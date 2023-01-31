Moody's affirms three and downgrades one class of JPMCC 2012-CIBX

Approximately $83 million of structured securities affected

New York, January 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on three classes and downgraded the ratings on one class in J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2012-CIBX, Commercial Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-CIBX as follows:

Cl. E, Affirmed Caa3 (sf); previously on Feb 15, 2022 Downgraded to Caa3 (sf)

Cl. F, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Feb 15, 2022 Downgraded to C (sf)

Cl. G, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Feb 15, 2022 Affirmed C (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to C (sf); previously on Feb 15, 2022 Downgraded to Caa3 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on three P&I class were affirmed because the ratings are consistent with Moody's expected loss plus realized losses. Class NR, which is not rated by Moody's, has already experienced a 41% loss from previously liquidated loans.

The rating on the IO Class, Cl. X-B, was downgraded due to the decline in the credit quality of its reference classes resulting from principal paydowns of higher quality reference classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 60.6% of the current pooled balance, compared to 23.0% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 6.6% of the original pooled balance, compared to 9.2% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization or a significant improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except the interest-only classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since 100% of the pool is in special servicing. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for each specially serviced and troubled loan that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced loans to the most junior class(es) and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior classes.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the January 17, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 91.5% to $109.5 million from $1.3 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by two remaining mortgage loans that are both currently in special servicing.

Four loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $18.3 million (for an average loss severity of 21%).

The largest specially serviced loan is the Jefferson Mall ($55.6 million – 50.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 281,000 square foot (SF) portion of a 783,600 SF regional mall located in Louisville, KY, approximately 9 miles southeast of downtown Louisville. There are five non-collateral anchor spaces. The former Macy's and Sears stores have each been partially backfilled by Round1 Entertainment and Overstock Furniture, respectively, and the former Toys R Us was backfilled by Bob's Discount Furniture. The remaining anchors are occupied by JC Penny and Dillard's. The collateral portion is anchored by H&M and Ross Dress for Less. As of year end 2021 the property was 99% occupied, however, the NOI was 19% lower than in 2012 primarily due to drops in rental revenue. The loan has been in special servicing two separate times since 2020, and most recently has been in special servicing since February 2021. The special servicer has approved a maturity extension with a new maturity date in June 2026 and the loan is pending return to the master servicer. The loan has amortized nearly 22% since securitization, however, the most recent appraisal in 2021 valued the property 66% below the securitization value and 38% below the current outstanding balance. The loan was current as of the January 2023 remittance statement, however, due to the decline in cash flow since securitization and accounting for the higher cash flow volatility and loss severity associated with Class B malls, Moody's anticipates a potentially significant loss on this loan.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Southpark Mall ($53.9 million – 49.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 397,600 SF portion of a 675,600 SF regional mall located in Colonial Heights, VA, approximately 22 miles southeast of Richmond, VA. There are three non-collateral anchors, occupied by JC Penny, Macy's and Dicks Sports. The collateral is anchored by a Regal Cinemas, H&M and Planet Fitness. The collateral also includes a vacant 113,500 SF anchor space, which was previously occupied by Sears and closed in 2018. This space has been rented out periodically to temporary tenants, such as Spirit Halloween. The loan has amortized by nearly 20% since securitization, however, the property's 2021 NOI was 11% lower than in 2012 primarily due revenues. The most recent appraised value from February 2021 was 61% lower than at securitization and 26% below the outstanding loan balance. The loan has been in special servicing two separate times since 2020, and most recently has been in special servicing since February 2021. The special servicer has approved a maturity extension with a new maturity date in June 2026 and the loan is pending return to the master servicer. The loan was current as of the January 2023 remittance statement, however, due to the decline in cash flow since securitization and accounting for the higher cash flow volatility and loss severity associated with Class B malls, Moody's anticipates a potentially significant loss on this loan.

