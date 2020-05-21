Moody's affirms three and downgrades one class of LBUBS 2005-C3

Approximately $32.2 million of structured securities affected

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on three classes and downgraded the rating on one class in LB-UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2005-C3 ("LB-UBS 2005-C3"):

Cl. F, Affirmed B1 (sf); previously on Feb 8, 2019 Affirmed B1 (sf)

Cl. G, Affirmed Caa2 (sf); previously on Feb 8, 2019 Affirmed Caa2 (sf)

Cl. H, Downgraded to C (sf); previously on Feb 8, 2019 Affirmed Ca (sf)

Cl. X-CL*, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Feb 8, 2019 Affirmed C (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on two P&I classes were affirmed because the ratings are consistent with Moody's expected principal recovery and losses from the remaining specially serviced loans.

The rating on Cl. H was downgraded due to realized losses plus anticipated losses from the remaining specially serviced loans. Class H has already realized a 27% loss from previously liquidated loans.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of commercial real estate. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 13.2% of the current pooled balance, compared to 8.9% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.5% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.6% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or an improvement in loan performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1083431. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1083431 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since 100% of the pool is in special servicing. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for each specially serviced loan that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced loans to the most junior classes and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior classes.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the May 15, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 98% to $32.2 million from $1.97 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by two remaining mortgage loans secured by retail properties that have transferred to special servicing since April 2020.

Twenty loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $84.6 million (for an average loss severity of 43%).

The largest specially serviced loan is the Medlock Crossing Loan ($27.4 million -- 85.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 159,000 square feet (SF) retail center located in Duluth, Georgia, approximately 30 miles northeast of the Atlanta CBD. The property is anchored by a 70,700 SF, 18-screen, Regal Cinema (44% of the NRA), whose lease extends through February 2024. The property was 96% leased as of September 2019, compared to 100% in September 2018. The loan transferred to special servicing in April 2020 due to its inability to pay off at its May 2020 maturity date. The loan has amortized 15% since securitization.

The other specially serviced loan is the Chambersburg Loan ($4.8 million -- 14.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 139,000 SF retail center located in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. The property recently lost its K-Mart (60% of the NRA) anchor, which vacated at its lease expiration in December 2019. Excluding K-Mart the occupancy would be approximately 32%, compared to 92% leased as of December 2019. The loan transferred to special servicing in April 2020 due its inability to refinance at its April 2020 maturity date. The loan has amortized by 15% since securitization.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

