchor space was vacant following the October 2019 closure of Sears (105,600 SF) but has recently been fully leased to grocery chain WinCo. Other major tenants include Barnes & Noble (on a ground lease), Dick's Sporting Goods and H&M. As of the September 2022 rent roll, collateral and inline occupancy were 94% and 81%, respectively, compared to 86% and 56% in September 2021. However, property performance has generally declined since 2017 and the year-end 2021 net operating income (NOI) was nearly 38% lower than at securitization. The property's revenue and NOI has declined further in 2022 and the September 2022 NOI DSCR was 0.97X compared to 1.44X in 2019 and 1.82X in 2018. The loan has been in special servicing since May 2020 and a foreclosure sale subsequently occurred in December 2021. The special servicer is working to renew existing tenants and attempting to lease space to new tenants. The loan has amortized 6% since securitization, however, the May 2022 appraisal valued the property 71% below the value at securitization and 56% below the outstanding loan balance. As of the January 2023 remittance statement, the master servicer has recognized a $40.7 million appraisal reduction (56% based on the loan's current balance). Moody's expects a significant loss from this loan.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the former Babies R Us Plaza Loan ($4.2 million -- 0.6% of the pool), which is secured by a 67,450 SF anchored retail center located in North Olmsted, Ohio, approximately 15 miles west of the Cleveland central business district (CBD). Babies R Us, the former largest tenant (65% of NRA), vacated in November 2018 after their lease was formally rejected by bankruptcy court. Dollar Tree (8,000 SF, 12% of NRA) vacated in December 2019 via their co-tenancy termination option. The loan transferred to special servicing in December 2018 and foreclosure occurred in September 2019. The former Babies R Us space has recently been leased to Ashley Homestore, increasing total occupancy to 75% from 10% and compared to 100% at securitization. The special servicer plans to stabilize the property prior to marketing it for sale. As of the January 2023 remittance statement, the master servicer has recognized a $2.4 million appraisal reduction.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 12% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $95.4 million (a 60% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is the Carolina Place loan, which is discussed in detail further below. The second largest troubled loan is secured by a hotel property located in Southfield, Michigan, which has low occupancy and low DSCR.

As of the January 2023 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $6.3 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 83% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 94% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 106%, compared to 98% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 25% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.3%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.66X and 1.20X, respectively, compared to 1.64X and 1.22X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three performing loans represent 31.9% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Augusta Mall Loan ($110 million -- 16.2% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $170 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 500,000 SF portion of a 1.1 million SF super regional mall in Augusta, Georgia. The property is the only regional mall within a 25-mile radius. The mall's non-collateral anchors include Dillard's, Macy's, and JC Penney. A former non-collateral anchor, Sears, vacated in the spring of 2020. As of November 2022, inline occupancy was 88% compared to 91% in September 2021 and 93% in June 2020. The loan is interest-only loan for the entire loan term and matures in August 2023. The property's NOI historically improved from securitization through 2018, however, the NOI has generally declined since 2018 and the 2021 NOI was 7% lower than in 2013. The loan's interest only NOI DSCR was 3.23X as of September 2022 compared to 3.29X in 2021 and 4.11X at year-end 2018. The loan may face difficulty refinancing at its maturity in August 2023 due to the current interest rate environment and declining property NOI trends. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 135% and 0.80X, respectively, compared to 113% and 0.91X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Carolina Place Loan ($74.0 million -- 10.9% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $152.4 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 693,000 SF component of a 1.2 million SF super-regional mall located in Pineville, North Carolina. The mall is anchored by Dillard's, Belk, Dick's Sporting Goods, and JCPenney. JCPenney is the only current anchor that is part of the collateral. A former collateral anchor, Sears, had vacated the property in early 2019. As of November 2022, collateral and inline occupancy were 71% and 89%, respectively, compared to 67% and 85% in September 2021. Total mall occupancy declined to 83% largely due to the departure of Sears in January 2019. The loan is on the master servicer's watchlist due to lower occupancy. After an initial three-year IO period, the loan has amortized 13% since securitization, however, the property's revenue and NOI have declined significantly since 2019. The 2021 NOI was 22% lower than in 2013 and the September 2022 NOI DSCR was 1.38X compared to 1.48X in 2020 and 1.84X in 2019. Additionally, the property faces significant lease rollover over the next two years including JCPenney in May 2023. Due to significant declines in performance and the upcoming refinance risk in approximately five months, Moody's considers this as a troubled loan.

The third largest loan is the SecureCare Self Storage Portfolio Loan ($33.5 million -- 4.9% of the pool), which is secured by 24 self-storage facilities containing 8,047 units located across seven states. The portfolio was collectively 92% occupied as of September 2022 compared to 83% at securitization. Performance has improved from securitization with a NOI DSCR of 2.85X as of September 2022 compared to 1.52X at securitization. Additionally, the loan has amortized by 18.5%. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 63% and 1.72X, respectively, compared to 65% and 1.67X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Fred Kasimov

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

