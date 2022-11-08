Moody's affirms three and downgrades seven classes of MSBAM 2012-C6

Approximately $187 million of structured securities affected

New York, November 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on three classes and downgraded the ratings on seven classes in Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust 2012-C6, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-C6 as follows:

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Apr 11, 2022 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Apr 11, 2022 Affirmed A1 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Apr 11, 2022 Downgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Apr 11, 2022 Downgraded to B1 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Apr 11, 2022 Downgraded to B3 (sf)

Cl. G, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Apr 11, 2022 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)

Cl. H, Affirmed Ca (sf); previously on Apr 11, 2022 Downgraded to Ca (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Apr 11, 2022 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. X-C*, Affirmed Caa3 (sf); previously on Apr 11, 2022 Downgraded to Caa3 (sf)

Cl. PST, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Apr 11, 2022 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on one P&I class, Cl. B, was affirmed because of its significant credit support and the priority of principal payments from the remaining loans in the pool.

The ratings on five P&I classes, Cl. C through Cl. G, were downgraded due to the decline in pool performance and higher anticipated losses driven by the significant exposure to loans in special servicing. Five of the six remaining loans (95% of the pool) are in special servicing. The largest loan in the pool, 1880 Broadway/15 Central Park West Retail (57% of the pool), was unable to refinance at its loan maturity and has significant tenant concentration from the largest tenant (54% of the property's NRA) with an original lease expiration date in January 2023. As a result of the exposure to specially serviced and delinquent loans, the remaining classes are at increased risk of interest shortfalls and the potential for higher expected losses.

The rating on one P&I class, Cl. H, was affirmed because the rating is consistent with Moody's expected loss.

The rating on one interest-only (IO) class, Cl. X-B was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The rating on one IO class, Cl. X-C, was affirmed due to the credit quality of its referenced classes. The IO Class X-C references P&I classes Cl. D through Cl. J, Cl. J is not rated by Moody's.

The rating on the exchangeable class, Cl. PST, was downgraded due to the decline in the credit quality of its reference exchangeable classes and from principal paydowns of higher quality referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 35.2% of the current pooled balance, compared to 11.1% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 7.5% of the original pooled balance, compared to 6.0% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or a significant improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since 95% of the pool is in special servicing. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for each specially serviced loan that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced loans to the most junior classes and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior classes.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the October 17, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 80% to $220.3 million from $1.12 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by six mortgage loans, of which five loans, constituting 95% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. Loans representing 17% were in foreclosure or REO and 83% were nonperforming past maturity.

No loans have liquidated from the pool with a loss, however, an aggregate realized loss of $6.9 million has been incurred due to the servicer reimbursement for prior loan advances on delinquent loans.

The largest specially serviced loan is the 1880 Broadway/15 Central Park West Retail Loan ($125.0 million -- 56.7% of the pool), which is secured by an 84,000 SF, four-level (two levels below grade), multi-tenant retail condominium located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. The property has been 100% leased to four tenants since securitization. However, excluding the largest tenant, Best Buy, the property would only be approximately 46% leased and Best Buy represented just over 40% of the property's base rent in 2021. The loan transferred to special servicing in September 2022 after it was unable to pay off at its September 2022 maturity date.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Cumberland Mall Loan ($37.7 million -- 17.1% of the pool), which is secured by an approximately 671,000 SF component of a 950,000 SF regional mall located in Vineland, New Jersey. The property is anchored by Boscov's, BJ's Wholesale, Home Depot, Dick's Sporting Goods, and a Regal Cinema. Boscov's and BJ's Wholesale are not part of the collateral and Home Depot operates on a ground lease. One collateral anchor space, formerly occupied by Burlington (12% NRA), closed ahead of its February 2021 lease expiration. The loan previously transferred to special servicing in May 2020 but subsequently received temporary payment relief and returned to the master servicer in September 2020. However, the property's NOI has generally declined since 2018 due to lower rental revenues. The 2019 NOI declined 7% year-over-year and performance further declined in 2020 and 2021. However, the 2021 NOI remains above levels at securitization. The loan had an actual NOI DSCR of 1.52X in March 2022, compared to 1.80X in 2021 and 1.93X in 2019. The loan transferred to special servicing again in August 2022 after it was unable to pay off at its scheduled maturity date. The loan is expected to pay off as the original loan sponsor, PREIT, recently announced the asset has been sold and the proceeds will be used to repay the mortgage debt.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the 300 West Adams Loan ($20.9 million -- 9.5% of the pool), which is secured by a leasehold interest in a 253,000 SF, 12-story, landmarked office building located in downtown Chicago. The property is located in the CBD West Loop and across the street from the Willis Tower (formerly the Sears Tower). The property is subject to a 99-year ground lease which commenced in September 2012. The ground lease payment started at $1.1 million per year, with 3% increases year-over-year until 2042 when it's capped at $2.5 million. The property was 62% leased as of July 2022 compared to 77% in September 2020 and 97% in 2018. The decline in occupancy and increased expenses caused a significant decline in NOI. The loan transferred to special servicing in January 2021 and has been REO since October 2021. As of the October 2022 remittance statement, the master servicer has recognized a 23% appraisal reduction based on the outstanding loan balance. The special servicer indicated they are currently negotiating a purchase and sale agreement.

The fourth largest specially serviced loan is the 470 Broadway Loan ($17.4 million -- 7.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 6,600 SF, 2-story, single tenant retail building in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City. The property was previously fully leased to Aldo until the tenant declared bankruptcy in May 2020. Subsequently, the lease was rejected at this location and the property remains vacant. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2020 and the property became REO in October 2022. An updated appraisal was completed in June 2022 which valued the property significantly below the loan balance and the master servicer has now deemed the loan as non-recoverable as of the October 2022 remittance date.

The fifth largest specially serviced loan is the 152 Geary Street Loan ($9.4 million -- 4.3% of the pool), which is secured by an 8,100 SF, 3-story, single tenant retail building in San Francisco, California. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 due to payment default as the single tenant was not paying rent. The loan is last paid through its March 2020 payment date and has amortized 18% since securitization. A recent appraisal was received at a value above the loan balance and no appraisal reduction has been recognized on this loan. Special servicer commentary states they are dual tracking legal remedies while having ongoing discussions with the borrower to either payoff the loan in full or negotiate a potential loan workout.

Moody's estimates an aggregate $77.6 million loss for the specially serviced loans (37% expected loss on average).

As of the October 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $2.1 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The non-specially serviced loan represents 5% of the pool balance. The Palmdale Gateway Loan ($9.9 million -- 4.5% of the pool), is secured by a grocery anchored retail center located in Palmdale, California, approximately 63 miles northeast of Los Angeles. The five-one story buildings were constructed in 1986 and total 100,000 SF. The property was 89% leased as of June 2022 compared to 98% leased as of June 2021 and 90% at securitization. The loan had a maturity date of in October 2022 and is currently being transferred to the special servicer due to maturity default.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

