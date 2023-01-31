Moody's affirms three and downgrades four classes of COMM 2012-CCRE4

Approximately $265 million of structured securities affected

New York, January 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on three classes and downgraded the ratings on four classes in COMM 2012-CCRE4 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-CCRE4, as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 25, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-M, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Jul 25, 2022 Downgraded to A3 (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Jul 25, 2022 Downgraded to B3 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed Caa3 (sf); previously on Jul 25, 2022 Affirmed Caa3 (sf)

Cl. D, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Jul 25, 2022 Affirmed C (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Jul 25, 2022 Downgraded to Aa3 (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Jul 25, 2022 Affirmed Caa1 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on Cl. A-3 was affirmed due to the significant credit support and expected principal recovery from the remaining loans in the pool. The ratings on two P&I classes, Cl. C and Cl. D, were affirmed because the ratings are consistent with Moody's expected loss plus realized losses. Class D has already experienced a 69% loss from previously liquidated loans.

The ratings on two P&I classes, Cl. A-M and Cl. B, were downgraded due to higher anticipated losses and increased interest shortfall concerns from the significant exposure to specially serviced loans. The three remaining loans (100% of the pool) are all in special servicing and have passed their original maturity dates. Furthermore, one specially serviced loan, Eastview Mall and Commons (45% of the pool), is secured by a regional mall that has experienced significant declines in net operating income (NOI) since 2018.

The rating on one interest only (IO) class, Cl. X-A, was downgraded due to both principal paydowns of higher quality reference classes and the decline in credit quality of its referenced classes. The rating on Cl. X-B was downgraded based on the decline in credit quality of its referenced classes.

We regard e-commerce competition as a social risk under our ESG framework. The rise in e-commerce and changing consumer behavior presents challenges to brick-and-mortar discretionary retailers.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 30% of the current pooled balance, compared to 12.8% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 16.5% of the original pooled balance, compared to 15.4% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or a significant improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except the interest-only classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's analysis also incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since 100% of the pool is in special servicing. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for each specially serviced and troubled loan that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced to the most junior classes and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior classes.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the January 17, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 76% to $264.9 million from $1.1 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by only three remaining mortgage loans, all of which are currently in special servicing.

Five loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $104 million (for an average loss severity of 86.3%).

The largest specially serviced loan is the Prince Building loan ($125 million – 47.2% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $200 million whole loan. The loan is secured by a 354,600 square foot (SF) mixed-use property located in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City. The ground floor portion is leased to retail tenants including Equinox, Forever 21 and Hugo Boss. The office portion is leased by tenants including Group 9 Media and ZocDoc, who combined, represent 49.9% of the property net rentable area (NRA). As of September 2022, the property was 93% occupied, with an average occupancy of 96% since securitization. The property faces near-term lease rollover risk from the Group 9 Media tenant (28% of the NRA), which has a lease expiration in September 2023. The property's net operating income (NOI) peaked in 2016, and then fell sharply in 2018 before gradually recovering through 2021. The 2021 NOI remained below underwritten level, however, the annualized 2022 NOI was above the NOI at securitization. The loan transferred to the special servicer in September 2022 due to the loan not being able to refinance at its original maturity date in October 2022. The most recent appraisal value in 2022 was 11% below the value at securitization but well above the outstanding loan balance. The loan is fully interest only and was recently extended with a new maturity date in October 2023. The loan was current as of the January 2023 remittance date.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Eastview Mall and Commons loan ($120 million – 45.3% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $210 million whole loan. The loan is secured by a 725,300 SF portion of a 1.4 million SF regional mall (Eastview Mall) and an adjacent 86,300 SF power center (Eastview Commons), totaling 811,600 SF of retail located in Victor, NY. Eastview Mall is anchored by non-collateral Macy's, JC Penny, Von Maur and Dick's Sports stores, and the collateral is anchored by Regal Cinemas and Raymour & Flanigan furniture. Eastview Commons includes non-collateral Home Depot and Target stores, and collateral tenants Best Buy, Staples and Old Navy. As of September 2022, the property was 89% leased. The property's NOI has declined since 2018 and the 2021 NOI was 29% lower than in 2013. Furthermore, the annualized September 2022 NOI was similar to the year-end levels in 2020 and 2021. The loan transferred to the special servicer in June 2022 ahead of its September 2022 maturity date and has made interest only payments through its January 2023 payment date. An updated appraisal value from October 2022 valued the property 76% below the value at securitization and 52% below the outstanding loan balance. Servicer commentary indicates a loan extension is currently being negotiated. Due to decline in performance since securitization and current market conditions, Moody's expects a significant loss on this loan.

The remaining specially serviced loan is the Mall of Georgia Crossing loan ($19.9 million – 7.5% of the pool), which is secured by a 317,500 SF shopping center located in Buford GA, adjacent to the Georgia Crossings mall. The property includes a non-collateral Target and the collateral includes a Hobby Lobby, TJ Maxx and Best Buy. As of June 2022, the property was 99% occupied, which is the average occupancy since securitization. The property's NOI has generally increased since securitization. The loan transferred to the special servicer in August 2022 due to the loan not being able to refinance at its original maturity date in October 2022. The loan was recently extended with a new maturity date in October 2023.

Moody's estimates an aggregate $79.5 million loss for the specially serviced loans.

As of the January 2023 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $8.1 million and currently impact up to Cl. D. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kyle Austin Gray

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

